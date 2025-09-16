Good day, spectators,

This weekend, Britain's far-right, the usual hodgepodge of angry keyboard warriors and professional grievance-mongers, decided to emerge from their digital hovels for a national day of 'patriotism'. They were whipped up to action by their ringleader, convicted criminal, fraudster and Zionist grifter Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (you will know him as Tommy Robinson), who has somehow rebranded himself as a defender of British values whilst probably taking cheques from a foreign government.

The cause they were all so riled up for was…vague to say the least, some said it was defence of 'the nation' or ‘our women’ whilst others seemed to just hate anything that was different. The result was, of course, a spectacular, bodily fluid-strewn display of everything that is killing the tired kingdom.

In my opinion, it was a public order incident in the guise of a movement.

Whilst the Palestine solidarity marches that have painted London for months are organised, family-friendly, and leave streets relatively clean, this gathering was its pathetic evil twin. The 'defenders of Britain' marked their territory not with compelling arguments but with tins of lager, piss and vomit. They didn't clean up after themselves; they turned Britain’s capital into an open-air toilet and tip.

These are the people that love their country so much.

a photo from the ‘demonstration’ which is doing the rounds.

defending women (by harassing them).

The irony, as always with this lot, was delectable. These are the same men who spend their days on X screeching about 'protecting our women' from foreign threats. Yes, when confronted with an actual British woman on a balcony, peacefully filming their parade, what was their unified, patriotic response?

'Get your tits out!'

Nothing says 'respect for women' like reducing a woman to a pair of boobs for the amusement of a drunken mob. But let’s not pretend that this is not a tenet of their rancid politics: deep resentment, of everything, dressed up as protection. They don't want to protect women; they want to own them. Their rage is directed at anyone who challenges that entitlement. It’s pathetic.

a united Kingdom? Hardly.

For all the bluster about unity, the event was a masterclass in division and a clown show in every other possible way. The stage hosted a bizarre gaggle of right wingers, including hard-right evangelical Christians flown in from New Zealand to preach the exiling of anyone from any other religion. (A very normal British tradition, obviously.)

The rhetoric was caustic vitriol, desperately trying to unite the crowd by pointing at invented enemies.

But the best schism was in the crowd itself. Dotted amongst the St. George's crosses were Israeli flags. Hmmm.

an Israeli flag in the crowd when Tommy Robinson was giving his speech.

Because nothing says 'British patriotism' like fervent support for a foreign nation's genocidal, ethno-nationalist project. Am I right?

This attempt to artificially graft Zionism onto a traditionally very antisemitic far-right movement is one of the most cynical political rebrands of our time. And it’s not even working for them at all as the presence of these flags caused heated arguments. They really unsettled the Nazi-adjacent elements who haven't updated their hate to accommodate this new, 'approved' version. It’s beautiful chaos of their own making.

Watch: One fascist demonstration goer has a go at another for being a Zionist.

so, what was actually demonstrated?

Some commentators seem 'rattled' by the numbers that were seen on the day. I’m not. What the weekend demonstrated was not strength, but the pathetic weakness and insecurity of this group of 99% white men. It’s not a coherent movement; it's a coalition of contempt, held together by shared hatreds that are already contradicting each other.

And even if they can agree on what they hate, they will never agree on what they love, because what they love is a fantasy. They hate 'elites' but are led by a man bankrolled by them who tells them to hate left-wing socialists. They hate 'immigrants' but their ideology is imported American and European extremism. They hate 'globalism' but wave the flag of its most violent and execrable client state. They claim to defend women, but only as property to be defended from others, not as people to be respected.

The whole thing was a clusterfuck. A messy, self-defeating spectacle of inadequacy dressed in national colours. They didn't defend Britain; they simply proved why it needs defending…from whatever that was.

And on that note, I'll let you go for the evening,

