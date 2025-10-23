Good day, spectators,

And today, I am bringing you a sad but all too familiar story from Ireland as the final page has been turned in the story of Bloody Sunday. Many of my readers will be familiar with the event but for those who are not—Bloody Sunday refers to the 30th of January 1972 when British soldiers massacred 26 unarmed Irish civilians during a protest march in the Bogside area of Derry.

But now, the book is being forced shut. After fifty-three years of evidence, of inquiries, of broken promises, and of a state apology that now rings hollower than ever, the British justice system has reached its definitive conclusion on the Bloody Sunday massacre: it was nobody’s fault.

Allison Morris of the Belfast Telegraph reports the verdict this morning.

To be more precise, what they said is that it was a fault with no crime. A massacre…but with no murderer. Make it make sense.

Yet, it is a verdict that surprises precisely no Irish person who understands Britain or any person who understands how empire operates more broadly. ‘Soldier F’, who was the only British paratrooper ever to face prosecution for gunning down unarmed civil rights marchers in Derry in 1972 has now been found not guilty on all counts. The case, a judge ruled, was not proven. The evidence of his comrades, given in the immediate, foggy aftermath, was too ‘unreliable’. Never mind that the 2010 Saville Inquiry, a twelve-year, £200m undertaking, established the core, bloody truth: that the victims were unarmed and posed no threat. That the soldiers ‘lost control’.

That the killings were ‘unjustified and unjustifiable’.

But in the neat and sterile logic of a British court, a public inquiry can find a massacre, but a criminal trial cannot find a murderer. The state expresses ‘deep regret’ but cannot bring itself convict one of the men who pulled the trigger on its behalf. The British state is good at magic tricks and this is the most impressive of all: the act is condemned, but the actor is absolved. The empire washes its hands of all responsibility and says it is innocent.

half a century of waiting.

But I am not naïve enough to pretend this was ever about justice. This was a fifty-three year long administrative process designed to wear us out, to obfuscate the process, and ultimately, to exonerate the state. The Saville Report years ago was the concession from the state, the sop thrown to the grieving families to placate them and maybe offer some pretence of a conscience. The acquittal of Soldier F today is the system reverting to its natural state.

The message is as clear today as it was when the first shot rang out on the Bogside: some lives are expendable, especially those who stand up against the Empire. The lives of those marching for civil rights in Derry, the lives of those standing in their own streets, are subject to the whims of state violence. And that violence, when it is meted out by the crown, will always, always, be granted impunity.

This goes for Palestinians, this goes for the Irish and this goes for any other people who challenge the establishment.

the Derry verdict.

You don’t need a jury to know what the people of Derry think. You don’t need a judge’s ruling to understand their verdict. The families, in their profound dignity, have given it. Mickey McKinney, brother of the murdered William, said the blame lies not with the judge, but ‘firmly with the British state’. He called out the ‘thugs of the Parachute Regiment’ and ‘those who directed and protected them’.

This is the truth that the acquittal tries to bury. Soldier F was not a rogue actor; he was a symptom. He was the sharp end of a brutal, colonial policy deployed on the streets of the United Kingdom. The court, in focusing on the impossibility of proving one man’s intent fifty years on, has deliberately ignored the system that sent him there with a licence to kill.

In Ireland, the people defend their barricades in the ‘Troubles’.

The timing is as always sickeningly poetic. Whilst the British state formally buries its own war crimes, its political and media class continues to lecture the world on the ‘rules-based order’. It condemns others for their atrocities whilst ensuring its own are entombed in legal precedent and whilst perpetuating its legacy in Palestine.

This is what ‘drawing a line under the past’ really looks like. It means the state gets to draw that line, unilaterally, through the graves of the victims and then continue. It is the ultimate expression of power: not just the power to kill, but the power to declare the killing irrelevant.

The Bloody Sunday families have been failed today, utterly. But their fifty-year fight has exposed a truth far more perpetual than any not-guilty verdict and that is: the British state is incapable of holding itself to account, ever. It is a machine built on imperial impunity, and it seems it would rather let the truth rot in a filing cabinet than allow it to convict a single soldier.

And that note, I will let you go for today. The British establishment has closed its book but we will continue our struggle towards a free and independent Republic of Ireland consisting of all 32 counties because for us, ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all.’

