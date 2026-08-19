the spectacle

the spectacle

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
7h

This is a direct result of the inaction of the UK and the EU.

So many lives would have been saved if the humane response had been made months and months ago.

We were not supposed to be buying from settlers a long time ago. This is no reaction at all.

Who is going to step up? How many people have to die for the greed of the

“West”?

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
8hEdited

This israeli regime is nuclear armed, and committing open genocide and apartheid, with weapons and targetting information from the British government, which meanwhile continues to repeat misdirections about Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, and has sanctioned the IRGC. While labelling British opponents of the genocide, as "terrorists".

I think if anyone does not understand that this government is virulently white supremacist and extremely dangerous, then basically they just dont want to know.

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