Good day, spectators,

And, in a statement that reads less like a political warning and more like a weather forecast for a coming firestorm, the ‘Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’ (PFLP) has declared the occupied West Bank to be on the brink of a ‘large-scale explosion’. Their assessment, which was released yesterday, is that the outbreak of a comprehensive third intifada is now ‘closer than ever’.

For subscribers to the spectacle, this isn’t a surprise. It’s the logical, perhaps inevitable, conclusion of a policy of relentless pressure. The PFLP is simply the first to state aloud what the rubble and the body counts have been screaming for months: something is about to break.

the spark, and kindling.

The PFLP points to a specific, brutal incident as the immediate catalyst: the killing of two Palestinian teenagers, Amro Khaled Ahmad al-Marbooh, 18, and Sami Ibrahim Sami Mashaikh, 16, during an Israeli military raid on the town of Kafr Aqab. The group labelled this crime, combined with the ‘unchecked violence of armed settler groups’, the ‘spark that will burn whatever illusions of calm remain’.

Watch: Al-Jazeera segment tells the story of a young Palestinian boy shot and left to die whilst the IGF stood there and did nothing.

But a spark is only dangerous when it meets the kindling. And the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recently provided us a grim inventory of exactly that. In a press briefing last week, the Office documented a huge ‘surge in violence’, including ‘abhorrent’ images of ‘mobs of masked Israeli settlers carrying out arson attacks’, ramped-up home demolitions, and the seizure of property.

Watch: Israeli settlers attack Al-Markaz hamlet in Masafer Yatta and assaulted residents, 20.11.25

Pogroms.

Most damningly, the UN states that permanently displacing the Palestinian population within occupied territory amounts to a war crime of unlawful transfer, and that Israel’s transfer of its own population into the territory constitutes another war crime. Nothing we are not all well aware of but it is good to repeat it.

Now, let’s go over some numbers: since October 2023, Israeli security forces and settlers have killed at least 1,017 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 221 children. That’s 221 children. Children. Shot, bombed, or beaten to death by an occupying army and its auxiliary settler militias. This is the ‘accumulated anger’ the PFLP describes as being ‘ready to erupt like lava’. It’s not an ideological position; it’s a human one.

And these aren’t isolated incidents scattered across two years of course. It’s been happening for decades, it’s just that violence has accelerated dramatically this year. The olive harvest season alone saw over 126 attacks on Palestinian farmers in 70 towns and villages, with more than 4,000 ancient olive trees deliberately destroyed or stolen by settlers. Israeli soldiers actively participate in this free-for-all, expelling farmers from their ancestral groves and declaring them ‘closed military zones’. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has announced plans for a further 22 settlements, because Israel can do any amount of ethnic cleansing it wishes with absolute impunity.

This is what the kindling looks like: systematic dispossession, incessant humiliation, children murdered with no justice, and a political future that offers nothing but more of the same.

Share

the players: a primer on the PFLP.

For a Western audience conditioned to view all resistance through the simplistic lens of ‘terrorism’, the PFLP is worth understanding. This isn’t Hamas. This isn’t Islamic Jihad. The ideological foundations are entirely different, and those differences matter.

a PFLP patrol in Jordan, 1969.

The PFLP is a secular, socialist organisation that has consistently been the second-largest faction within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) after Fatah. It was founded in 1967 by George Habash, a Palestinian Christian doctor who watched his homeland stolen and concluded that liberation required not just national struggle but a broader fight against imperialism and capitalism. The PFLP’s philosophy views the liberation of Palestine as inseparable from a wider anti-imperialist and class struggle.

Is it any wonder then, why Western powers have spent so much time and effort trying to marginalise it?

The PFLP doesn’t recognise Israel and has historically opposed all political compromises, including the Oslo Accords, which they correctly predicted would be a trap that legitimised permanent occupation whilst offering Palestinians nothing but Bantustans. They promote a one-state solution: a secular, democratic state in all of historic Palestine where Palestinians and Israelis would live as equal citizens. It’s a vision the West dismisses as unrealistic, but only because it threatens the entire Zionist project.

Their armed wing is the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, named after the PFLP leader assassinated by Israel in 2001 when a helicopter fired missiles into his office in Ramallah. I believe this brigade is actively fighting in Gaza right now too. It is worth mentioning at this point that the group is designated as a terrorist organisation by much of the western bloc. This is a designation that allows those powers to ignore everything the PFLP says about the occupation, no matter how accurate it may be.

