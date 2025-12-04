Good day, spectators,

And, the question isn’t if the United States is meddling in Latin America again as the map, the money, and the missiles all tell us that it is. The question is: after a century of bloody interventions, coups, and support for dictators, is Washington launching its most ambitious campaign yet a kind of Operation Condor 2.0?

Let’s point our attention towards the chessboard. In the last few months alone, the US regime has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group and thousands of troops to the Caribbean, the largest such build-up in decades. It’s reactivated mothballed military bases from the Cold War playbook in Puerto Rico and Panama, with F-35 fighters now stationed on colonial soil. It’s launched a new ‘counter-narcotics’ initiative, ‘Operation Southern Spear’, which has already carried out dozens of deadly airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing scores of innocent people. And it’s explicitly threatened Venezuela with war to overthrow the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The official line is that this is all about drugs and ‘regional stability’ but anyone with a smidgen of history knowledge will know this is a simple crock of shite. From the CIA-backed overthrow of Guatemala’s Jacobo Arbenz in 1954 to the bloody installation of Augusto Pinochet in Chile in 1973, nothing changes. The targets are always governments that defy Washington’s economic or political dictates, with ‘narco-terrorism’ simply the latest pretext for regime change.

There is a clear pattern. And the Empire’s fingerprints are all over the region’s current crises. Let’s crack on shall we?

the new ‘irregular warfare’: sanctions, smears, and political sabotage.

Today’s coups aren’t always led by men in tan uniforms. They’re advanced infinitely through economic warfare, digital warfare, political interference, and information campaigns, a modern interference designed to coerce and destabilise. The toolkit has evolved, but the objective remains unchanged, they wish to punish independence and reward compliance.

Mexico: the manufactured insurrection.

The blueprint has been updated for the digital age. Where the CIA once orchestrated coups through backroom deals and military officers, today’s regime change strategy can be outsourced to a network of bots, billionaire media moguls, and right-wing influencers. The most recent target was just this month: Mexico’s left-wing President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The pretext was a familiar one, so-called security. High-profile cartel violence, like the assassination of Michoacán mayor Carlos Manzo, created genuine public outrage and grief. Almost instantly, a supposed ‘Generation Z’ movement, ‘Generación Z México,’ began organising mass protests against Sheinbaum’s government on social media. The imagery was perfect: young people, fed up with violence, demanding change. The kind of organic uprising that Western media loves to celebrate.

Generation Z Mexico account.

But this was no organic youth uprising. As President Sheinbaum and official government investigators from the Infodemia unit pointed out, the movement showed all the hallmarks of a top-down, manufactured campaign. An investigation found that more than 90 million pesos (approximately $5 million USD) was spent over six weeks to promote the November 15th protests via social media bots, newly created accounts, and influencers who suddenly pivoted to politics.

The ‘Generation Z Mexico’ account also bizarrely posts about regime change in Venezuela, make of that what you will.

The digital mercenaries behind it have a clear pedigree. The network was linked to the Atlas Network and you may have heard that name before. It’s a US-based libertarian organisation that fosters right-wing movements globally which uses operatives from Argentina’s far-right digital ecosystem who had previously worked for Javier Milei and Brazil’s Bolsonaro.

on the door, ‘Bitch Jew’ was graffitied. One of many manifestations of hate during the totally-organic riots.

The campaign was openly backed by Mexican billionaires like Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, who faces billions in back-taxes disputes with the state. His motivation here is clearly not ideological but financial.

The result on the streets was revealing though. They branded this as a youth movement yet journalists and observers noted a conspicuously low turnout of young people; the crowds were often dominated by older opposition supporters. The protests, which culminated in violent clashes with police at Mexico City’s Zócalo, provided the exact imagery the architects needed: chaos at the gates of the National Palace, a government under siege, instability requiring intervention.

This hoo-ha had a very important audience in Washington. President Donald Trump, watching the events, publicly reiterated his willingness to ‘launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs,’ adding, ‘It’s OK with me. Whatever we have to do’. He’s repeatedly threatened tariffs and military action to pressure Sheinbaum, framing Mexico as a ‘narco-state’. Sheinbaum has bravely rebuffed these threats, invoking their shared history:

‘The last time the United States came to Mexico with an intervention, they took half our territory’.

And she’s not wrong. The US seized what is now California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado and Wyoming after the Mexican-American War of 1846-48. Trump’s threats aren’t hypothetical sabre-rattling; they’re part of a continuum of American aggression that Mexicans haven’t forgotten.

Ultimately, the right-wing oligarchs in Mexico are desperate to retake power since they can’t win an election against Morena and the US wants Sheinbaum out because she won’t allow them to go to war with the cartels or back their aggression against Cuba and Venezuela.

Colombia: the punishing of peace.

Colombia provides another brilliant case study in what happens when a country wishes to free itself from the US yoke. The Trump administration recently ‘decertified’ Colombia in the drug war for the first time since 1997, a blatant political attack on leftist President Gustavo Petro for his peace negotiations with armed groups and his foreign policy which clearly seeks to move away from the US.

Watch: President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, gives a rousing and defiant speech calling on his country to stand with its neighbours in the face of invasion by a clan of American paedophiles.

