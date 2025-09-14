Good day, spectators,

And as you read this, diplomats in New York are delicately sipping fizzy water and debating the 'parameters' of a two-state solution in the Middle East. They are frantically scribbling resolutions, loudly expressing 'grave concerns,' and bemoaning the 'cycle of violence' which we’ve come to see. It is indeed a well-rehearsed ballet of nonsense, futile symphony of hand-wringing performed as the curtain slowly falls on the very idea of Palestine.

Because whilst they talk until their lips turn dry, Israel is acting. It is not 'mowing the lawn'. It is not engaged in a 'conflict'. It is executing a final solution to a problem they have had for 75 years. That Palestinians won’t give up their homes to foreign invaders.

The mask, which was always loose on the Israeli face, has now fallen in the gutter.

Benjamin Netanyahu, whose political survival is greased by the blood of Gazans, has finally said the quiet part with a microphone taped to his face: 'There will be no Palestinian state'. Full stop. This isn't a negotiation; it's a declaration of completion. The destination of this 75-year project of settler-colonialism is now in view: a land without Palestinians.

And his foot soldiers are not shy about the methods:

Watch: An Israeli officer, recently praised by the IDF chief of staff, channelled the Book of Joshua, vowing to do to Gaza City what was done to Jericho: 'Exterminate everything in the city with the sword: man and woman, young and old, ox and sheep and donkey.'

With this video, we see that the language of 'collateral damage' or 'military necessity' is gone. This is the language of annihilation, one that has been sanctified by scripture and enabled by a West that still pretends it's listening for 'moderates' in the Israeli cabinet. Heads up. They don't exist.

the Gaza final solution is in action.

I hate to be writing this but it’s been on my mind for weeks. The mechanics of complete, thorough erasure are now operating at their full capacity in Palestine. Every, single tool and trick that Israel has to get rid of Palestinians is being used as we speak.

Bullets, bombs, starvation, disease, everything you can imagine.

Watch: Israeli Genocide Forces destroy Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City. Notice how close this is to a displacement camp.

Now, the IGF is calling up 60,000 more reservists for what it promises will be ‘the final’ assault on Gaza City. For reference, Gaza City itself is the last major urban centre yet to be fully flattened. They are telling the UN they want to push the city's almost one million remaining souls south, into the very 'safe zones' they have been bombing incessantly for months. Let us all be under no illusion that this is a military operation, this is quite plainly mass displacement at gunpoint. A forced migration into…the sea? They’ve done this before, it was called the Nakba. And they got away with it.

This final push is made easier by the deliberate policy of starvation. Remember, Israel's total blockade of aid has been deemed a war crime by every major humanitarian organisation. The UN-backed hunger monitor confirms Gaza's population is now suffering from famine conditions too so there’s no doubt. There are those out there who will say this is a by-product of ‘war’ when in fact it’s a tool of war.

Starvation softens their target, chips away at the will, and compliments the work of the hail of bombs.

The numbers are so grotesque that at this point, they lose meaning, but we must repeat them…especially for those who might just be joining us. There have been at least 65,500 killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, half of them being women and children. Up to 50% of all buildings in Gaza are completely destroyed, 40% more are damaged. There is actually a word for this and it is 'domicide'. It means the systematic destruction of even the possibility of new life in a territory..

And the IGF admits it now too:

The Guardian just dropped an informative read in which an ex IGF Chief of Staff said basically that they stopped caring about law and norms a long time ago.

the west bank laboratory.

But the 'final solution' is not confined to Gaza. The model is being exported, tested, and refined in the occupied West Bank whilst the world's cameras remain fixed on Gaza's rubble.

The scenes from Tulkarm the past few days tell the story better than I ever could: hundreds of Palestinian men marched in single file towards Israeli military vehicles:

Watch: Palestinians are illegally detained and swept away, day or night, for any reason whatsoever.

