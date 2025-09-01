the spectacle

Lindsey Louther
1d

This, I think, is the single most important event since the Yemen and Iranian attacks on israel. May the flotilla know nothing but success in their brave mission.

Graham Brown
1d

I sense Israel is now in a similar global situation to that of South Africa during apartheid; the walls are closing in and there’s no place to hide. Its reputation now thoroughly destroyed, I don’t see how the country ever regains any deep credibility.

What would Anne Frank write ……….?