Petro’s crime, in the eyes of the Empire, was really that he pursued ‘Total Peace’ with various guerrilla groups, cartels, and paramilitary organisations to end decades of violence that plagued Colombia. He’s challenging the militarised approach to a drug war that has killed hundreds of thousands and achieved nothing but enriching American defence contractors. He’s refused to blindly follow US dictates on Venezuela. And he dared to join a pro-Palestine protest a few months ago in New York, after which the Trump administration promptly revoked his visa.

The message is clear: Latin American leaders can govern their countries, but only within parameters set in Washington. Deviate, and you’ll be punished with decertification, sanctions, and diplomatic isolation. The ‘drug war’ shows itself to be a tool of political control as it always was.

Brazil: no justice allowed.

When Brazil sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro for orchestrating a coup attempt, Trump responded by threatening 50% trade tariffs and sanctions on Brazilian judges. Read that again: the United States threatened to sanction the judges of a sovereign nation for the straightforward application of Brazilian law to a man who tried to overturn an election.

Bolsonaro and Trump at the G20 meeting in 2019.

This is a pretty overt attempt to intimidate Brazil’s legal system, to signal that no institution is beyond American reach if it dares to hold US allies accountable. It’s also a preview of what’s coming: an America that doesn’t just interfere covertly but openly threatens any country that won’t bend to its will.

Brazil, to its credit, hasn’t blinked. But the threat hangs over every Latin American judiciary now: prosecute our friends, and face economic warfare.

Argentina: the rewards of servility.

Whilst independent governments are punished, compliant ones are rewarded. Far-right President Javier Milei slashes the Argentine state, justifies the crimes of the former US-backed dictatorship, and destroys workers’ rights in service of ‘free market’ ideology. His reward? A $20 billion lifeline from the US Treasury, ensuring his economically catastrophic policies can continue without immediate collapse.

The lesson here is that servility has its rewards. Play the game, gut your social programmes, open your markets, and Washington will keep you afloat. Resist, and you’ll be strangled.

Ecuador and Honduras: bases and coups.

In Ecuador, the US heavily backed President Daniel Noboa’s failed push for US military bases to return. The campaign was intense, with American officials framing it as necessary for ‘security’ whilst conveniently ignoring Ecuador’s sovereignty. The Ecuadorian people, in a stunning rebuke we’ll discuss later, rejected it decisively.

In Honduras, the blueprint was more overt. The 2009 US-backed coup that ousted President Manuel Zelaya—a left-leaning leader who dared to raise the minimum wage and join ALBA—set a precedent for ongoing political interference. Hillary Clinton’s State Department gave the coup a green light, and Honduras descended into a decade of violence, corruption, and repression. The current left-wing government of Xiomara Castro, Zelaya’s wife, still battles the institutional rot left by that intervention.

This is the insidious, full-spectrum campaign: not one grand invasion, but a coordinated pressure campaign against every node of independent governance. Economic sanctions here, digital interference there, military threats everywhere. Death by a thousand cuts, each one deniable, each one justified by some manufactured crisis.

the people push back.

But the Empire’s fatal flaw, like all empires before it, is that it underestimates the people. And across the continent, they’re delivering a unified verdict:

The most surprising rebuke came just weeks ago from Ecuador. Despite facing horrific gang violence that has made parts of the country nearly ungovernable, nearly two-thirds of voters decisively rejected a referendum that would have allowed the return of US military bases. They cited sovereignty, a history of abuses by US soldiers stationed there previously, and the raw intuition that foreign troops don’t solve domestic crises rooted in corruption and inequality.

This wasn’t ignorance or isolationism. It was informed rejection. Ecuadorians remember the Manta Air Base, active from 1999 to 2009, and the crimes committed by US personnel with impunity. They understand that American bases don’t come to help; they come to control. The vote was a masterclass in popular sovereignty: we’d rather solve our own problems than invite a foreign power that has never had our interests at heart.

This sentiment is echoed in the streets of Puerto Rico, a US colony where the population has no say in federal policy but gets the full brunt of American militarism. Thousands are protesting the remilitarisation of their island, the transformation of their home into a forward operating base for Operation Southern Spear. ‘We are against US imperialism, we are against any type of military intervention... and above all we are against the vile and terrible assassinations of our fishermen brothers,’ said one protester, connecting the dots between the base buildup and the deadly strikes that have killed scores of civilians.

Watch: Puerto Ricans protest US colonialism.

Puerto Rican fishermen have been murdered by US military operations, their boats mistaken for drug runners or simply deemed expendable in the pursuit of ‘narco-terrorists’. The protests aren’t abstract anti-imperialism; they’re grief and rage at concrete violence inflicted by a colonial power.

the historical through-line.

The empire never left. It just put on a new suit. The ‘Banana Wars’ of the early 20th century, fought explicitly for corporate profit and United Fruit Company’s bottom line. The Cold War crusades against ‘communism,’ which murdered hundreds of thousands and installed brutal dictatorships across the continent. The ‘War on Drugs,’ which militarised the region, enriched cartels, and gave the US a pretext for permanent intervention. The branding changes, but the objective remains: unchallenged hegemony and unrestricted access to land, labour, and resources.

Operation Condor, the original, was a US-backed campaign of state terror across South America in the 70s and 80s. Military dictatorships in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil coordinated to hunt down, torture, and murder leftists, unionists, students, and anyone deemed subversive. Tens of thousands were ‘disappeared’. Babies were stolen from murdered mothers and given to military families. It was systematic, industrial-scale terror, and it had American fingerprints all over it.

Operation Southern Spear is not a departure. It’s the latest chapter.