Convenient.

But here’s what Western media won’t tell you: the PFLP has significant grassroots support precisely because people see it hasn’t compromised, hasn’t collaborated, and hasn’t accepted the crumbs offered by Oslo. Whilst the Palestinian Authority has become a subcontractor for the occupation, arresting fellow Palestinians and coordinating with Israeli security forces, the PFLP has maintained its principles. That earns them respect, even amongst those Palestinians who don’t share their left-wing ideology.

the architecture of an intifada.

I believe the PFLP’s warning should be taken seriously. And to understand why, we need to understand what creates the conditions for an ‘intifada’ (which just means a popular uprising that transcends factional control) in the first place.

The First Intifada (1987-1993) erupted after decades of occupation, when Palestinians realised the international community was not going to save them. It was, for the most part, non-violent: strikes, boycotts, stone-throwing youth confronting armed soldiers. It forced Israel to negotiate, leading to the Oslo Accords which was ultimately a trap, but at least acknowledged Palestinian nationhood.

Palestinian protestors confront Israeli troops in Gaza City, 1987.

The Second Intifada (2000-2005) was sparked by Ariel Sharon’s provocative visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the fuel was the collapse of Oslo’s promises. This uprising was far more violent, more militarised, with suicide bombings and armed confrontations. This led Israel to begin the construction of what we know as the ‘apartheid wall’, whilst it engaged in targeted assassinations and the wholesale destruction of infrastructure. All very familiar to us today.

Palestinian protesters confront Israeli security forces near Ramallah during the Second Intifada.

What both intifada have in common is that they weren’t planned by political factions. They erupted from the people, from a population that had been pushed to breaking point. The people were reacting to conditions Israel created.

And those conditions exist now, worse than ever. The West Bank population has watched Gaza be systematically destroyed for over a year. Watched hundreds of thousands killed and maimed, they’ve buried over 1,000 of their own in The West Bank too since October 2023. They’ve seen the Palestinian Authority, which was supposed to be the diplomatic path to statehood, reduced to a dutiful servant of Israel and its willing police force. They’ve watched new illegal settlements pop up all over whilst the world applauds a ‘ceasefire’ that Israel violates daily. They’ve seen their olive groves burned by settlers protected by soldiers. How much more can a people take?

The question isn’t whether it will explode, but when.

Share

The PFLP’s statement is a bet that the people of the West Bank have reached their limit. They’re betting that the lava of accumulated anger will not discriminate between the various architects of Palestinian misery—not between settlers and soldiers, not between right-wing and ‘liberal’ Zionists, not between American weapons and European diplomatic cover. They’re betting that when the explosion comes, it will be total.

so what now?

If the PFLP is right and based on all the evidence I have seen, they are, the West will respond with its usual playbook. There will be calls for ‘restraint on both sides’, as if the occupied and the occupier operate on equal moral ground. There will be emergency UN sessions that produce nothing. There will be op-eds in The Guardian wringing hands about the ‘cycle of violence’, as if this violence is natural weather rather than deliberate policy.

And then there will be the inevitable crackdown. Israel will use the uprising to justify even more brutal measures: more checkpoints, more home demolitions, more targeted assassinations, more collective punishment accelerating the obliteration of Palestine.

The international community will tut disapprovingly whilst shipping more weapons. The Palestinian Authority will arrest its own people on Israel’s behalf, further discrediting itself. And the West Bank will be pushed even closer to the status of Gaza: an open-air prison where submission is the only acceptable option.

But most people realise you cannot occupy a people indefinitely without consequence. You cannot kill their children, steal their land, humiliate them, demolish their homes, and expect them to accept it peacefully. The pressure builds. The anger accumulates. And eventually, it erupts. The Irish know this better than any.

The question facing Israel and its Western backers isn’t whether they can suppress a third intifada, of course they can with enough violence. The question is what comes after. Because each intifada, each crackdown, each generation of Palestinians radicalised by occupation makes the eventual resolution harder.

The tinder is dry, soaked in the blood of 1,017 Palestinians. The PFLP has just told us they see a spark and we would be fools not to believe them.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider leaving a tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: