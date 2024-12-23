Good day, spectators,

And today we are just quickly popping over the Atlantic to observe the increasingly dystopian goings-on in the United States. You may be familiar with a man called Jeff Bezos, he is the owner of Amazon and one of the richest men in the world by far. He is, of course, absolutely no stranger to controversy and this week he got married, again.

Jeff Bezos and his new bride Laura Sanchez.

While Jeff Bezos and his new bride were clinking what were no doubt crystal glasses at their $600 million wedding, complete with celebrity guests and endless luxury, Amazon workers were met with deliberate floods and police crackdowns as they went on strike for basic dignity. This is a perfect metaphor of our times. In an era where billionaires live in gilded bubbles, the growing gulf between the rich and poor has never felt starker. Jeff Bezos gets to enjoy ludicrous wealth whilst his workers are still forced to piss in bottles.

an Amazon protester is dragged away and arrested.

‘Bezos is hosting billionaires in silk suits while the people responsible for his empire's success are being herded like cattle in flooded warehouses. Let’s not forget: this isn’t just bad optics—it’s dystopian.’

At Amazon’s JFK8 fulfilment centre in Staten Island, workers striking for better conditions had their efforts drowned—literally—by intentional flooding meant to stop protests. All while Bezos’ champagne glasses overflowed.

Across the globe, signs of friction between the working class and the obscenely rich are growing more pronounced. The assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione is perhaps the starkest example of the desperation simmering in society. Mangione’s manifesto, lambasting corporate greed in healthcare, struck a chord with many. Online discourse is laced with understanding—most even agreeing with the frustration and rage that fuelled his actions.

Luigi Mangione, the Bane of the Rich, being escorted by the police.

Mangione’s act wasn’t isolated. It’s a sign of the times: an era where the richest among us dance to private orchestras while the rest of society fights for survival. Amazon’s workers demanding better pay and conditions are just one piece of this larger picture—a world where the wealth gap grows and anger deepens.

The world is watching. As billionaires dance their way through extravagant weddings, the pressure from below is building. The question isn’t if this tension will boil over—it’s when. I'm not sure that they can obliviously dance their way out of this one.

This will likely be my last post before the Christmas time as I will be winding down for a few days but I will certainly be posting something next week! Keep watching.

