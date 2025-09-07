Good day, spectators,

In the very same week that the UK is poised to formally recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly, Keir Starmer's government is preparing to welcome Isaac Herzog. This man is Israel's president and a he’s a man whose words were cited by the International Court of Justice as evidence of a 'real risk of genocide' in Gaza.

It’s not that the hypocrisy surprises me anymore, it’s just that this grotesque performance of imperial complicity is getting incredibly boring, deadly and it demands nothing less than our group mass resistance.

who is Isaac Herzog?

Let's be explicitly clear about who Herzog is. In October 2023, he declared 'the entire Palestinian nation out there is responsible' for Hamas's attacks. Clearly, he was laying the groundwork for creating consent for collective punishment which did come and is still being enacted. This is a war crime. The ICJ directly referenced this statement in its January 2024 ruling that Israel's actions plausibly constitute genocide.

Herzog with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, 2023

On top of that and a mountain of other dodgy statements, Herzog has repeatedly denied Israel's responsibility for Gaza's famine, blaming Hamas whilst children starve. He’s a propagandist no better than Goebbels and this is the man Starmer may host just days after the UK condemns Israel at the UN. The message being, ‘We criticise your genocide, but we'll still treat you like a statesman.'

It’s extremely bizarre.

Scotland's boycott vs Starmer's handshake.

There’s positive news coming from the UK, though. So whilst Starmer's Westminster prepares canapés for a genocide enabler, Scotland has, as usual, decided to take a radically different path. In a historic vote that passed 62–31, the Scottish Parliament has imposed a comprehensive boycott of Israel, blocking public funding to arms firms linked to the occupation and pushing for sanctions. First Minister John Swinney, who is by no means perfect, citing the ICJ's genocide ruling, declared 'the world cannot wait for a final court ruling to take action.' I need you all on the floor shut the door

The contrast couldn't be more sickening. Holyrood is hosting injured Palestinian children for medical treatment whilst Westminster is hosting the man who justified their bombing.

At this point, this isn't just a minor-league policy disagreement either, we’re looking at a fundamental moral schism and it’s one I’ve always known was there. Scotland just isn’t England.

Starmer's response to this perceived transgression was, of course, not introspection but legal threats. The Local Government Act 1988 is being wielded to threaten any council that dares to follow Scotland's lead, proving that the 'union' is only united when it serves the imperial centre. The UK isn't a country; it's a hostage situation where England dictates terms. Always has been. Which is why, if you’d allow me to make a small tangent…I was delighted to see the massive pro-independence and anti-fascist marches in Scotland over the weekend.

Scotland's far more human stance—about everything really—exposes the lie of Starmer's 'principled' foreign policy. That’s right, he actually said that. You don't get to recognise Palestine in one breath whilst whispering welcome messages to Herzog in the next. The message from Scotland is loud and clear, ‘We’ll take the lead if Westminster won't.’

why does this visit matter right now?

Herzog's little European trip isn't about dialogue or fostering diplomatic relations, it's just about trying to clean up Israel's image as best it can. Herzog represents Netanyahu's regime and the country as whole but he is laughably marketed as a 'moderate. He is like a human fig leaf for Israel’s fascism. The visit aims to split global opinion, exploiting Herzog's ceremonial role to imply Israel isn't a pariah state.

new Pope Leo meets with Isaac Herzog last week.

This visit tests British resolve: will Starmer back recognition with action, or cave to Zionist pressure? Labour MPs like Emily Thornberry argue engagement is necessary but in my uneducated opinion, you don't 'engage' with genocide enablers, you tell them to fuck off.

the big betrayal.

Starmer's promise to recognise Palestine was always conditional. It’s a performative gesture designed to placate critics, not materially halt the genocide but now Herzog's visit really exposes the truth. The UK still supplies F-35 parts to Israel via BAE Systems, despite knowing fine well they bomb hospitals, journalists, men, women, children and anyone in-between. Civil servants who protest arms sales are silenced or just told to 'make the situation look less bad.'

It’s very clear, we’re dealing with a government that is actively aiding genocide whilst pretending to oppose it.

the resistance.

That being said, across Britain, people are fighting back. Jeremy Corbyn's tribunal from last week has exposed UK complicity in war crimes, with hard-hitting testimony from doctors, diplomats, and survivors. Mass protests are planned for Herzog's visit and I will find out about them for you. Palestine Solidarity Campaign has urged Londoners to 'tell Herzog he is not welcome.' Believe it or not, some Labour MPs like Sarah Champion and John McDonnell are condemning the visit, risky moves in Keir Starmer’s Party.

But this is how we fight: not with polite lobbying, but with uncompromising dissent like those who showed up to protest the ludicrous proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation yesterday:

With that in mind, keep your eyes open for and join the emergency protests when Herzog arrives in London. Bring flags, whistles, and your thoughts. Pressure your MP to boycott Herzog and demand arms embargoes now. Amplify Palestinian voices first and foremost and follow the groups doing the real work whilst Starmer shakes hands with war criminals.

Because when your government hosts genocide enablers, the streets must become your parliament.

And on that note, I'll let you go,

