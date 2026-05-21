Good day, spectators,

Let me tell you about a video that has finally, finally, united the European Union in outrage.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister and a man who makes you wonder whether ‘psychopathic’ is a formal job qualification, posted a video on social media this week. In it, he stands among detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, hundreds of people intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The activists are shown zip-tied, forced to kneel, their heads pressed to the floor. Ben-Gvir waves an Israeli flag.

The Israeli national anthem plays in the background:

‘Welcome to Israel,’

…is what he captioned it.

Watch: The video Ben Gvir published.

And now, suddenly, Western leaders have discovered their voices.

Spain’s Foreign Minister called the treatment ‘monstrous, inhumane and disgraceful.’ Ireland’s Taoiseach said he was ‘appalled and shocked.’ Britain’s Foreign Secretary said she was ‘truly appalled.’

France summoned the Israeli ambassador. Italy demanded the immediate release of its citizens. The Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Poland — all of them, one after another, lining up to express their indignation.

Poland ‘strongly condemns’ the actions.

Even Benjamin Netanyahu felt compelled to distance himself, claiming Ben-Gvir’s actions were ‘not in line with the values and standards of the State of Israel.’

I disagree, I think Ben-Gvir is the personification of Israel.

where was this outrage before?

I ask this with all the sarcasm I can muster. Where were these leaders when Israel was systematically destroying Gaza’s healthcare system? Where were the summoned ambassadors when the ICJ issued binding orders that Israel simply ignored? Where was the ‘appalled’ language when over 72,000 Palestinians were killed, when the ceasefire was violated over 2,400 times, when communities in the West Bank were being ethnically cleansed? The EU watched all of it. It issued statements. It expressed concern. It referred proposals to committees. It did nothing that would inconvenience its ally or disrupt the trade relationship that benefits European capital.

But a video. A single video of a minister waving a flag next to kneeling activists. That is where the line gets drawn.

a sacrificial lamb?

Here is what is actually happening, and it is worth saying plainly. Ben-Gvir is not an aberration. He is not a rogue element that the reasonable, moderate Israeli state is embarrassed by. He is a symptom of exactly what Israel is, and has been, for decades. The difference is that he films it, posts it online, and grins. He makes it impossible to maintain the fiction.

And that is precisely why he is so useful to the EU right now. By sanctioning Ben-Gvir, by condemning Ben-Gvir, by summoning ambassadors over Ben-Gvir, European leaders can perform outrage without touching the country, the government, the trade agreement, or the arms sales that sustain the whole operation. Ben-Gvir is the sacrificial lamb. He’s the one man they can throw to the wolves so that everything else continues undisturbed. He is not the problem. He is the alibi.

The EU is not outraged at Israel but at the publicity. And there is a world of difference between the two.

The activists on that flotilla were not criminals. They were humanitarians attempting to deliver aid to a population that has been starved, bombed, and displaced for over two years. Israel detained 428 people from 44 countries in international waters, bound them, forced them to kneel, and a government minister filmed himself gloating over their humiliation. That is not security. That is sadism, and it has been the policy all along. It’s just that Ben-Gvir forgot to keep it off camera.

And lest we forget: this eruption of European conscience happened on the same day the Irish government refused to increase sanctions on Israel. My own government. Appalled, apparently, by the video. Unmoved, apparently, by everything else. The next time you see a European leader express shock at Israeli behaviour, ask yourself where they were yesterday, and where they will be next week when the cameras move on and the trade flows resume.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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