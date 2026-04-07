Good day, spectators,

And firstly, let me apologise for the spontaneous rushed and late-night post. I normally stick to a strict posting schedule and I tried to land articles in your inbox at the optimum time but today's development calls for an emergency post. It's pretty much midnight here and it will be the small hours when this goes live.

As you have no doubt already seen, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, took to Truth Social this morning and posted the following words for the world to see:

'A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.' He added that '47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end' and signed off with 'God Bless the Great People of Iran.'

Let me translate that from Trumplish into plain English. Essentially, he is threatening to commit genocide against the Iranian people and then asked God to bless them.

But for me, this was the most telling part of his post: '

Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?'

The man is claiming victory. He is claiming the Iranian government has fallen. He is claiming 'Complete and Total Regime Change' has already happened.

None of this is true of course. The Iranian government is still standing, the resistance is still fighting, and Trump is threatening to annihilate an entire civilisation because his war is failing.

the war that was ‘supposed to be easy’.

When the United States and Israel launched their unprovoked attack on Iran on the 28th of February, the plan was simple: decapitate the leadership, destroy the missile programme, and watch the Iranian people rise up to thank their liberators. None of that happened. The Supreme Leader was killed in the opening strikes, yes, but the Iranian people did not rise up in celebration. They took to the streets in mourning. The regime did not collapse. And the resistance did not break.

Instead, Iran retaliated, and kept retaliating, and is still retaliating. The Pentagon has confirmed that at least 15 American service members have been killed and approximately 290 wounded since the war began, but these numbers are almost certainly undercounts. The Intercept has documented what a defence official called a 'casualty cover-up,' with CENTCOM providing outdated figures and refusing to clarify. More than 200 sailors were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire raged aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford before it limped to Greece for repairs, and those injuries are not included in the official counts. Bases across Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE have been attacked, and US troops have been forced to retreat from their bases to hotels and office buildings across the region.

This is not what victory looks like. This is what a shitshow looks like. A spectacle even.

the propaganda that failed.

Before the illegal war, the US tried another approach. They tried to manufacture consent by painting Iran as a brutal regime slaughtering its own people. Trump himself admitted, just days ago, that the US tried to covertly arm Iranian protesters through Kurdish intermediaries weeks before the war, claiming that ‘we sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them’ and that Iran ‘slaughtered’ some 45,000 civilians during the January protests.

These claims were never independently verified, and Iranian officials put the figure at 3,117 people killed. The propaganda campaign was sophisticated, with a documented effort to frame the protests as a CIA-Mossad operation and amplify that narrative online. But it didn’t work. The world was not convinced. The Iranian people did not rise up. And now Trump is left with nothing but threats of annihilation.

the oil.

So, as Trump flails, the real motive has become quite clear. It was always about oil. It was always about control of that oil. The US has carried out strikes on Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export terminal, and Trump has openly expressed interest in 'controlling' Iranian oil and seizing the island, threatening to destroy 'every bridge' and power plant in Iran into the bargain. Why? Because Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to hostile countries, and the closure is working. Roughly 21 million barrels of oil per day, about one-fifth of global supply, normally pass through the Strait, and since Iran has wound it down, Brent crude has spiked to over $111 a barrel and Gulf producers have seen their exports collapse. The global economy is feeling the squeeze.

Yet Trump’s response is not to negotiate. It is to threaten genocide.

And this is the pattern. One as ancient as it is crap. The United States has never won a war against a prepared, determined people with the will to resist. Think back to Vietnam and Afghanistan or the people of North Korea and you see the same story, over and over again. Iran is not Iraq. It is four times the size, with rugged mountain terrain suited for prolonged guerrilla warfare and a network of allies across the region, and it has spent decades preparing for exactly this confrontation. With his war failing, his casualties hidden, and his propaganda in tatters, Trump threatens genocide because he has nothing else left.

'The US has fundamentally completed its military objectives,' Vice President JD Vance said today in Budapest, even as the war continues, the Strait remains closed to unfriendly states, the missiles keep flying and Israel is running out of interceptors. A man who promised to end America's forever wars is now threatening to annihilate an entire civilisation because he cannot bring himself to admit defeat.

So whilst I do not underestimate the barbarity of the United States which has demonstrated how violent it is repeatedly in the past decades, I don’t believe a ‘whole civilisation will not die tonight’. Iran will survive this, as it has survived every empire that came before it. But let us never, ever forget what we witnessed today—the President of the United States, very publicly, explicitly, and in no uncertain terms threatening genocide.

The question is not whether he will follow through. The question is when will the people of the US stop this?

And on that thought,

Goodnight.

(As always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

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