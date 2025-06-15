the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
20h

Deeply unfortunate. My sympathy about your former employer. I hope a small donation helps

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
Carol Diane Bevis's avatar
Carol Diane Bevis
16h

Believe it or not I just found out in disputes with DHS in the US that receiving money from SSI nationwide or Old Age Pension in Colorado means you cannot give money to anyone, not a charity, not a homeless person, or even pay back a debt unless it was a legalized loan with a contract. All the best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture