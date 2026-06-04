Good day, spectators,

And today we’re going to talk about a recent complaint lodged at the United Nations. It came from Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the world body, and his message to the Security Council was simple. He said:

‘They are killing us.’

Not that Israel is killing them. Not that Israeli bombs have levelled neighbourhoods, killed thousands of Lebanese civilians, and displaced more than a million people since this latest escalation began. Not that Israeli forces are occupying sovereign Lebanese territory in violation of UN resolutions. No, he was moaning that Hezbollah, the defenders of that territory, are fighting back. And they are fighting back effectively.

Danon told the Security Council that Hezbollah’s attacks left Israel with ‘no choice’ but to act, accused the group of keeping Lebanon ‘hostage,’ and insisted Israel does not seek Lebanese territory whilst simultaneously warning it will do ‘wherever it deems necessary’ to occupy everything south of the Litani River. This is the diplomatic equivalent of a burglar complaining that the homeowner has an alarm system.

But the real story, the one Danon didn’t want to discuss, is how badly his army is bleeding on the hills of southern Lebanon.

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the drone problem.

The Israeli military has a problem. It is called the fibre-optic drone, and it is tearing its ground forces apart. According to a New York Times analysis published this week, Hezbollah’s widespread use of these drones has caught Israeli forces ‘off guard’ and ‘severely undermined their ground strategy.’ These are not sophisticated weapons at all, they are essentially just consumer-grade quadcopters controlled through cables, which means they cannot be jammed by Israel’s otherwise formidable electronic warfare systems. The operator can be kilometres away, watching through a camera feed, and steer the drone directly into a tank, a command post, or a group of soldiers. The drones cost almost nothing to produce. The Merkava tanks they are destroying cost millions and Hezbollah is recording and publishing thousands of these videos for us to behold.

Watch: Hezbollah FPV drones disable multiple Israeli Genocide Force vehicles.

Israeli commentator Boaz Haetzni put it bluntly: ‘The drone is the technological knife. It costs almost nothing, can be bought in parts online, and the operator does not even need to approach the victim because he can see him from kilometres away.’ The admission that followed was even more damning: ‘There is no real solution to fibre-optic drones.’

Watch: An FPV drone lands on an Israeli base completely unhindered.

The Israeli army’s response has been to reduce the number of heavy military vehicles deployed in Lebanon because they have become such inviting targets, and an investigation has been opened into how Hezbollah drones managed to reach Israeli forces during the night. The conclusion, one imagines, will be devastating: they flew there, and there was nothing Israel could do to stop them. IGF ‘soldiers’, therefore, are living with the constant dread that they will be next…day or night.

Watch: An FPV drone takes out a group of IGF infantry seemingly with thermal capabilities. This would imply that Hezbollah possesses loitering drones equipped with night-vision.

the body count.

The official Israeli death toll is, as always, a work of fiction. The military admits to some losses telling us soldiers have been killed by explosive drones, ambushes, or wounded in rocket barrages. Even this past Sunday, a soldier from the Givati reconnaissance unit was killed and four others injured by an explosive drone in eastern Zawtar. On Monday, a soldier from the Maglan special forces unit was killed by another drone, with one of the wounded remaining in critical condition.

But the statements from Hezbollah tell a more complete story. In the past week alone, the resistance has reported destroying multiple Merkava tanks, Namer armoured vehicles, Humvee command vehicles, artillery installations, drone-jamming radar systems, and a newly established Israeli artillery bunker, constantly releasing footage of their drones tracking and striking Israeli troops and commanders in both Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territory. The Israeli military’s own analysis, leaked to the press, acknowledges that Hezbollah now appears ‘not only intact but more capable than when the invasion began.’ Let that sink in for a moment, after months of bombing, after thousands of airstrikes, after an invasion that was supposed to push the resistance back from the border, Hezbollah is…stronger?

the ceasefire farce.

I often have to remind myself that all of this is happening under the umbrella of a ‘ceasefire’ that was supposed to stop the fighting. On Wednesday, Israeli and Lebanese diplomats emerged from US-led talks in Washington with what both sides called a conditional truce. By Thursday morning, Lebanese state media was reporting Israeli drone strikes along southern roads, three paramedics were dead, and a Lebanese soldier had been killed. One of Israel’s own cabinet ministers was publicly denouncing the deal before the ink was dry.

The pattern is familiar: Israel agrees to a ceasefire, violates it immediately, blames Hezbollah for responding, and then bombs Beirut’s southern suburbs for good measure. The human cost continues to mount. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported an Israeli strike on Al-Hawsh that killed four Syrians and two Palestinians. An Israeli strike hit an ambulance, killing two very young paramedics from the Risala Scouts Association, and a third paramedic was subsequently killed in a separate attack in the town of Zibdine.

the 17 year old paramedic Hussein Wehbi was killed by an Israeli airstrike

At least 130 emergency and health workers have been killed since the fighting began.

So when Danny Danon stood before the Security Council and complained that Hezbollah was killing Israeli soldiers, he was not wrong — Hezbollah is killing Israeli soldiers. That is what happens when you invade a country and the people of that country refuse to be colonised.

The ambassador’s performance was a masterpiece of projection: accusing Hezbollah of taking orders from Iran as if Israel does not take orders from Washington, insisting Israel does not seek Lebanese territory as if its forces are not currently occupying it, and demanding the Security Council condemn the resistance as if the resistance is the problem rather than the invasion that provoked it. He even complained that the UN Secretary-General had the temerity to suggest that both sides had ‘helped each other to destabilise Lebanon.’ That is shameful, Danon said. That is a distortion of reality.

The reality is simple. Israel invaded Lebanon. Hezbollah is defending Lebanon. And the Israeli army is discovering, once again, that the hills of the south are not forgiving.

The next time you hear Danon complain that his soldiers are being killed, remember: they are not being killed because they are Jewish, and they are not being killed because they are Israeli. They are being killed because they are invaders. And invaders, historically, tend not to be welcomed with flowers and shawarma. They tend to be met with something rather more final. The only mystery is why anyone in Tel Aviv expected otherwise.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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