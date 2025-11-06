the spectacle

Tricia Cassel-Gerard
1d

The link to climate change is more and more obvious. When destroying cities with massive bombs, cutting down olive trees and killing livestock, burning villages and displacing the guardians of the land, polluting water and causing desertification, releasing tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere these factions which are linked to mining, extraction and rare metals, oil and gas.. they haven’t got their eyes on the real issue facing the planet and are twisting and turning like snakes under attack, in denial.

Trouble is, I told you so won’t be satisfying when the planet is beyond saving.

Vin LoPresti
1d

"Different geography, same rotten system."

Namely, Vulture Capitalism of the Neofeudal variety powered by Big Tech Surveillance engines. All life, human, olive tree, and other is cheap compared to investor profits from the rape of resources. Humanity has reveled in its chosen economic system for centuries; the current iteration of that system is rapidly breaking the back of diverse societies while it continues to damage the Biosphere, our essential support. Nothing could be more self-destructively insane.

