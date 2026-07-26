the spectacle

the spectacle

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@Woo4's avatar
@Woo4
6d

Shared for what it’s worth…devastating . UN Albanese is right it’s a bloody POGROM. Reading Ilan Pappe A Very Short History of Palestine - Palestinians have been ignored by the big world powers since 48 and even before under British “Mandate” . Brits with their usual Colonial barbarism and racism - left a nightmare unfolding. And I’m a Brit in case anyone’s wondering. 😥

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
6d

Unfortunately, nothing new. While the focus has been/is mainly on Gaza, the West Bank Palestinian population is slowly but surely being exterminated - Cara Marianna of West Bank Alerts gives ongoing reports of mostly horrendous events, but also with truly amazing stories of resilience and joy.

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