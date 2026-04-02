the spectacle

the spectacle

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Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
4d

viva cuba socialista!

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
4d

"When the real oppressive regime is in Washington. It always has been." This is what people seem not to understand. It is not Trump, it is not just Republicans. The American people have supported the illegal blockade of Cuba the whole 67 years. America is, and has always been a fascist country and dressing it up with elections didn't change its fascist nature.

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