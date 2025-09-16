the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
1dEdited

This summer, I was in England for the first time since before the pandemic. My host asked me whether, on the cross-channel ferry, I'd spotted any rubber dinghies on the water. I replied that I'd been sitting more towards the centre line of the ship and couldn't see that well out of the windows, with the spray and all. "No, I don't think so," I demurely replied.

Speed limits were a subject of discussion. I have dual nationality and informed that Belgium had abolished the "free gift" of exceeding the speed limit, so that, if you're over the limit, you're over the limit. "Well, whadda you expect from BELgians," sort of spat out, was the reply; I'm sure he must have forgotten for a second that his guest is one of them. Anyway, he disagreed with the BELgian approach to speed restrictions.

On several occasions when watching the footie on his TV, I was told sharply not to support Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United - his fave team - as they got beaten on spot kicks. The next night, I was okay backing Grimsby Town, since he had no interest in Man United, now they're broke.

It was a shame he couldn't get both his cars into the garage, because a Mercedes sports car and a BMW 6 series don't fit together, not if you still want a chance of opening the doors.

His son came around with his own young 2-year-old and, while he himself was cautious enough to use the word "Pakistani", the son reverted to the default P word, which I found offensive, sorry, but there we are.

I was told at several junctures what I "need to do" (i.e. along the lines of "What you need to do is ..."), such that I decided in the end to cut the visit short and return homeward, to enjoy an afternoon at Samphire Hoe in the presence of local Kent dogwalkers and German and Austrian tourists, before catching my return Ferry at Dover.

This fellow is your average middle class Brit, and yet even he bears so many of the hallmarks of what you're talking about here. Not quite so loutish, but you can tell it's not that far from the surface. There are oodles of louts in Britain who don't act like louts, but they do have loutish demeanour.

I'd like to say that I don't think I'll be repeating the visit any time soon. But it's kind of awkward: he's my brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
KO0KO's avatar
KO0KO
1dEdited

A brilliant observation!!! Far right acts by compulsion, lost in itself, minimal analytical ability... While self-destructive, it causes destruction around it as well unfortunately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture