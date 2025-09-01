Good day, spectators,

And firstly, I'd like to wish you a peaceful start to September. As for me, I’ve been staring at two stories all weekend trying to decide which deserved the full treatment when I realised: why do I have to choose? Both are too relevant to ignore and this is my magazine so I can post whatever I feel like! So you’re getting two updates today, let’s start with the more positive development…

the largest civilian flotilla in decades is sailing to Gaza right now.

You might remember one month ago when I sent you the following article (or if you’re one of the thousand people who have subscribed to the spectacle since, you might like to catch up…)

Well time has moved forward as it always does and as of yesterday afternoon, over 70 civilian boats (from what I counted) carrying thousands of unarmed activists from 50 countries have departed from Barcelona and Genoa, sailing toward Gaza with nothing but food, medicine, and the radical belief that humanity can and must still intervene in a genocide.

Previous missions have been symbolic, in my opinion at least. Brave but ultimately symbolic when you’re one one small boat going up against the IGF.

But this one is different. It's the largest civilian-led challenge to a naval blockade in modern history. The Global Sumud Flotilla includes 40 boats from Barcelona, 30 from Genoa, with Tunisian vessels joining the convoy later this week in the Mediterranean.

More are expected from Antalya and Alexandria as, technically, anyone can join at any time.

Israel has already declared a maritime exclusion zone and the genocidal interior minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir has suggested the IGF should use ‘crushing force' against these unarmed vessels to ‘send a message.’ But here's their problem: they can intercept one boat, maybe even ten. But 70 to 100 boats with live streams broadcasting every assault? That is how blockades break.

The crews include journalists, doctors, union leaders, and politicians from all NATO countries. If Israel attacks French, Spanish, Italian, or Greek citizens on international waters, it really could risk triggering sanctions even the US can't block. If it isn’t able then, the flotilla reaches Gaza and proves the siege can be broken, opening a new corridor.

Watch: crowds of thousands see the flotilla off from Barcelona (via Drop Site News).

On the other hand, the Israeli regime is trapped and cornered with not much place to turn. Cornered animals are dangerous and I fully expect cyberattacks on flotilla communications and 'accidental' collisions at the best and real, serious military force at the worst. They will do anything to stop anyone impeding their genocide of the Palestinian people which, and be under no illusions here, is going great. For Zionists.

Share

But this time, the world is watching every move. Put pressure on your politicians to protect these people. They are the bravest of us.

meanwhile…the US is playing petty games at the UN.

Whilst our friends and neighbours risk their lives at sea, the United States has just denied visas to Palestinian delegates, effectively barring them from next week's UN General Assembly. They denied the visas of all Palestinian Authority and PLO officials calling them terrorists.

This isn't just hypocritical but actually illegal under the ‘UN headquarters agreement’, which requires the US to permit access to all member states. Not that the US cares about such trivialities as ‘agreements’ or ‘honour’.

And don't think this is me running to the defence of the PA who in my opinion have failed Palestine completely and been the perfect Zionist lapdogs. I simply, albeit reluctantly, accept that they are the face of Palestine in the United Nations and this development is disgraceful.

We've seen this before though. In 1988, when the US denied Yasser Arafat entry, the UN moved the entire General Assembly to Geneva rather than tolerate American censorship. Today, the US is again violating international law to protect Israel from criticism.

It's a desperate move that exposes how much Washington fears Palestine's voice being heard. Censorship, pure and simple.

I’d love to ask Mahmoud Abbas of the PA something though, ‘Was it worth it, Mahmoud? Bending the knee and watching idly as your land is overtaken by Zionists?’

President Mahmoud Abbas with then US president Joe Biden at the Palestinian Presidential Palace in Bethlehem, July 2022.

Two stories today but one same truth: Palestine's fate isn't being decided in palaces or parliamentary halls or UN assemblies…it is being decided on the ground, on the waves and in the streets of our cities by those fighting for it. One of today’s stories shows ordinary people refusing to be bystanders to genocide. The other shows an empire so panicked by its crumbling narrative that it's willing to break international law to silence criticism. Ponder that.

Share

The flotilla proves people power is still alive and it can challenge even the most brutal entities. The visa ban proves America knows its story isn't selling anymore.

Both matter and both deserve your attention!

And on that note, I'll let you go,

(Thanks a lot for reading as always and don’t forget to give this post a ❤️ and restack below! And let me know what you think in the comments, I want to hear from you.)

Please consider ‘buying me a sandwich’ below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of my readers bought me a sandwich just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent news, every single day.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: