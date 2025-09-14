the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
3d

The west is not complicit- they're 100% responsible.

For Israel read US based interests in fossil fuels, animal ag, pharma, tech, AI, media, arms and finance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
3d

Thank you Deaglan. USA and israel are absolutely despicable, supported by equally bad conspirators. A thief can never be an owner, and I hope against hope everything owed to the Palestinians is paid back. Sooner rather than later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture