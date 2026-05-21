the spectacle

the spectacle

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FR17081945's avatar
FR17081945
2d

The feigned indignation. Fuck these EU leaders.

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Tenggara's avatar
Tenggara
2d

I think it should read - EU leaders are shocked Israel is doing the same things to white Europeans as they’re doing to brown Palestinians. There fixed it for you. Whatever this Ben Gvir is doing is not new, don’t feign shock on me now

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