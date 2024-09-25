Hello, spectators,

The past week has left me completely shocked as I struggle to process everything that is happening in the Middle East. One thing is clear, Israel believes it can get away with anything by labelling everything it hits as terrorists. This is a dangerous precedent and I for that reason, I wanted to share some thoughts with you.

The violence in the Middle East has taken a turn for the worse with Lebanon’s southern regions now facing a barrage of airstrikes from Israel. These attacks, justified under the pretext of targeting ‘terrorists,’ have left countless civilians dead, including children, according to Lebanon’s Minister of Health. The justification for the massacre? A familiar one: these people shouldn’t have been around terrorists, they are collateral damage in the war against terror! But what does that even mean anymore?

A Lebanese ambulance hit by an Israeli air strike.

The term 'terrorist' is a useful one for Israel. It’s used to justify any and all heinous acts, particularly when it comes to those who dare oppose Israeli expansionism or the merciless actions of the IDF against the Palestinian people. Resistance movements, community defenders, or even people just living in these areas are easily labelled as extremists or terrorists, allowing Israel to gaslight itself and the world when it comes to civilian deaths.

What we’re witnessing in Lebanon today is part of a much larger issue—one that goes beyond Israel. Across the globe, powerful nations have adopted a dangerous narrative, redefining the word ‘terrorist’ to suit their respective agendas. In this article I will expose how this fallacy dehumanises those fighting against oppression, while protecting those in power from all accountability.

‘everyone I don’t like is a terrorist’

The word 'terrorist' used to mean something—it used to signify a threat to civilians, a deliberate act of bloody violence designed to instil fear such as the bombings we saw in London in 2005. But over the years, it has been diluted, warped, and fully weaponised by states like Israel to delegitimise any form of resistance. Hezbollah, Palestinians, and any others who challenge Israeli actions are swiftly branded as terrorists, regardless of whether their fight is rooted in a struggle for survival and dignity.

But this manipulation of the term isn’t limited to the Middle East. It's a tactic long used by powerful nations to control the narrative, particularly in Western spheres of influence. We saw it with the IRA, whose members were labelled as terrorists by the British government, despite their fight being a resistance against centuries of colonial oppression. The word ‘terrorist’ became a tool to discredit and dehumanise, justifying violent crackdowns while erasing the legitimacy of their struggle. It was used to justify brutal killings, like Bloody Sunday in 1920, where the British shot hundreds of Irish people who were peacefully watching a football match.

A depiction of the massacre from the film ‘Michael Collins’:

The parallels with what I have seen in Palestine and what I am now seeing in Lebanon are strikingly similar.

For Israel, the narrative is the same. Any group that resists the IDF's actions in Palestine, or any broader resistance to Israeli aggression, becomes an 'extremist' by default. This blanket labelling allows Israel to sidestep accountability for the disproportionate violence it inflicts on civilians, while maintaining the illusion that its actions are merely ‘defending against terror.’

The global use of this narrative has much more sinister implications for humanity. It shifts the blame and turns defenders of occupied or oppressed lands into villains while granting (nuclear) state actors like Israel a free pass to engage in violence without a whiff of repercussion. This double standard is never clearer than when civilian deaths—whether in Lebanon, Gaza, or the West Bank—are callously waved away as casualties of a supposedly ‘righteous war against terror.’

thumbs up for civilian casualities (so long as you say there were terrorists nearby)

Every time Israel launches an airstrike that kills civilians, its propagandists take to the news to tell us: “It’s just collateral damage!” Civilians caught in the crossfire, paramedics rushing to save lives, children playing in their own homes—none of their deaths matter, because the target was a 'terrorist.'

In Lebanon, the airstrikes that have hit the southern region have killed thousands of people as of writing this, many of them kids. Yet, Israel stands firm, insisting that the strikes were aimed at 'terrorist' cells and ‘weapons hidden in family apartments’.

This isn’t new, of course. In Gaza, the same narrative is used when civilians are indiscriminately killed in airstrikes, with Israel justifying it by claiming it is targeting Hamas or other militant groups. The problem is that this logic completely dehumanises virtually everyone living in these regions. It implies that simply by virtue of existing in a conflict zone, they are inherently expendable, as if their lives are less valuable than the ‘good cause.’

For me personally, the worst thing is that this excuse of ‘collateral damage’ protects those responsible from accountability. How can a state be held accountable for the deaths of children when the official narrative is that these children were merely unfortunate casualties in the fight against terror? It creates a moral vacuum, where no one is responsible, and the deaths of the innocent are inevitable and, somehow, acceptable.

the implications of this double standard

The idea that civilian casualties can be excused as collateral damage if the target is labelled a 'terrorist' has a lot of consequences which could change the lives of everyone on the planet. It doesn’t just normalise the deaths of civilians; it actively perpetuates violence. By giving Israel and other powerful nations a free pass to kill without being held accountable, this double standard ensures that conflicts continue, fueled by resentment and an ever-growing pool of displaced, grieving, and enraged people which now includes the Lebanese who are fleeing the South in droves.

In the Middle East, every airstrike that kills civilians in the name of fighting 'terror' breeds more resistance. It’s a cycle of hate and violence which only grows more furious with every brother, mother and child killed. The more innocents who die, the more the anger festers, and this has a habit of leading to new groups who will rise up to resist. And yet, Israel—and by extension, Western powers—only sees these new resistances as further justification to continue the bloodshed, labelling them as even more 'terrorists' that must be eliminated. When the f*ck does it end?

The greatest hypocrisy is still to be discussed though. Israel’s actions, no matter how heinous and shocking, no matter how utterly condemned they are by the majority, are never labelled as 'terrorism.' Even though Israeli airstrikes usually leave civilians dead, destroy entire neighbourhoods and families, and strike fear into entire regions, these acts are never given the same weight as much smaller incidents perpetrated by non-state groups. The message is clear: state violence is legitimate under the guise of fighting who we call terrorists.

If this goes on, we will see an ever-worsening spiral of violence in the Middle East and beyond. At some point, the only 'extremists' left will be the ones partaking in extremist Zionism.

don’t let them use this trick.

Israel’s use of the word 'terrorist' to justify the killing of civilians is a dangerous fallacy that has bloody, real-world consequences. By labelling anyone who resists as a terrorist, it is able to continue its campaign of ethnic cleansing and displacement without facing any serious repercussions bar a minor verbal scolding from the U.S.

This is a playbook that’s been used by powerful states throughout history, from British colonial forces in India, Ireland and colonial Africa to Western-backed interventions in the Middle East today. It’s a little bit of a brain hack for those in power: first dehumanise your enemy, then turn public opinion against them, and remove any moral responsibility for the harm you inflict.

But this cannot go on forever. As the Middle East burns, we must question this dangerously simplistic dichotomy of ‘good versus evil’ that Israel—and its Western allies—promote to excuse their actions. Otherwise, we will be left in a world where the only 'extremists' are those who’ve been allowed to kill with impunity.

As per usual please share this loudly and widely.