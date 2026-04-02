Good day, spectators,

And I was watching an interview with a representative of the Cuban Foreign Ministry the other day, and they looked into the camera and said something that has made me think. They invited the reporter to go out into the streets of Havana. ‘Look around’, he said. ‘See for yourself. Does this look like a country on the verge of collapse?’

The reporter agreed. It didn’t.

And yet, for three months, Cuba received no oil. Not one singular drop. Since January, when the United States kidnapped Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro from his home, the pipeline that kept Cuba running was severed. The US then threatened tariffs on any country that dared to sell fuel to the island. Mexico, which had been sending oil in solidarity, stopped. The message from Washington was clear: starve them, break them, make them beg.

And then this week saw a Russian tanker called the Anatoly Kolodkin docking at the port of Matanzas, carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil. The White House says it ‘allowed’ this shipment through. The word ‘allowed’ is doing some truly Olympic-level heavy lifting there. The United States, which has two Coast Guard cutters in the region that could have intercepted the tanker, chose not to, and not because it wanted to be kind, but because it was in no position to start a fight with Russia while its fleet is already stretched thin bombing Iran.

the Anatoly Kolodkin.

The embargo remains. The suffocation continues. And Cuba, against all the predictions of the ghouls in Washington, will continue standing.

the question nobody asks anymore.

I have been thinking about this for days, and in all the discussion about Cuba regarding the blackouts, the fuel shortages, the economic crisis, I do feel as though we have lost the original plot entirely. If you stopped a random person on the street and asked them why Cuba is under sanctions, would they be able to tell you?

Not at all!

For those who are just taking your seats, let me refresh your memory.

The United States has maintained an economic embargo against Cuba for over sixty years, the longest-running sanctions regime in modern history. The stated justification was always that Cuba is a dictatorship, that it ‘oppresses its people’, that it needs to be ‘liberated.’ But that is not the reason and that has never been the reason. The real reason is much simpler: in 1959, a people’s revolution succeeded on an island ninety miles off the coast of Florida, a revolution that the United States tried to stop, tried to reverse, tried to strangle in its crib. The Bay of Pigs. The thousands of CIA assassination plots (the exploding cigars, poison pills, and fountain pens rigged to kill). The warfare on Cuba, both economic and military, has never stopped.

victorious Cuban revolutionaries in the Havana Hilton, January 1959.

Cuba’s crime was not that it is a dictatorship of the people. The United States has supported dictatorships all over the world for its entire history, and it still does. Cuba’s crime was that it chose the people. It chose socialism. And it succeeded. That is what Washington cannot get over. A small, poor nation on America’s doorstep proved that you do not need capitalism to educate your children, that you do not need the free market to provide healthcare, that you can build a society where nobody starves, where everyone has a roof, where doctors are sent to disaster zones not because it’s profitable, but because it is the right thing to do. And for that, they have been castigated for sixty-seven years.

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Cuba is, what America is not.

And we should compare, because the comparison is instructive and the Empire would prefer that we don’t.

Cuba has free universal healthcare for all its citizens, with an infant mortality rate that rivals that of the United States. Its doctors are legendary. They even treated New York’s firefighters after 9/11, when the American healthcare system left them to breathe toxic dust and develop cancer. Cuba has free education from primary school through university, and its literacy rate is among the highest in the world.

What does the United States have? It has children dying from treatable illnesses because their families cannot afford healthcare. It has 72 million adults without dental insurance. It has a healthcare system that bankrupts families, treats illness as a profit centre, and leaves people to die in emergency rooms because they cannot pay.

It has a prison system that uses inmates as legal slave labour, a school-to-prison pipeline that ensures the children of the poor stay poor, stay incarcerated, stay exploitable.

slave labour at the Louisiana State Penitentiary which unsurprisingly used to be a slave plantation. This image could have been taken 200 years ago and it would look the same. Credit to Gerald Herbert.

It has a military budget of nearly a trillion dollars a year, bases in 80 countries, an unprovoked war on Iran, and years of strangling Cuba for the crime of existing.

And now…it has the audacity to call Cuba an oppressive regime.

This is the well-read script, and it is so familiar it is becoming boring. Every country the United States wants to destroy, it first brands as a dictatorship. Every leader it wants to overthrow, it first accuses of crimes against humanity. Iran has a ‘horrible oppressive regime.’ Venezuela has a ‘horrible oppressive regime.’ Cuba has a ‘horrible oppressive regime.’ When the real oppressive regime is in Washington. It always has been.

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three months without oil, and still standing

Since the 9th of January 2026, no oil tanker has docked in Cuba. For three months, the island has been running on fumes and its power grid, already decrepit from decades of enforced neglect, is collapsing repeatedly with seven nationwide blackouts since 2024. In March alone the grid failed completely on at least two occasions but what does that mean on the ground? It means hospitals running on backup generators. It means nurses manually operating ventilators for babies when the power cuts out. It means tens of thousands of people waiting for surgeries that cannot be performed. It means garbage piling up in the streets of Havana because the trucks have no fuel. It means families cooking over wood fires, bathing in cold water, watching food spoil in refrigerators that have no power.

And yet, what we’re seeing is not collapse. This is a country that has faced this before, a country that remembers the ‘Special Period’ of the 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed and Cuba lost 85% of its trade overnight, a country that survived then and will survive now because its people have each other.

Prresident Díaz-Canel recently led the annual March of the Torches as a sign of national unity

Cuba is struggling. People are dying because they cannot get an ambulance fast enough. Children are suffering because hospitals lack fuel. The nurses in maternity wards are performing miracles with their hands. This is the fault of the United States. But Cuba is not collapsing, and the ghouls in Washington simply will never be able to fathom why. Imagine any US president leading a march like the one above.

what now?

The Russian tanker will buy Cuba a few weeks of fuel, perhaps a month, enough to keep the grid running, to keep the hospitals open, to keep the ambulances moving. The White House says this is not a policy change, that future shipments will be decided ‘on a case-by-case basis.’ That is arrogance and I am not sure whether the US can decide anything anymore.

Donald Trump has said he believes he will have ‘the honour of taking Cuba.’ Marco Rubio, the gusano son of Cuban exiles, has spent his whole career dreaming of the revolution’s collapse. They talk about ‘liberation’ and ‘freedom’ but what they mean is a client state with a compliant government that will open the country to American capital, privatise the healthcare system, and auction off the island to the highest bidder. Cuban officials have been very clear.

‘Our military is always prepared. And in fact it is preparing these days for the possibility of military aggression. But Cuba has no quarrel with the United States. We do have the need and the right to protect ourself. But we are willing to sit down.’

That was Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez, the Dep. Foreign Minister of Cuba.

So the offer is on the table and it always has been on the table. The United States just refuses to take it, not because it wants a deal, but because it wants surrender.

But these people won’t surrender.

This is the truth the Empire cannot accept: you cannot bomb a people into forgetting who they are, and you definitely cannot starve them into betraying each other. Cuba has free healthcare. It has free education. It has a society that has never abandoned its people. And still Washington calls Cuba the oppressor? Still it claims it is fighting for freedom. Is it bollocks! It is fighting for control as it has for decades and I think it is losing.

Because every time they tighten the screws that bit more, Cuba finds another way, and every time they think they have finally broken the revolution, the people of the island remind them: we have been here before, and we will be here after you are gone. The Russian tanker docked in Matanzas. In a few weeks its fuel will run out, the blockade will continue, and the US will try again.

And Cuba will survive. Because Cuba has something the Empire has never understood: a people who refuse to break, a revolution that refuses to die, and the simple, unequivocal truth that a country does not need to be a client state to be a success.

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today.

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