Good day, spectators,

And the past week has seen the occupied West Bank burning even more intensely than it normally does and as usual, the world is barely watching. Over the past several days, a wave of ‘settler’ violence has swept across the territory, engulfing villages, torching mosques and farmland, locking down entire cities, and leaving a trail of death and destruction administered with the full protection of the Israeli Genocide Forces (IGF). This is not spontaneous nor is it random. It is the latest and most intense chapter of a systematic, state-sponsored campaign of ethnic cleansing that has been accelerating for years and has now reached a point that even the most neutral observer would struggle to describe as anything other than what it is.

I believe the spark of this most recent wave of violence appeared this past Friday, the 24th of July, in the small village of Tell, southwest of Nablus. A group of around twenty armed Israeli settlers stormed the village, attacking homes and terrorising residents. Villagers, defending their property and their lives, confronted them managing to wrangle a gun from one of them. It was then that Israeli soldiers, present at the scene, joined the settlers in opening fire on the natives. Four Palestinians were killed. Four more were wounded. Two Israelis also died as a result of their attack.

Both of those Israeli settlers were, would you believe, members of the Israeli Genocide Force.

Watch: The moment a Palestinian man seized an assault rifle from an armed Israeli settler who was threatening him during a settler attack on the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus.

The village council head, Walid Zidan, described it plainly:

‘It was the settlers who stormed the village, with the intention of killing, vandalising and setting property on fire.’

The IGF offered a different version, as they always do. They said that Palestinians had attacked a group of peaceful hikers, a weapon was stolen and a terrorist was eliminated but the above footage circulating on social media shows the reality rather more clearly. These people were clearly no hikers, this was a large group of Israelis, many of them armed. This was a violent standoff with soldiers visible throughout, and a Palestinian man seizing a rifle he was being threatened with before being shot dead alongside a number of his family and friends.

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the decision that was already made.

There is a detail that the mainstream coverage has largely glossed over, probably because it undermines the official narrative. Netanyahu announced, in the immediate aftermath of the violence in Tell, that his government would establish new settler outposts across the West Bank and legalise even more existing ones, framing it as a response to what had happened. Some kind of punishment for Palestinian resistance or a lesson administered to those who dared defend themselves.

Except…the decision had already been made last week. The announcement came after the altercation but the planning came before it. Which raises the question, one the Western media is not especially eager to ask, of whether the events in Tell were a pretext rather than a cause. Hmmm. I don’t think the settlers arrived in Tell by accident. They arrived armed, in numbers, with soldiers in attendance. And within days, the Israeli government was using what happened there to accelerate precisely the programme of annexation it had been pursuing all along.

This is worth sitting with. Because it changes the story from ‘violence prompted a response’ to ‘a response was prepared and violence provided the cover.’ Something like this would not be a new playbook for the Israeli state, in fact it would be right on brand.

pogroms, lockdowns, and the logic of colonialism.

So the violence did not stay in Tell. In the days that followed, including today as you read this, settlers launched coordinated attacks across the West Bank: olive groves set ablaze in Farata, with IGF soldiers preventing villagers from extinguishing the flames; a mosque under construction torched in Qusra, ‘revenge’ spray-painted on its walls; another mosque burned in Kour; cars vandalised, property stolen, hate graffiti across village walls.

Watch: Hundreds of Israeli settlers come down from hilltops making incursions into Palestinian land and setting entire villages on fire.

The UN’s Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is not afraid to call this what it is: pogroms against defenceless civilians. And she’s right as these are not isolated incidents carried out by rogue actors. They are sustained and coordinated campaigns of terror, conducted with military escort, designed to make Palestinian life so unbearable that Palestinians leave and they’ve been going on for decades.

In Hebron, Israeli forces even went so far as to lock down the entire city ordering Palestinians to remain indoors while settlers marched through the streets doing what they liked with complete impunity.

Watch: Israeli forces lock down Hebron and order Palestinians to stay inside as violent settlers have their way in the streets.

Around 700 Israeli settlers live in Hebron’s H2 area under military protection, among 35,000 Palestinians who endure curfews, movement restrictions, and daily abuse as a matter of routine. Soldiers stationed there have increasingly been recruited from the settler population itself, which has produced, predictably, a severe escalation in abuses. ‘They are untrained and have no ethics, no humanity,’ one resident told the New Arab. ‘Their purpose is simply to assault and abuse people, to enforce their power and control.’ This is not a security operation. This is humiliation administered as policy, with the explicit goal of making the land uninhabitable for the people who have lived on it for generations.

Since October 2023, at least 1,114 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, the vast majority by the IGF. Over 6,800 have been injured. More than 10,000 have been forcibly displaced through demolitions, settler attacks, and access restrictions. Over 11,000 have been swept into detention through military night raids, held under administrative detention without charge or trial. Israeli settlers have established 363 outposts in the West Bank, with 212 created since 2023 alone. These are not allegations. They are documented facts. And they describe not a conflict but a process: the slow, deliberate erasure of a people from their land.

One more thing worth saying clearly: it has become fashionable in some more liberal Zionist, western media to distinguish between ‘legal’ and ‘illegal’ settlements, as though the Israeli government’s capacity to simply declare something legal at will makes the distinction meaningful. It does not. They are all illegal under international law. Every single one of them. The question of whether Netanyahu has signed a piece of paper blessing a particular outpost is entirely beside the point.

the West watches.

Whilst the West Bank burns, the European Union and the United States continue to do what they do best in these situations, which is issue statements and then do sweet feck all. The EU has discussed banning trade with illegal settlements. It has imposed long-stalled sanctions on a handful of individual settlers. It has called, repeatedly, for an end to demolitions and forced transfers. It has not suspended the EU-Israel Association Agreement. It has not imposed meaningful consequences on the Israeli government. It continues to trade with and maintain diplomatic relations with a state carrying out a textbook ethnic cleansing operation in real time, on camera, in front of the entire world.

Watch: Violent settlers beat and local Palestinian natives whilst escorted by Israeli Genocide Force soldiers.

The United States continues to provide military aid and diplomatic cover, vetoing UN Security Council resolutions, sanctioning nobody, and treating Israel as a strategic ally rather than what the evidence clearly shows it to be. This is not neutrality. The West is not a bystander to what is happening in the West Bank. It is an enabler, and it has been one for decades, and the people paying the price for that arrangement are the Palestinians whose villages are burning while the statements are being drafted.

The settlers are marching through Hebron with military escort. The government is legalising their theft. The bombs are still falling on Gaza. And the West Bank is being consumed, village by village, home by home, family by family, by a colonial project that has the full backing of the most powerful governments on earth. The question is not when the world will act. The question is whether it will, and what Palestinians are left with if the answer is no.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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