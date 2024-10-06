Hello spectators,

As some of you will know, I recently decided to use my knack for words to shine a light on a cause I’ve been passionate about for years: the plight of the Palestinian people. Growing up as an Irish person, I was well aware of their struggle—my nan, aunts, uncles, cousins, and mum all knew the realities of apartheid faced by Palestinians. From the beginning, our country has stood shoulder to shoulder with Palestine, recognising their right to statehood.

Three months later and my publication has grown beyond anything I could have expected, it’s all a bit overwhelming to be honest.

I knew that as soon as I began writing, it wouldn’t be long before certain individuals emerged from the shadows to brand my work as anti-Semitic. Sadly, I knew there would come a day when I’d have to write this article—not just to banish those critics back to the shadow realm but also to reassure those who feel intimidated by such bullies. Many many people in our world care deeply about these issues but hesitate to speak out for fear of being unjustly labelled as bigots. I, however, am not scared.

So together, let’s dismantle this deliberate manipulation of a term that carries immense weight.

the distortion and dissent

It’s 2024, and you’ve probably seen it. Some anonymous account throws out the word ‘anti-Semite’ at someone for even thinking about saying a critical word about Israel or simply for waving a Palestinian flag. This implication that criticising Israel equates to anti-Semitism is a tactic widely employed to silence any and all dissent. It’s been going on for years, but its nonsense is on full display in the past few months. This narrative serves as a crafty "get out of jail free" card for those who wish to shut down legitimate criticism of Israeli policies by exploiting the very real fear of being labelled anti-Semitic.

However, this approach is fundamentally flawed and, in a hilariously ironic twist, anti-Semitic in its own right. By conflating the actions of the Israeli state with the entirety of Judaism, it ignores the rich diversity within the Jewish community. Many Jewish individuals and groups, including Orthodox communities and secular Jews, loudly oppose Israel's policies and actions. To suggest that criticism of Israel is rooted in hatred toward all Jewish people is not only misleading but grossly oversimplifies the diverse nature of Jewish identity.

To equate legitimate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism dilutes the term itself, reducing it to a weapon used to silence dissent. This is not just an academic concern; it is a profound insult to those who have suffered under real, unbridled anti-Semitism, including the victims of the Holocaust. When accusations of anti-Semitism are wielded indiscriminately, they undermine the gravity of genuine hate and the historical atrocities committed against Jewish people.

Furthermore, Holocaust survivors themselves have also voiced their dissent against the actions of the Israeli government. This is a crucial point; their unique perspectives must be amplified in this discussion. Dismissing their voices by labelling critics as anti-Semitic undermines their very real, horrific lived experiences and further perpetuates a cycle of silence around the very issues that deserve to be addressed. Ironic much?

By listening to these dissenting voices, we enrich the dialogue surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and challenge the false narrative that equates criticism of Israel with hostility towards all Jewish people. It is vital to create space for diverse opinions within the Jewish community and acknowledge that many stand in solidarity with the rights and dignity of Palestinians.

“everyone is anti-Semitic”

When global institutions like the UN and the International Criminal Court criticise Israel’s actions, it is important to remember that they do not do so lightly. These bodies are not anti-Semitic, rather, they are fulfilling their mandates to uphold international law and advocate for the rights of all humans from all corners of the globe. Extremist Zionists and their supporters wish to undermine the credibility of these institutions by falsely accusing them of bias. A dangerous path to go down when the UN and ICC have both served their purposes well since their respective inceptions decades ago.

The UN has repeatedly highlighted the humanitarian crises resulting from Israeli military actions, while the ICC is investigating potential war crimes committed in the occupied territories. To dismiss both of these facts as somehow anti-Semitic is not only misleading but also reflects an ongoing and repeated tendency to try and silence legitimate concerns about the State’s conduct.

By labelling international criticism as anti-Semitic, we risk normalising violations of human rights and creating a culture where evildoers will never face justice. Holding the Israeli regime accountable for its actions is not an attack on Jewish people or their identity; it is a necessary step towards ensuring justice, peace and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or background.

The truth is that accountability and justice must transcend national and political boundaries. It is vital for us all to be able to engage in honest discussions about these issues without fear of being labelled as bigots and only then can we hope to achieve a lasting peace.

my thoughts

As I do my best to navigate these discussions and create content about geopolitics, it’s essential to clarify my position: I stand firmly against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism. My advocacy for Palestinian and now Lebanese rights does not negate my respect for Jewish identity or the diverse opinions within the Jewish community.

The accusations of anti-Semitism that surface when I criticise Israel reveal a troubling tactic: the manipulation of language to silence dissent. This is not just about politics, it’s about human lives and the right to speak out against injustice.

It would even go so far as to say it is impossible for me to be anti-Semitic when I have consistently fought for the equality and freedom of Palestinian people 😉

