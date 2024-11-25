Good day, spectators,

And to the surprise of absolutely no one at this point, Israel’s aggression once again risks sparking a full-blown regional war. Convening an emergency meeting at Iraq’s request, Arab states unanimously condemned Israel’s expanding military actions, including its latest threat to target Iraqi territory. This is not any kind of usual diplomatic posturing; this looks more like the region is bracing for what could be a big escalation.

Israel has accused Iraqi resistance groups of launching drone attacks against its forces, claiming these attacks have surged dramatically—from just six in August to over 90 in October. Iraqi officials, however, see through the narrative. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has called out Israel’s pretext, warning that such claims are designed to justify airstrikes on Iraq. The U.S., for its part, has told Baghdad that it has “exhausted its efforts” to stop Israel, with reports suggesting Israeli airstrikes are “imminent.”

While this unfolds, Israel is playing a different tune in Lebanon. There, it is supposedly negotiating a ceasefire with Hezbollah, a move presented as a bid for de-escalation. Yet behind the scenes, the preparations for military action against Iraq reveal a familiar pattern. Israel has long mastered the art of expanding its wars under the guise of self-defence, a strategy that destabilises the region with every new front it opens.

The Arab League’s resolution is clear: this is not a one of, this is part of Israel’s wider attempt at regional domination. This warning comes amid growing international unease with Israel’s unrestrained aggression. From its brutal siege of Gaza—where over 44,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children—to its relentless attacks on southern Lebanon, the signs of a wider war are already here. The question is not if this conflict will spread but how far Israel intends to go.

As ever, the most striking thing is the silence from global powers. The U.S., Israel’s staunchest ally, continues to enable these escalations, while Europe remains as useless as ever. The Arab League’s unanimous warning should serve as a wake-up call, but history suggests it will be ignored, just like every other time.

Israel’s strategy of endless wars, fuelled by flimsy pretexts and international indifference, has brought the Middle East to a tipping point.

Iraq may be the next target, but make no mistake—this fire will not stop there.

