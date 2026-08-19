Good day, spectators,

And I would assume at this point that we're all familiar with Itamar Ben-Gvir. He deserves to be known because he is evil, and because what he said last week should be repeated in full rather than softened into the kind of diplomatic language that allows people to read about it without quite grasping what it means.

You may also know that Ben-Gvir is Israel's National Security Minister. He is a long-serving member of the governing coalition. He holds one of the most powerful positions in the Israeli state. And last week, on a podcast, he publicly called for the systematic killing of thirty to forty Palestinians every single night.

Watch: Israel's Ben Gvir calls for nightly kill quota in Gaza.

Not those posing an immediate threat, he was careful to clarify. All of them:

'There are people there who are not worthy of life, they shouldn't live. They're not even people.' - Itamar Ben Gvir.

He called for 'targeted assassinations' carried out nightly as a matter of policy, not military necessity. He called for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and the establishment of Jewish ‘settlements’ across the entire territory. 'I see all of Gaza as ours,' he said.

This is not some kind of fringe nut job ranting into the void though. This is a senior government official, speaking with the full and justified confidence that his words are supported by a huge number of Israelis and that they will face no consequences from the international community, because they never have and he knows they never will. Similar statements by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials have already been cited in proceedings at the International Court of Justice as evidence of genocidal intent. He is aware of this yet he does not care and why would he? The weapons keep arriving; from Germany, from the US, from Britain. The trade agreements stay in place. The ambassadors remain at their posts. And the Western governments that claim to be horrified by what he says continue to ensure that nothing he says is ever met with anything that might actually inconvenience him.

Farcical.

the UK's response.

Whilst Ben-Gvir calls for nightly pogroms, the United Kingdom is very seriously considering some very serious measures. Currently, it is debating whether to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements. Trade minister Chris Bryant confirmed on the 15th of July that the government is 'considering' a ban on imports and exports of goods and services with those settlements. New PM Andy Burnham has acknowledged that the Labour Party 'didn't get it right' on Gaza and needs to do better. The Foreign Office is 'considering' banning certain military exports. The charity regulator is 'investigating' British charities accused of sending money to settlements.

Here's the thing though, everything is ‘considering;. Everything is ‘discussing’. Everything is ‘exploring’. The UK government is a useless machine that converts outrage into committees and genocide into consultations, and it has been running at full capacity for two years. By the time the genocide is concluded and Palestine no longer exists, Britain will still be consulting.

Let us be honest about what a trade ban on settlement goods would actually do, which is essentially nothing. It would not stop a single Israeli airstrike. It would not free a single Palestinian hostage from the unspeakable horror of Israeli death camps. It would not rebuild a single demolished home. It would create a small amount of economic friction for a small number of settlers and would allow a large number of Western politicians to point to it as evidence that they are taking the situation seriously, which is precisely why it exists.

These people do not want to stop Israel. If they wanted to stop Israel, they would stop arming it. They would suspend trade agreements. They would expel ambassadors. They would enforce the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court. They would do any of the things that the International Court of Justice has been telling them to do since July 2024. They have done none of those things. They are considering a ban on settlement olives.

More than a third of Burnham's cabinet are supporters of Labour Friends of Israel.

His trade envoy to Israel remains in post. The promises of change are everywhere yet any signs of actual change are nowhere to be seen. Ben-Gvir can call for the systematic nightly murder of Palestinians and the UK's response is to…schedule another round of consultations?

The bar for what constitutes a meaningful response has been lowered so many times that it is now completely buried underground.

what is actually happening.

While Western politicians deliberate, the genocide is not stopping and it is worth being specific about what that means on the ground right now, because what they still call a ‘conflict’ has become something so far away from that description that it's unbearable to hear it used.

In Gaza, Israel has blocked all food and humanitarian aid, cut off electricity, and seized half the territory. Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced plans to 'intensify' the war and implement what is being called Trump's 'voluntary migration plan' for Gaza's remaining population. Let's be clear, there is nothing voluntary about it whatsoever. This is ethnic cleansing administered under a shameless diplomatic euphemism, the same process that has been applied to the West Bank for decades now will now be rolled out across Gaza with the explicit backing of the American president and the implicit backing of every Western government that has chosen consultations over doing anything to stop it.

Share

The UN Human Rights Council has reported that Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank are aimed at making a permanent demographic change to the territory, which is the formal language for what Ben-Gvir said in plain terms on a podcast last week. The ‘settlers’ who have spent years driving Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank are now looking at Gaza with the same intent, the same infrastructure of outposts and military escort and state-sanctioned impunity being prepared for deployment in a territory that has already been bombed into rubble. The ethnic cleansing of Palestine, which has been underway in one form or another for eighty years, is accelerating. And the response from the countries with the actual power to stop it is to commission reports and consider bans on settlement exports and hope that the people paying attention will eventually get tired of paying attention.

They will not get tired. But the question of what it actually takes to prompt real action remains, after everything, entirely unanswered. Ben-Gvir called for thirty to forty Palestinians to be killed every night. He is still in government. He will still be in government tomorrow and the UK will still be twiddling its thumbs.

And on that thought, I will let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I really need your support:

Hello spectators, the truth is: I am struggling with money quite a bit and likely will be for a while. If you’ve enjoyed the spectacle in the past few months, please consider leaving a small tip below. the spectacle is free. But if even just 10% of people reading this post ‘bought me a coffee’ just *one* time a month, I could dedicate more time to this work and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: