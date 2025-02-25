meet Friedrich Merz.

Good evening, spectators,

And firstly, let me apologise for sending out two newsletters in one day. Those of you who are long-time subscribers know that this never happens but when it does, it’s because I need to skewer some absurd nonsense. And today is no different. So you may have seen that Germany had a very important election the other day. Well…

Now they have a new chancellor!

And in true western fashion, his first order of business is to break international law.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has invited war criminal and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Germany—in open defiance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Let that sink in for a moment. I know that many spectacle subscribers will not be surprised by this but perhaps there are still some new readers who are not quite as familiar with the depravity of the West.

In November 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. The charges include starvation as a method of warfare, murder, and persecution. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, Germany is legally obligated to arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot on its soil.

But Merz doesn’t care. ‘I think it is a completely absurd idea that an Israeli prime minister cannot visit the Federal Republic of Germany,’ he said during a press conference. He even assured Netanyahu that Germany would ‘find ways and means’ for him to visit without being arrested.

This is a blatant admission that international law only applies to some people.

justice for me but not for thee.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t an isolated incident. Germany, along with other European powers, has long championed the ICC—but only when it suits them. When the court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine, Germany was chomping at the bit to express its support. But when the same court targets Netanyahu, suddenly the ICC’s decisions are ‘absurd’ and ‘scandalous.’

This double standard isn’t just embarrassing—it’s dangerous. It sends a clear message: international law is for brown people, not for white Europeans or their allies.

Merz isn’t alone in this charade. Poland and Italy have already signalled their willingness to ignore the ICC’s warrant, effectively turning Europe into a safe haven for Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the same countries lecture the Global South about the importance of the ‘rules-based international order.’

Germany is complicit in genocide...again.

Germany’s relationship with Israel has always been complicated and shaped by the Holocaust and a lingering sense of national guilt. But under Merz, that relationship has become a carte blanche for Israeli impunity.

Not only has Merz invited Netanyahu to Germany, but he’s also pledged to continue unrestricted arms sales to Israel—despite knowing that these weapons are being used to target civilians in Gaza. We all know this including Germans. When asked in 2023 whether Germany should provide asylum to Palestinians fleeing the war, Merz dismissed the idea, saying, ‘We already have enough young antisemitic men in the country.’

This isn’t just about Netanyahu. It’s about Germany’s willingness to enable Israel’s crimes while pretending to stand for justice and human rights. It's an absolute farce and the German people are embarrassing themselves on the world stage.

Above, you see the million-person rally against the far-right AfD before the election. It boggles my mind how they could attend that rally, then turn around and vote for someone who supports modern Nazism.

goodbye international order.

The ICC was created to hold the powerful accountable, but its credibility is being eroded by the very countries that claim to uphold it. When Germany, Poland, and Italy flout the court’s decisions, they’re not just undermining international law—they’re proving a point that it’s little more than a tool of Western imperialism.

The message is clear: if you’re a Western leader or a close ally, you can commit war crimes galore, no one cares. But if you’re from the Global South, you’d better watch your back.

And on that thought, I will let you go for the second time today. Do forgive me and do let me know what you think about this degradation of international law in the comments,

