the spectacle

the spectacle

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Kermit O's avatar
Kermit O
3dEdited

There's an additional, ridiculous, but kinda funny part of this story. The IOF took over some 12th century crusader castle, boasted about it on social media. Hezbollah studied the footage and sent a drone to kill 3 IOF scumbags. 🙄😂

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2 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
3d

Laughing my socks off: Israelis love to kill but when shoe is on the other foot!

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