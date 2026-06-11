the spectacle

the spectacle

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Me
1dEdited

More masked goons. And you know where this is taught. israel. ICE is noted for it’s collaboration with israel on it’s tactics. I’d bet these terrorists are also trained by israelis.

And that is why the focus is on Muslim immigrants.

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B.
1d

Fucking hell, this boils my blood. I wish nothing but to watch every last one of these loyalist bastards be turned to nothing but ash! Every last rotten bastard deserves to be put in the ground.

The decolonialization of Ireland is long overdue along with the complete purge of all sadistic proponents of the colonialist Satan that is Britain.

I'm wishing you, the Irishfolk, and every single oppressed ethnic group much strength, resolve, and unity. There's a better world and a long, bitter struggle ahead of the international community, but we will vanquish and crush these monsters wherever they rear their heads.

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