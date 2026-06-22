the spectacle

the spectacle

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
18h

Talks good, serves the oligarchy, sounds just like a Democrat.

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Alex kNOwBODY's avatar
Alex kNOwBODY
17h

Seems like the British suck as much as Americans in selecting and electing their leaders. What can we expect from a people who still submit to human idolatry (of the Epstein class) in the 21st century? 🤷🏻

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