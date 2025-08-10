Good day, spectators,

And right here is how artistic freedom dies in Europe: not with a state decree, not with police battering down doors, but with a whispered threat from a far-right politician to a nervous venue manager. This week, that's exactly what killed Kneecap's Vienna show and I'm particularly pissed off about it because I was supposed to be attending and maybe even meeting up with them.

So let’s get into it.

what happened?

On the 5th August, Leo Lugner who is an FPÖ MP in Vienna with no official authority over cultural events at all, sent the Gasometer venue a letter threatening to scrutinise its public funding if Kneecap’s September gig went ahead. He cited completely unfounded 'Public safety concerns' when it came to reasoning. Bear in mind, we’re talking about a band that has never had a violent incident at any show across Europe.

Kneecap fans wait in anticipation to see the lads perform, the gigs are known for being energetic but in no way unsafe.

I really need to mention the slimy mechanics behind the scenes here and underline that this wasn't a government ban. There was no legal order, no police instruction, no official censorship decree. Just one far-right politician with a letterhead making veiled threats about funding reviews. The kind of bureaucratic intimidation that leaves no fingerprints but achieves total compliance.

The Gasometer's response? Immediate cancellation with no pushback from what I can see. No demand for evidence, no consultation with legal counsel about whether Lugner's threats had any basis in law. Just quiet compliance with Zionist censorship, wrapped in the language of 'public safety'.

What makes this particularly insidious is the plausible deniability. The venue can claim they weren't officially ordered to cancel which is technically true. Lugner can claim he was just 'raising concerns', which is also technically true. But everyone involved knows exactly what happened: a threat was made, and artistic freedom dies a little bit more on this continent.

it isn’t just one gig.

This pattern is becoming Europe's playbook for silencing Palestine solidarity, and it's spreading fast. Hungary banned Kneecap outright for the next three years, days before they were to perform at a festival there just a few weeks ago. Germany sees venues routinely cancel them under Zionist pressure and now Austria lets far-right politicians do the dirty work without getting their own hands dirty. This is where we’re at.

The nefarious brilliance of this approach is its deniability. There are no dramatic bans to protest against. No obvious state oppression to rally opposition. Just a steady, relatively quiet drip of cancellations, each with its own 'reasonable' explanation, each creating a chilling effect that spreads far beyond the immediate target.

I can only assume venue managers across Europe will see what happened in Vienna and they will be getting the message; book pro-Palestine artists and face bureaucratic harassment. Allow criticism of Israel and the machinery of European 'free speech' will rough you up with shady backroom intimidation.

This is how modern censorship works in liberal democracies. Woohoo.

Vienna's silence.

Most striking is what hasn’t happened after the cancellation in my opinion.

No defence from Vienna's Social-Democrat city government. No scrutiny of Lugner's baseless claims. No solidarity from Austria's cultural institutions. No pushback from the venues that supposedly champion artistic freedom. I am disappointed and disillusioned in the city I called home for more than half of my life. I had expected…something.

This is the same Vienna that prides itself on its artistic heritage, that markets itself as a cultural capital, that built its reputation on centuries of creative expression. Yet when that expression faces political pressure, the city's cultural establishment cows.

The silence is deafening because at this point in the genocide, it's pure complicity. Every cultural institution that fails to condemn this censorship is enabling the next cancellation. Every venue that stays quiet is signalling that they, too, will fold under similar pressure.

Vienna's cultural scene just learned that one little, far-right politician's letterhead carries more weight than artistic freedom, more authority than creative expression, more power than the principles the city claims to uphold.

Is this the ‘Red Vienna’ I know and love?

Every unopposed cancellation will make the next one easier. Every venue that folds without resistance teaches other venues to fold faster. Every politician who succeeds with threats learns to make more threats.

This is how censorship works. Quiet capitulation that becomes normalised so do not normalise it, Wien!

how to fight back.

If this all pisses you off (as it should), here's how to could channel that anger productively:

📧 Email the Gasometer (office@gasometer.at): Just tell them your thoughts!

📢 Contact Vienna City Council’s Culture Office (post@ma07.wien.gv.at): Something like 'Why does one FPÖ extremist dictate your city's music scene?' (Translate it to Austrian High German on ChatGPT for maximum impact.)

🎫 Support Kneecap's Warsaw show on the 1st of September. Warsaw took over when Vienna failed. So you can support them there on that day.

More importantly, understand that this fight isn't really about one band or one venue. It's about whether artistic expression can survive political pressure in modern Europe. It's about whether cultural institutions will defend the principles they claim to uphold, or fold the moment those principles become inconvenient.

The answer, as with most of history, isn't predetermined and completely depends on how we respond. We are the majority.

And on that note, I will let you go. It is quite possible that I hit you with a double whammy today because there are so many things to talk about recently, so keep your eyes open for another article incoming.

(Thanks for reading as always and don’t forget to give this post a ❤️ and restack!)

