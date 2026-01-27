the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elena the red's avatar
elena the red
2dEdited

I don’t think most TikTok users actually believed the racist agenda put forth by the 4th Reich.

Special note when I tried to review the new terms and guidelines it’s not working they expect you to click agree without seeing what you agree to.

I hope Ellison loses millions and Trump refuses to bail him out.

Reply
Share
Nooooooooowayyyyyyyyy's avatar
Nooooooooowayyyyyyyyy
2d

Upscrolled is where the cool kids are hanging out!

Reply
Share
9 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture