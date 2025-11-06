the ruins of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombardments, 23rd of February, 2025.

And there’s a comforting lie they’re trying to sell us: that the world’s crises are separate or unconnected. A genocide in Gaza, a bloody rampage and humanitarian disaster in Sudan, a forever war for resources in the Congo—all tragic, all complex, but ultimately, they would have us believe, all unrelated.

This is a narrative designed to overwhelm us and to make us feel that no single point of resistance could possibly matter. We’re meant to believe the best we can do is pick our crisis, donate to our preferred charity, and hope someone, somewhere is keeping track. This is how many people think actually.

But this is, as we say where I come from, a load of aul bollocks.

The truth is more simple and infinitely more terrifying: they are all connected. And there is one thread that, when pulled, begins to unravel the entire bloody tapestry.

When we free Palestine, we free the world.

This isn’t a random platitude but a strategic assessment. The same powers that require a subjugated Palestine to maintain regional dominance are the very same ones fuelling conflicts and extracting resources across the globe. You see, Palestine is the Empire’s primary workshop, the laboratory where techniques of control are being perfected before they are exported worldwide. Therefore, the movement to liberate it is a direct assault on the workshop’s owners.

the Gaza lab and the Sudan blueprint.

Take Sudan. For months, the world has watched the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), backed by the United Arab Emirates, wage a campaign of what is essentially ethnic cleansing in Darfur. The numbers boggle the mind: over 12 million displaced, famine gripping the region, and a death toll that might well never be fully counted.

a Sudanese refugee camp.

Coincidence? No. Not at all. This is not some isolated African tragedy. It’s a good, old fashioned partnership.

The UAE, Israel’s number one ally in the region and a key architect of the Abraham Accords, is using Sudan as a testing ground for a model of domination in a perfect show of neo-colonialism. The dirty work is split up: the UAE provides the funds, the mercenaries, and the diplomatic cover, and in return, it gets a pliable puppet state on the Red Sea and unfettered access to Sudan’s gold, agricultural land, and strategic ports.

And what does Israel provide? The tried and tested playbook.

We’ve seen Israeli-made weapons systems in the hands of the RSF. We’ve seen the same propaganda tactics such as labelling civilian camps ‘military zones’, claiming hospitals house combatants, manufacturing pretexts for massacre. These are all used to justify atrocities. The genocide in Darfur is being executed with a methodology perfected in Gaza. The drones, the tactics of siege warfare, the systematic starvation are Israel’s exports, tried and tested on Palestinians before being shipped east.

This is the ‘rules-based order’ in practice. It’s a franchise model of oppression. The techniques of domination, the weapons, the financial flows, the legal justifications are all interchangeable. Gaza trains the executioners. The UAE funds them. And Western powers provide the diplomatic shield. At the centre of this network sits the question of Palestine.

the Congo connection.

And all of this doesn’t stop at Sudan. Let’s take a look at the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 120 armed groups fight for control of minerals that power our phones and electric vehicles. The violence there is simply unfathomable, with 7 million dead since 1996. It’s the deadliest conflict since World War II and it is sustained by the very same logic of extraction and control.

Would you be surprised if I told you Israel is one of the DRC’s major arms suppliers? Providing weapons to the government’s forces even as its regional partner, Rwanda, fuels the instability by backing the M23 militia.

Residents fleeing their villages in Sake due to advancing M23 militia.

Meanwhile, Israeli companies are guzzling up Congolese coltan and diamonds.

The connection is really that direct: the same military-industrial complex that maintains the occupation of Palestine profits from, and partners in, the destabilisation of Central Africa.

This is one of the many reasons why African nations are increasingly standing with Palestine at the UN. They recognise the pattern. They’ve lived it. The boot on the neck of a Palestinian farmer is the same boot on the neck of a Congolese miner. Different geography, same rotten system.

Yemen’s endless war.

And then there’s Yemen, where another humanitarian crisis grinds on with barely a mention in Western media. Over 150,000 dead, 4 million displaced, and a population on the brink of famine. Who’s bombing them? Saudi Arabia and the UAE, using weapons sold by Britain and the United States, with intelligence and logistical support from Israel.

the Yemeni capital Sanaa after airstrikes.

The Yemeni resistance’s solidarity with Palestine is unshakeable and born from shared experience. They know that the F-15s dropping bombs on Yemeni weddings are the same jets Israel uses to level Gaza tower blocks. They know that the blockade starving Yemen was perfected as a tactic in Gaza. They know that the same Western powers funding their destruction are the ones bankrolling Israeli apartheid.

The connections aren’t hidden. They’re explicit. The Abraham Accords weren’t about peace at all, they were about creating a new axis of repression, with Israel providing the military expertise and the Gulf monarchies providing the oil money, all aimed at crushing any resistance to Western hegemony in the region.

the British bullet in the chamber.

Britain is, as always, involved. As one of the major suppliers of weaponry to Israel, it postures about peace whilst its factories produce the bullets and bombs. It’s well known that BAE Systems, headquartered in Farnborough, supplies components for F-35 fighter jets that have dropped thousands of bombs on Gaza. Those same British-made military components have been documented in the hands of the UAE-backed RSF in Sudan.

This complicity isn’t a series of isolated policy failures. It’s a systemic feature. The British arms industry is a loyal shareholder in the business of empire, and its dividends are paid in Palestinian and Sudanese blood. When Keir Starmer’s government approves another arms export licence to Israel, they know exactly where those weapons will end up. When they sell surveillance technology to the UAE, they know it will be used to track dissidents and coordinate massacres.

To challenge one is to challenge the other. This is why the arms trade is so fiercely defended, why Palestine Action activists are designated as terrorists for spray-painting factories. The system cannot tolerate even symbolic resistance because it knows how fragile the whole foundation really is.

cutting the one thread.

So, when I say ‘free Palestine, free the world’, this is exactly what I mean. The struggle for a free, democratic, secular Palestine—that means a state for all its people, from the river to the sea—is the most direct way to strike at the heart of this imperial nonsense.

A free Palestine would sever the link. It would dismantle the workshop and destroy the credibility of the UAE-Israel axis and its project of balkanising the Middle East.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog with UAE’s President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It would completely cripple the propaganda value of ‘security expertise’ that Israel exports to dictators from Kigali to Caracas. It would empower every other liberation movement from the Congo to Yemen, by proving that the Empire’s most favoured child can be defeated.

This is precisely why they fight so viciously to maintain the occupation. They know it’s not just about land. It’s about the entire edifice of control. Palestine is the linchpin. Remove it, and the entire structure falls. The Abraham Accords collapse. The justification for permanent military bases in the Gulf evaporates into thin air. The arms deals dry up. The surveillance state loses its laboratory.

The path to global justice, ironically, runs directly through Jerusalem, through Gaza, through the West Bank. It always has. Every euro and dollar spent propping up Israeli apartheid is one that could destabilise a resource extraction operation in Africa or a proxy war in the Middle East. Every international law flouted for Israel’s benefit is a precedent that emboldens every other colonial project. Every Palestinian who refuses to be erased is a living refutation of the empire’s core claim: that resistance is futile.

It’s not.

This is why Palestinian resistance terrifies them so completely. Realistically, we know Hamas and the Islamic Jihad combined could never threaten Israel’s existence but the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and nation, the refusal to simply disappear despite 75 years of ethnic cleansing, proves that the empire is not invincible. It shows every other oppressed people that holding on, refusing to submit and building alternative structures of solidarity matter, and that terrifies the Empire.

The forces of oppression are globalised and our solidarity must be, too. But where do we focus that collective power to achieve the maximum effect? The answer is right there. Free Palestine, and watch the dominoes fall!

