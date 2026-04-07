the spectacle

the spectacle

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2dEdited

These gleeful declarations of intent to commit gruesome crimes do not arise because the (zionist ie fascist -controlled) US is losing. That's not the reason.

A hyena does not bite animals to death and eat them, because it is "losing" a fight. It does so because it is a hyena.

If a person flouts the constitution and declares all opposition to be fascism to be "terrorism", what is that person? A fascist?

Fascists dont mass murder people because they are losing. They commit mass murder....because that's what fascists do.

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Geopolitical analysis's avatar
Geopolitical analysis
2d

US is already carrying out genocide against Iranian people and it didn't stop despite this so - called "ceasefire".

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