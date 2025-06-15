Hey everyone,

I'm going to cut to it because I respect your time: I need to ask for your help this month. I don’t particularly want to and this is hopefully the only time I'll ever need to ask. What’s happening?

Many long-time spectacle readers will know that, recently, I walked away from my marketing job as a copywriter. Not because I hated writing—I love it—but because my words weren’t helping anyone except my boss and I was not feeling fulfilled. So at the age of 30, I'm starting over. In September, I will begin a three-year nursing degree, funding it myself whilst learning and training in hospitals.

It's the right move for me, but the transition has left me in a tight spot financially this month due to some…disagreements with my former employer who really didn’t want to let me go.

With that in mind…

the spectacle has grown to nearly 5,000 subscribers in the past year. Every week, thousands of you read what I write. If just 10% of you reading ‘bought me a sandwich’ today, it would alleviate my immediate worries and let me breathe out this month.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Here’s a reminder of some of the spectacle’s ‘greatest hits' from the past year:

Of course the spectacle stays free, always. I'm not changing that. But if my writing has informed you, made you think, or just entertained you during your coffee break, €3 is cheaper than a single decent newspaper or magazine subscription and helps keep this going. It’s a coffee, a beer, or in my case—a sandwich.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

I'm excited about becoming a nurse, but I'm equally excited about continuing to write the spectacle and cutting through political bullshit together. The magazine is growing really quickly now.

Here’s photo of me contemplating which nonsense I am going to write about next:

Thanks for reading, and thanks for considering it.

P.S. If you can't contribute, the best thing you can do is keep reading and sharing my articles and posts. That matters just as much! Thank you.