This mass kidnapping. Can we be direct please? Because that's what it is. It happens in broad daylight in Jenin, Tulkarm, wherever the illegal occupiers wish. It is witnessed by the world and celebrated by Israeli social media. These men weren't 'arrested' for crimes; they were disappeared for the sin of being Palestinian in Palestine.

This is a story many Irish people know intimately.

in the North of Ireland, men were similarly, extrajudicially ‘interred’ by the dozens and hundreds - being Irish meant you were guilty.

But this is the new normal for Israel either. Since the 7th of October, 2023, Israel has arrested over 10,000 Palestinians in the West Bank alone and many more thousands in the years before. They are held without charge, without trial, without legal representation. Many are beaten, tortured, sexually abused. Some never return. The lucky ones emerge broken, traumatised, and warning their neighbours that resistance means death.

The ‘settler’ pogroms that accompany these raids have also escalated beyond anything previously documented. Armed, ravenous, scruffy militias, backed by the IDF, are burning olive groves that have fed Palestinian families for centuries. They are poisoning wells, destroying solar panels, shooting pets and livestock. Entire villages are being ethnically cleansed and no it’s not 1948, it’s 2025 and it’s all live-streamed on TikTok.

Watch: Israeli settlers harass indigenous Palestinians after setting up an illegal outpost on Palestinian land in the village of Osreen south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. This happens with IGF support.

And this land theft? It's no longer creeping along sneakily anymore; it's galloping ahead. Do not forget that months ago, Netanyahu's government approved the largest land seizure in the West Bank in over three decades. They're not even pretending anymore. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who controls settlement policy, has been explicit:

'The mission is to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.'

Their mission is erasure.

the diplomatic dance at the grave.

And what is the international response to all of this? To the live-streamed genocide? A UN conference. The same UN that António Guterres warned was at a 'breaking point' a while back.

the United Nations General Assembly.

This week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted 142-10 to back a two-state solution and the 'New York Declaration'. A beautiful piece of paper as Donald Trump might call it. Or a 'theatre,' as Israel's ambassador called it and I hate to agree with him but he’s correct.

Because whilst 142 nations voted for the fiction, the ten that voted against, namely the US, Israel, and a handful of serf states, are enabling the reality. They are providing the bombs, the diplomatic cover, and the impunity which allows Israel to do whatever the fuck it wants. They are nodding along dutifully as Netanyahu publicly torches the very document they claim to be pursuing. There are little things in this world that surprise me anymore as the writer of the spectacle but this situation is beyond farcical now.

The hypocrisy is so profound it becomes a kind of nihilism. They are drafting blueprints for a house as the bulldozers are tearing down the foundations.

What.

the west's complicity and the silencing.

We must never stop saying this: a Palestinian genocide would not be happening without Western support. The US provides the arms. The UK welcomes the Israeli president to Downing Street. Germany debates it. And simultaneously, they are all engaged in a brutal campaign to silence any witness to this crime.

Whether it’s sanctioning UN rapporteurs like Francesca Albanese for doing their jobs, to sacking journalists for posting human rights reports, to beating up demonstrators…they are making the message is clear: we will commit the genocide, and we will punish you for looking at it.

They know their narrative cannot survive the truth. So they are trying to kill the truth. We must not allow it.

Universities are banning Palestine solidarity societies. Social media platforms are shadow-banning content that shows Palestinian suffering (Reddit is particularly guilty of this). Governments are redefining antisemitism to criminalise criticism of Israel. Even as they livestream the annihilation, they are making it illegal to call it what it is.

The West's complicity runs deeper than weapons sales and vetoed resolutions. They are actively participating in the information war designed to normalise genocide. Every time they call mass starvation a 'humanitarian crisis' instead of a war crime, every time they describe ethnic cleansing as 'tensions,' every time they frame systematic annihilation as a 'conflict,' they are desperately trying to polish the unspeakable.

We are not watching a war. We are watching an annihilation and a genocide.

And on that note, I'll let you go,

