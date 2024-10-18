the spectacle

Israel's Record of Shame
United States presidential candidate says 'justice has been served' as hundreds of thousands of civilians are killed and displaced.
Haha Harris strikes again.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
Israel's record of shame: a long, chronological list of all the barbaric war crimes Israel is committing—updated daily.
(shocking and shamefully, nowhere near exhaustive.)
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
the Media rushes to cry about four Israeli soldiers killed, ignores the IDF burning civilians alive in a refugee camp.
i'm not surprised, i'm not shocked, at this point I am simply disgusted.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
israel is hiding its casualties.
and sending its young people to die in an impossible quagmire.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
there was no ceasefire on October the 7th, 2023.
it's a lie, plain and simple.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
criticising Israel and its supporters is not anti-Semitism
and saying so is an insult to those murdered in the Holocaust.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
the West is falling over itself to condemn Iran's non-deadly attack but ignores Israel's civilian massacres.
this can't be real life anymore.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
the 'limited operation' in Lebanon is a colonial landgrab.
let's just say it how it is.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney

September 2024

Israel will kill all the 'extremists' in the Middle East until Zionist extremists are the only ones left.
the eternal 'terrorist' is a weapon of mass deception.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
weekly digest | Israel's terrifying attack on Lebanon opens Pandora's box but resistance continues
Good day, spectators of the world!
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
why does Ireland love Palestine?
just two peas in a pod of resistance.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
the Israeli pager attack on Lebanon, that left civilians dead and injured, is worrying and opens a dangerous Pandora's box
it redefines the scope of warfare and puts us all in danger.
  
Declan O'Mulrooney
