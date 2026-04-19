Good day, spectators,

And Keir Starmer's government would like you to believe that Britain will not get involved in the Iran war. He has said so himself repeatedly and emphatically, as if repetition alone can make it true.

‘We are not getting involved in offensive action,’ Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson reiterated just last week on behalf of the government. The prime minister has, we are told, ‘repeatedly ruled out direct UK military involvement in the conflict.’

And then, on Thursday, Starmer flew to Paris.

He sat down with Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, and the leaders of roughly 40 other nations to discuss one thing: the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has taken control of the strait since the illegal US-Israel war began on the 28th of February, and roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments, which normally pass through that narrow channel, have not been getting through for nearly two months. Oil prices have spiked to $120 a barrel. Energy bills have climbed. And the prime minister who insists Britain is not involved decided it was time to act.

The outcome of the Paris summit was unambiguous. Starmer stood before the cameras and announced that Britain and France would lead a ‘multinational mission to protect freedom of navigation’ in the Strait of Hormuz. The mission, he said, will be ‘strictly peaceful and defensive,’ focused on mine clearance and reassuring commercial shipping, with over a dozen countries already having offered assets. Military planners will gather in London next week to finalise the details, and deployment will happen ‘as soon as conditions allow.’

Now all of that is said and done, let’s be clear about what this means. Here is a prime minister who ruled out involvement, now co-chairing a military summit to clear Iranian mines from a waterway that Iran closed in direct response to a US-Israeli war, announcing that British minesweepers will operate in a war zone, that British personnel will be deployed, and that British assets will be used to reopen a shipping lane that Iran is blockading because its country is being bombed. Minesweeping is a military operation. It requires military personnel. This is almost certainly a tripwire in disguise intended to give him and his friends a case for more military involvement when they are inevitably hurt.

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the question he will not answer.

There is a rich irony in how Starmer has structured this mission. He has gone out of his way to exclude the United States from it, with European ships operating outside American command and the planning entirely European-led. The stated reason is that the US is a ‘belligerent’ party to the conflict, which is true — the US started this war, the US is bombing Iran, and the US is blockading Iranian ports. But this raises the question Starmer refuses to answer: if the US is a belligerent and Britain is leading a military mission to clear up the consequences of US belligerence, what exactly does that make Britain? Not a belligerent, apparently. Just a servile vassal tidying up the mess left by an abusive master who threw a brick through a neighbour’s window and then set the house on fire.

Starmer’s justification for all of this is economic. The closure of the strait has caused ‘very severe consequences for the whole of the planet and the global economy,’ as Macron put it in Paris, and Starmer echoed him: ‘We need to act to get global energy and trade flowing freely again, to bring down prices for working people.’ This is not wrong. The closure has hurt families in Britain, European businesses, and the global poor who depend on stable food and energy prices to survive. But the closure is a symptom, not the disease. The disease is US imperialism, the US-Israeli bombing campaign that Iran closed the strait to resist, and Starmer will not name that disease because naming it would mean criticising the established order. So instead he treats the symptom, deploys minesweepers, co-chairs military summits, sends British people into harm’s way, and insists throughout that ‘Britain is not involved’.

This should feel familiar. It should feel like 2003, when another Labour prime minister assured the British public that Britain was not going to war, right up until British soldiers were in Basra and British bombs were falling on Baghdad. The Chilcot Inquiry later concluded that the legal basis for UK military action had been established under circumstances that were ‘far from satisfactory.’ But that was after the blood and after the lies. The unequal relationship between Washington and Westminster that Chilcot politely identified has not changed. If anything, it has deepened.

Tony Blair and George W. Bush addressing the media after privately discussing the Iraq War in 2003.

the Trump punchline.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has made his own position clear. When NATO offered to help with the Strait, his response was characteristically gracious:

‘I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!’

The man who started this war, who demanded allies contribute ships, and who threatened to destroy a whole civilisation if the strait wasn’t reopened, is now telling those same allies to get lost. You could not invent a more perfect illustration of the relationship if you tried. Britain scrambles to clean up a mess, and America tells it to get out of the way.

So…if Britain is not involved in this war, why is it leading a military mission to clear mines from a waterway that was mined because of this war? If Britain is not involved, why are its military planners gathering at Northwood headquarters next week to finalise deployment details? If Britain is not involved, why are its minesweepers preparing to operate in a war zone alongside French and German vessels?

The answer is that Britain is involved, as is much of Western Europe, and they have been involved from the beginning. British bases have been used to launch US strikes. British jets have been flying sorties to protect Gulf allies. British counter-drone units have been ‘defending’ coalition bases. And now British minesweepers will clear Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. It is helping the US but dressing it up as peacekeeping.

Journalists need to be asking Starmer what the difference is between ‘defensive mine clearance’ and ‘offensive action.’ And be asking him whether the families of the British people being deployed to the Strait of Hormuz will take comfort in knowing their loved ones are ‘only there defensively’, clearing mines from a waterway that Iran closed because its country is being bombed by Americans.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go for today,

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