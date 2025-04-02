Ibrahim Traoré, the young, charismatic leader of Burkina Faso who recently seized power in a coup that, by all accounts, was backed by the people.

And those of you who have been reading the magazine for a longer time will know that I have a soft spot in my heart for the Sahel region of Africa, home to legendary revolutionaries like Thomas Sankara. Africa is generally underreported despite constantly going through major transformations, but in recent years it has witnessed an increasing wave of decolonisation as certain African countries have begun kicking out neo-colonialists—especially the French.

A few months ago, I wrote a microscope deep dive about Captain Ibrahim Traoré, a young Burkinabe soldier who led a popular, military-backed revolution against the former government—and won. Since then, he has rapidly been implementing social reforms, kicked out the French and other imperialists, re-nationalised resources, and generally given new life to Burkina Faso, following in the footsteps of his hero Sankara.

Traoré is educated, appears to be a Marxist, and is an excellent, eloquent orator who mesmerises crowds.

Captain Traoré is pretty good at PR and seems to spend most of his time opening factories and visiting with locals.

But he's not ready to hand over the reins yet—there will be no democracy until the revolution is complete , he says. And I found this interesting and worthy of further exploration. It sounds worrying, but is it?

where are we?

Firstly, I highly recommend that you read the microscope deep dive above which will bring you up to speed:

But if you don't have time then let me give you a quick recap:

Burkina Faso has essentially become a laboratory for post-colonial rebellion. Gold and uranium mines get nationalised, French troops get booted out, and school uniforms are now made from Faso Danfani cotton woven by local artisans instead of imported fabrics. The 35-year-old has recruited 15,000 soldiers to claw back jihadist-held territory while launching community tribunals and ‘One Province, One Grove’ reforesting brigades. His real crime, in the eyes of the West, is that an African nation dared to reject Western influence—jailing corrupt elites, refining its own gold, and building factories to process cotton instead of exporting raw scraps to Europe. It’s a kind of unique African socialism but Traoré doesn’t really care about those labels.

no democracy.

Watch: Traoré delivers a speech on the 1st of April declaring the revolution will continue until it’s done.

Yesterday, Traoré delivered a quarterly speech To the country and his iconic Loki style basically giving them an update on the war against jihadist insurgents which is a massive problem in Burkina Faso but also telling them about the state of the revolution and why they will not be having elections yet.

Here’s the speech translated and condensed:

"We are in a popular, progressive revolution—everyone must understand this. It surprises me that so-called intellectuals, those who’ve been to school, could imagine a country developing under democracy. It’s false! Name one nation that developed rapidly through democracy—you’ll find it’s impossible. Democracy is the outcome; first, we must go through revolution. And we are in that revolution. Our duty is to communicate with the people—to show them what we’re doing and why it’s necessary and I try to do that/ You cannot execute a progressive revolution of this scale with disorder. Massive social, economic, political, and ideological reforms demand order and discipline. Everyone has a role—so join me in owning this revolution. We’re surfing giant waves, caught in a storm, facing difficulties—but together, we will calm the waters. People of Burkina Faso, stay vigilant. Our enemies are active, as they’ve been for years—religious fanatics and those who crave a return to neo-colonialism. Foreign embassies plot to destabilise us. Stay alert, because our revolution is pissing off a lot of nations! But we will press on. We will build hospitals, schools, and roads. We will industrialise, transform our resources, and—for the first time—consume what we produce. We will taste the fruits of our labour!"

So this is where Burkina Faso stands today. From my conversations with Burkinabe friends and time spent in their online forums, Traoré genuinely appears to be a popular leader with his people's backing. Which makes me wonder - do we in the comfortable West have any right to judge their path?

As I've grown older, I've come to understand that nations develop at different paces. Western countries had centuries to evolve their systems - it's disingenuous to apply our standards universally. Burkina Faso may be moving toward democracy, but sometimes a firm hand is needed to steer through turbulent transitions. That’s my analysis anyway.

We've seen this model work elsewhere - look at China, which transformed itself in decades through disciplined leadership and focus on the people’s needs. Their infrastructure and cities are now lightyears ahead of many Western counterparts so who are we to declare ‘our way’ the only way?

Watch: Some city scenes from China.

And maybe Burkina wants that level of progress. As long as the government is working for the people, I do not give a feck who it is personally.

so what do I really think?

My political opinion has been shaped by personal experiences, having lived in many countries and extensive reading over the past 30 years. I've come to the simple conclusion: I don't care who my government is or what form it takes, as long as they're doing everything in their power to consistently better the conditions of the working class majority. It’s not hard.

When it comes to Ibrahim Traoré, my personal belief is that he doesn't actually want to be the leader of Burkina Faso. Rather, he recognises that he alone, at this moment, is beloved enough by the people to command their attention and respect. I believe he's staying in power until all the necessary reforms have been enacted and until the country is in a better state—before having an honest election to choose a leader grown in this new Burkina Faso, someone as selfless as Traoré himself appears to be.

I don’t see a man who desires the burden, but has a burning passion passion to change his country for the better.

Traoré spends a lot of time opening factories and farms which have now been nationalised. Foreigners are not allowed to own them anymore.

That's the genuine impression I get when I watch his speeches and follow developments in Burkina Faso. It seems like a truly positive revolution that is 100% in the interest of the Burkinabe people—something you don't see in Africa quite often. I'm hoping it could influence neighbouring countries and Africa as a whole to see what's possible when leadership truly serves the people.

Anyway, I am curious what you spectators think. Is Traoré justified in his postponing of elections until the revolution is ‘complete’? Or am I simply an idealist, and this is the beginning of a personality cult that will ultimately betray its ideals?

Does the West have any moral authority to lecture African nations about ‘democracy’ while continuing to extract their wealth through neo-colonial mechanisms and becoming increasingly authoritarian themselves? Comment below, I love to chat,

