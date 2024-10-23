Good day, spectators,

And once again I am asking my British readers to hold their Elected Prime Minister accountable for his hypocrisy and participation in Israel's ongoing genocide.

Yesterday, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner met with members of the Palestinian community in the UK, including Dr. Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador. In a PR tweet following the meeting, Starmer expressed how "humbled" he was by their grief, calling for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid to Gaza.

Don’t let them fool you for a second, Starmer’s words mean nothing. It was just a few days ago in Parliament that Zarah Sultana asked him point-blank if he would stop arming Israel. His response? A curt and unapologetic "no." He said it, sat down, and moved on without a second thought.

This is classic doublespeak. On one hand, he’s posing as a man of compassion on social media, supposedly advocating for the end of suffering. On the other hand, he’s maintaining full support for sending more weapons to Israel, the very country inflicting the violence he pretends to be oh so moved by.

How can you be “humbled” by the loss of Palestinian lives while ensuring Israel has the tools to keep destroying more? This isn’t leadership—it’s cowardice. Starmer’s clownish sorrow does nothing to stop the bombs. His actions in Parliament tell the real story: he’s choosing arms deals over human lives.

If you want to see where Starmer really stands, watch the video of him dismissing the chance to stop arming Israel it speaks volumes. And it isn’t the voice of a man moved by grief it’s the voice of a man protecting his genocidal friends.

