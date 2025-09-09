Israel bombs the Global Sumud Flotilla in Tunisia...

Good day, spectators,

And just a quick update today as the video above speaks for itself and there’s not much left to say.

So, CCTV footage from last night shows the ‘Family Boat’, the leading ship of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, being struck by what is indubitably a drone attack whilst docked in Tunisian waters. The explosion, the trajectory, the precision all tell us this was not some mysterious fire that spontaneously erupted on deck, despite what Tunisian authorities are desperately trying to claim in their 'initial investigation.'

We know exactly who did this. This is the same entity that has bombed previous flotilla attempts, most recently earlier this year in a similar strike. The same one that murders aid workers, bombs hospitals, and considers anyone who stands in the way of a Greater Israel without Palestinians a legitimate target.

another norm obliterated.

If this really was an Israeli drone attack on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla—and I have absolutely no reason to believe it wasn't—then this is just another entry in the cavalcade of brutalising every single norm we've established on the planet in recent years.

I know humans aren't perfect by any means, but when a country can get away with what Israel is getting away with and then go on to bomb a peaceful, unarmed, non-military vessel in another country's waters, something is seriously out of control. We’re talking about a ship whose only intention is to bring aid to starving people, we're crossing a line we can't uncross.

If we normalise this, we're doomed. If our governments don't address this, we're doomed. Because that means any country can get away with bombing civilian aid missions in international waters, and that means we're entering a really dark time.

the desperation is showing.

This attack also reveals just how rattled Israel is by the Gaza Freedom Flotilla. Who the hell attacks a boat carrying aid?

The precision, the timing, the location…all of this wasn't some random act of violence. This was a calculated warning message that says: we will hunt you down wherever you are, even in other countries' waters, if you dare try to feed the people we're starving.

Nobody should pretend to be surprised though considering Israel's extremely rich and dodgy history of killing people in other countries with impunity.

But here's what they don't get: this kind of desperation only exposes their weakness. When you're reduced to bombing aid ships in foreign ports, you've already lost the moral argument completely. And the narrative. And the plot.

our governments are putting us in harm's way.

Something which really irks me though is that it really shouldn't rest on the shoulders of average civilians to put themselves in physical danger to break an illegal siege. But this is the situation Western governments have created through their inaction. They are the ones putting their own citizens in harm's way by refusing to act.

Did they really think we were just going to sit there and watch this genocide unfold without doing anything? There are billions of good people on this planet, and there are brave ones ready to pick up the responsibility our leaders have abandoned.

But if these activists are injured or killed, it's not Israel's fault but our governments'. Israel might be the country that pulls the trigger but ultimately this situation has been allowed and facilitated by the West.

We expect Israel to enact genocide and murder anyone who tries to stop it. That's what genocidal regimes do. What we should not expect or normalise, however, is our governments doing absolutely nothing whilst their own citizens risk their lives to uphold international law. It’s beyond insane.

The Tunisian government's claim that their 'initial investigation' found no evidence of attack and that this fire 'started randomly on deck' is absolutely ludicrous. We have multiple videos of a projectile striking the ship from above. We have the trajectory and the explosion pattern. This was not some cooking accident or electrical fault. This is a targeted drone strike, and Tunisia's refusal to acknowledge reality only makes them complicit in the cover-up. When governments start gaslighting their own people about obvious war crimes caught on camera, you know the rot runs deep beneath the surface.

I am still so baffled every day by how much influence and power a crappy little country like Israel has over other countries.

Despite all this, we can’t allow it, we need to continue putting pressure on our governments because it is working. The fact that Israel felt compelled to launch this desperate strike proves the flotilla is having an impact. They're terrified of the world seeing what they're doing to Gaza.

And to the Genoa Dock Workers, I can tell you this would be a really good time for that strike you promised us last week:

Show the world that working people won't be complicit in genocide logistics whilst their governments shake hands with war criminals.

The video above is hard, irrefutable evidence of a war crime. Share it, amplify it, and demand your representatives explain why they're still sending weapons to the regime that just bombed an aid ship in another country's waters. Tell them they will not be re-elected if they support Israel.

Because when your government won't uphold international law, the people must.

And on that note, I'll let you go,

(Thanks for reading and watching in this case. Don't forget to share this footage. The mainstream news is trying to avoid it.)

