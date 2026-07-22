the spectacle

the spectacle

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
4d

Meet your new boss, he's like your old boss with nice eyelashes

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Serf’s Up's avatar
Serf’s Up
4d

So weird how all these imperialist nations always get each other’s backs.

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