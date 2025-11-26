Good day, spectators,

And let’s not pretend. Let’s, for once, call the thing by its name.

What happened in the UK’s Royal Courts of Justice this week wasn’t a routine administrative shuffle. It was a stitch-up. A brazenly clear backroom manoeuvre to ensure the state gets its way in crushing dissent. The façade of an independent judiciary in the UK has been cracked, and the ugly machinery of power is now visible from space.

If you’re wondering what I am talking about, because I know I have readers from all corners of our planet, the facts are these: Justice Chamberlain, the senior judge who granted permission for a judicial review of the government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation and was due to preside over the case, was suddenly removed without explanation last week.

Justice Chamberlain with his funny wig.

He was replaced by a panel of three judges, each with a background that raises important questions about their impartiality.

Just to be clear, this is the same Justice Chamberlain who was removed from the legal challenge to the UK’s sale of F-35 parts to Israel previously. This was a case the government then went on to win…as if it were all orchestrated.

A pattern, then.

And in the British justice system, a pattern is as good as a confession.

the panel of the damned.

So, who are these new arbiters of this justice?

Firstly, we have Jonathan Swift: A man so deeply embedded in the state apparatus he might as well be a piece of Foreign Office furniture. He served as the government’s top lawyer, the First Treasury Counsel, from 2006 to 2014, during which time he was paid nearly £1 million of public money to represent the state. He has since ruled in favour of the government’s Rwandan deportation plan and rejected Julian Assange’s appeal against extradition to the US. An independent mind, he is not.

Then we have Karen Steyn. She was one of the judges who replaced Chamberlain in the F-35 case, ruling that the UK could continue selling fighter jet components to Israel, even whilst accepting they could be used in breach of international humanitarian law in Gaza. Her impartiality on matters of Palestine is, therefore, a matter of public record.

Finally, and for me most interestingly we have Victoria Sharp—the head of the panel.

Victoria Sharp.

And here is where the story moves from mere cronyism to something that smells of a full-blown conflict of interest. Victoria’s twin brother is Richard Sharp. For those who have forgotten, Sharp is the former Goldman Sachs banker and Tory donor who was forced to resign as BBC chairman after breaking conflict of interest rules over an £800,000 loan facility for Boris Johnson. A 2021 BBC report said he is ‘considered by those who know him broadly pro-Israel’. He’s the very personification of the banker-donor-political fixer class, a man who glides through the gilded corridors of power, his interests seemingly aligned with the imperial project at every turn.

He also works with Trevor Chinn. A prolific Zionist lobbyist.

So yeah this is weird, and doesn’t appear to be an impartial panel so much as a stacked deck. It’s a message really, sent in the clearest possible terms: the outcome of this case is too important to be left to a judge known for fairness and independence.

Share

the lie at the heart of the ban.

Whilst the government publicly smears Palestine Action as terrorists, its own security apparatus tells a different story in private. I have gone over this in a previous article but it is always worth revisiting. So, leaked documents from the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) within MI5 advised ministers that the group is ‘highly unlikely’ to advocate for violence and that the majority of its direct action would not be classified as terrorism.

The government, therefore, knew it was lying. The proscription was never about security as it says. It was always about criminalising a mass movement that successfully targeted those complicit in genocide.

the system is in collapse and they’re panicking.

And why wouldn’t the state panic? The scale of resistance has been unprecedented. Official figures show that since the ban, over 2,200 people have been arrested for holding signs supporting Palestine Action:

This number is already four times more than during the entire two-decade ‘war on terror’. The justice system is now bracing for up to 2,000 individual trials, it’s a logistical nightmare of its own making.

This context makes the government’s recent announcement to scrap jury trials for most cases all the more sinister.

With the Crown Court backlog at 78,000 cases, they offer a ‘solution’ that just so happens to concentrate power in the hands of state-appointed judges and strip the public from the process. How bloody convenient. As the Criminal Bar Association has rightly said, this is going to ‘destroy a criminal justice system that has been the pride of this country for centuries’. But that’s the point, isn’t it? They’re not trying to save the system; they’re trying to replace it with one that’s more pliable, more authoritarian, and better suited to managing decline and suppressing dissent.

Everything the Starmer regime is doing is bolstering this. Digital IDs, freedom of speech being torn away, all of it.

The connection between the two is undeniable: they’re arresting protesters by the thousands for holding cardboard signs, and then using the resulting backlog as an excuse to dismantle the ancient right to a jury trial. A crisis created by the state is then used to justify the state’s seizure of more power. It’s a perfect, cynical loop.

Share

So, here we are, spectators.. A judge with links to the pro-Israel lobby is set to rule on the legality of banning a group that protests the Israeli war machine. The government’s own spies say the group isn’t terrorist, but the ban stands. And the entire edifice of British justice is being remade, not to serve the working class majority, but to more efficiently cage and silence them.

They’re not even hiding it anymore. The removal of Justice Chamberlain is a signal that the establishment is closing ranks. The message is that on the fundamental issues such as support for Israel, the arms trade, the right to protest, there can be no dissent, and the courts will be engineered to ensure it.

The old order isn’t just hypocritical…it’s bloody terrified. And a terrified state is a dangerous one. Get them out.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

It’s Christmas time and the most expensive time of the year for a poor writer. Please consider leaving a tip below to support me and the mag. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: