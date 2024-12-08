Good day, spectators,

And, as the title says, it hasn’t even been 24 hours since the Syrian opposition, the CMO, seized control of the country and Assad vanished, yet Israel is already licking its lips at the opportunity to expand its foothold in Syrian territory. So many reports are coming in as we speak about Israeli reinforcements arriving in the occupied Golan Heights, and their air force has wasted no time bombing the Mezzeh air base in Damascus. I know, I know. It’s not like any one of us is surprised but for the few that may still hold onto doubt that Israel aims to grow in the region, this should dispel it.

This isn’t a matter of “security” as Israeli officials like to claim—it’s a calculated move in a long-standing effort to expand their territorial control. The Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967 in defiance of international law, is a prime example of their ambitions. Now, with Syria’s leadership in disarray, Israel is positioning itself to control even more of the region, under the guise of “stabilising” the area. They are battering it and tenderising the southwest of the country almost certainly in preparation for something.

Israel’s moves aren’t new, but they put its desires on full display once more. The reinforcements to the Golan and the systematic destruction of Syrian infrastructure point to a calculated effort to tighten control over the region. This is very much about shaping the map to fit their ambitions, using every moment of instability as an opportunity. Southern Syria, not unlike Palestine or Southern Lebanon, is not just a neighbouring territory—it’s part of a much larger vision. The power vacuum Assad’s disappearance creates isn’t being left unchallenged; it’s being seized.

Israeli soldiers move in on the Golan Buffer Zone.

Make no mistake: this isn’t about security; it’s about expansion. Israel’s actions are a grim reminder that in the chaos of the Middle East, power vacuums are always filled by those with the most to gain—and the least regard for anyone else.

And on that note, I will let you go. Keep watching,

(As always, thanks for reading and if you enjoyed this post, give it a ❤️ and restack below.)

the spectacle is only possible because of its committed subscribers. I tackle the geopolitical stories mainstream news channels ignore, distort or simply lie about. Help keep it going and supporting independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Alternatively, buy me a sandwich for 3 euro below! As a young writer, it means more than you know.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