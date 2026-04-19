the spectacle

the spectacle

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
3d

BTW, In 2011, the French Air Force was the first of NATO to bomb Libya:

youtu.be/sXeAMRUpZHg?t=56

youtu.be/iyIeiQeWPrg?t=744

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
3d

Interesting - a bit like Trump. These leaders are deflecting from their “scandals - Starmer or Macron - despised by the French or the German or Italian leaders with their own problems “.

Curious who exactly are the “40” nations. 🧐

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