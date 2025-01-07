Good day, spectators,

And…it began with a gunshot. Or perhaps, more accurately said, it began with a dozen of them. Diplomacy silenced and history once again stained with blood. In 1948, Count Folke Bernadotte, a Swedish diplomat and the UN’s first mediator in Palestine, was assassinated in broad daylight by Zionist extremists for the crime of daring to propose a just solution to the crisis.

This was undoubtedly a message. And over the decades, Israel has continued to send this same message, over and over, through assassinations, covert operations, and brutal acts of aggression against anyone who dares challenge its supremacy. Diplomats, journalists, activists, even American naval officers—nobody escapes.

The assassination of Count Bernadotte was just the opening salvo in a playbook that continues to this day, as Israel operates with impunity in its relentless pursuit of dominance. This article will delve into how Bernadotte’s killing set the stage, it will explore some other incidents that followed, and examine how this strategy has shaped Israel’s relationship with peace—and the world.

Count Folke Bernadotte.

On September 17, 1948, the streets of Jerusalem witnessed a calculated act of violence that reverberates through history. Swedish diplomat Count Folke Bernadotte, who had been tirelessly advocating for the return of Palestinian refugees and a two-state solution, was shot dead by members of Lehi, a Zionist paramilitary group.

Bernadotte’s crime? Proposing peace. His suggestions—outlined in a UN report just a day before his assassination—included the repatriation of Palestinian refugees and a fair division of land. For Zionist leaders, this was an existential threat to their vision of a Jewish state built on maximal land and minimal Palestinians.

Count Folke Bernadotte in Palestine.

The gunmen ambushed his car and fired at close range, ensuring their target wouldn’t survive. One of the men involved, Yitzhak Shamir, would later become Israel’s prime minister—a reminder of how violence against peace is seemingly rewarded rather than punished in Israel.

Bernadotte’s assassination was more than just a tragedy; it was a turning point in the way Israel did international relations. It signalled that they were willing to kill if it meant silencing opposition—both to its vision for the region and to its methods of achieving it. This incident birthed a broader strategy to neutralise threats, whether through bullets, bombs, or sabotage.

a blueprint for power.

The assassination of Count Folke Bernadotte was really only the beginning of a much longer saga which continues to this day. Over the decades, Israel has perfected the art of silencing opposition through calculated violence, targeting not just political and military figures but intellectuals, writers, and activists. What they really want to do is simply erase the very ideas that challenge Israel’s narrative.

Ghassan Kanafani: erasing resistance.

In 1972, the streets of Beirut witnessed yet another act of calculated violence. A car bomb exploded, killing Ghassan Kanafani, a Palestinian writer, journalist, and leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Kanafani wasn’t a soldier; he was, like me, a storyteller. Unlike me, his words carried the weight of an entire people’s struggle.

Ghassan Kanafani.

For Israel, Kanafani’s crime was obvious: he gave a voice to the Palestinian people. Through his novels, essays, and journalism, he was able to verbalise the pain and resilience of a displaced and downtrodden people. His words were a threat because they were the truth. Israel’s biggest weakness.

Mossad claimed responsibility for the assassination, justifying it as part of their broader campaign against the PFLP. But be under no illusion, Kanafani’s death wasn’t about killing one man but sending a message to every Palestinian who dared to dream of freedom from Israeli tyranny.

This wasn’t an isolated incident either. Kanafani’s murder fits into a larger pattern: Israel doesn’t just target its enemies; it targets those who challenge its narrative. By erasing intellectuals like Kanafani, Israel sought to control the story being told about Palestine, ensuring that only one narrative—their own—would prevail.

Reminder: As of writing this, almost 200 journalists have been killed in Palestine by Israeli forces in the past year alone.

Operation Wrath of God: the global reach of Israel’s kill policy.

After the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, where 11 Israeli athletes were killed by the Palestinian group Black September, Israel launched one of its most infamous covert operations: Wrath of God. The mission was simple in its brutality—hunt down and assassinate those allegedly responsible for the attack.

Members of Palestinian group ‘Black September’ attacked Israeli Olympians at the 1972 Olympics.

What followed was a campaign of relentless violence spanning continents. Mossad agents carried out killings in Rome, Paris, Athens, Beirut, and beyond, targeting anyone suspected of being linked to Black September. But in the rush for vengeance, the operation crossed a dangerous line.

In 1973, Mossad agents mistakenly killed Ahmed Bouchiki, a Moroccan waiter in Lillehammer, Norway. Believing him to be a key figure in Black September, agents shot him dead in front of his pregnant wife. It was a case of mistaken identity that not only highlighted the recklessness of Israel’s kill policy but also strained its relationships with allied nations.

Ahmed Bouchiki.

By carrying out these assassinations on foreign soil, Israel showed the world its willingness to defy international law and norms to achieve its objectives. Due process and collateral damage were afterthoughts. What mattered was projecting power and ensuring that anyone who threatened Israel, real or perceived, knew they could be reached anywhere in the world.

assassination in the digital age.

By 2010, Israel’s assassinations had entered a new era of precision and sophistication, as demonstrated by the killing of Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in a luxury Dubai hotel. Mabhouh, a senior Hamas commander, had long been on Israel’s radar for his alleged role in arms smuggling. But his death wasn’t just about eliminating a target—it showcased Mossad’s capability to carry out a high-stakes operation in the heart of a heavily surveilled city.

The plan was meticulously executed. Mossad operatives entered Dubai using forged passports from countries like the UK, Ireland, and Germany—sparking international outrage when it was uncovered. They rented nearby hotel rooms, trailed Mabhouh with surveillance gear, and, in a final chilling act, entered his room, where they suffocated him with a pillow.

The aftermath, however, was a public relations disaster for Israel. Dubai’s security forces quickly pieced together surveillance footage showing the operatives entering and exiting the hotel. Their identities, aliases, and methods were exposed, turning what was supposed to be a covert success into an international scandal. Not that Israel has any shame.

Mabhouh’s assassination reflected a critical shift in Israel’s approach. No longer content to operate in the shadows, Israel appeared willing to risk diplomatic fallout to achieve its goals. The message was clear: whether through overt force or clandestine tactics, Israel would stop at nothing to maintain its dominance and suppress its enemies.

a plethora of other shady shit.

Israel’s pattern of violence isn’t limited to high-profile assassinations. Its broader strategy includes bold, reckless, and often illegal acts of aggression, targeting not only individuals but also nations, institutions, and entire communities. These actions reflect an unrelenting pursuit of dominance, no matter the cost.

the USS Liberty : a close call.

On June 8, 1967, the USS Liberty, an American intelligence-gathering ship, was attacked by Israeli forces in international waters near the Sinai Peninsula. For over an hour, Israeli fighter jets and torpedo boats assaulted the ship, killing 34 American crew members and injuring 171. Survivors recall desperate attempts to signal their American identity—raising flags and flashing lights—only to be met with relentless fire.

USS Liberty coming into shore after the attack.

Israel claimed it mistook the Liberty for an Egyptian ship, but evidence suggests otherwise. The ship’s unique design and clearly visible American flag made such a mistake unlikely. Declassified documents and survivor testimonies have led many to believe the attack was deliberate, aimed at preventing the ship from intercepting sensitive Israeli communications during the Six-Day War.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the U.S. government quickly buried the incident to preserve its alliance with Israel. The attack on the USS Liberty remains a haunting example of how Israel’s aggressive tactics can even compromise its closest allies.

targeting journalists, activists, and civilians alike.

Israel’s aggression often extends to silencing those who seek to expose its actions. Journalists and activists operating in the occupied territories are particularly vulnerable. In May 2022, renowned Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Multiple investigations pointed to Israeli forces as the likely perpetrators, but accountability was predictably absent.

The targeting of civilians, too, is lamentably routine these days. From airstrikes on densely populated areas in Gaza to the destruction of entire apartment blocks, Israel’s actions show us they have no regard for human life when it suits its military objectives. These acts serve a few purposes: instilling fear, silencing dissent, but mostly just asserting dominance over a subjugated population.

sabotaging neighbours.

Israel’s reach extends far beyond its borders, with sabotage operations targeting nuclear and research facilities in neighbouring countries. One of the most infamous incidents was the 1981 bombing of Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor. Dubbed Operation Opera, the airstrike destroyed the facility before it could become operational, drawing widespread condemnation for violating international law.

More recently, Israel has been linked to cyberattacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including the Stuxnet virus that disrupted Iran’s uranium enrichment program. While these operations are celebrated by Israeli leadership as pre-emptive measures, they represent a dangerous precedent of unilateral aggression under the guise of self-defence.

These acts of aggression, whether against ships, journalists, or nuclear facilities, reveal a consistent theme: Israel’s dominance is non-negotiable. The tools may vary—assassinations, airstrikes, sabotage—but the message remains the same: resistance will be met with overwhelming force, and accountability is an afterthought.

the legacy of aggression.

From the assassination of Count Folke Bernadotte to the targeting of journalists, diplomats, and even American sailors, Israel’s strategy of silencing opposition has become a defining feature of its statecraft. Over the decades, this pattern of aggression has shaped its global standing and set the tone for its relationship with international organisations.

Take the United Nations, for example. Israel’s relationship with the UN began on blood-stained ground when Bernadotte was murdered for daring to propose justice for Palestinians. Seventy-five years later, that hostility persists. The recent ban on UNRWA—the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees—is just the latest chapter in a long saga of defiance. For Israel, these actions are calculated: the fewer international witnesses to its occupation, the easier it is to operate with impunity.

But the consequences extend far beyond the UN. Israel’s tactics continue to expose a glaring and growing double standard in international politics. While countries like Iran or Russia are swiftly sanctioned for lesser transgressions, Israel continues to enjoy unwavering support from its allies, particularly the United States Empire and Co. This tolerance for violence and lawbreaking has emboldened Israel to act without fear of consequence, leaving a trail of destruction and injustice in its wake And setting a terrible precedent for our future because if Israel can get away with it then any country can. Why should any country respect international law if the exclusive western club doesn’t have to?

And yet, the tide might be turning here. As global awareness grows and public opinion shifts, the world’s patience with Israel’s unchecked aggression is wearing thin.

But for how long can the world turn a blind eye before peace with the world is no longer just assassinated but buried altogether?

