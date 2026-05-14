the spectacle

the spectacle

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
1d

If you go through Republic's reports tallying up how expensive the Royal family is to the tax-payer, it's just as shocking to see how much the data is hidden from us.

They have to use headlines from old newspaper articles and back of the envelope calculations to get these numbers because the Royals enjoy absolute freedom to avoid scrutiny.

The latest report is at the bottom of this article:

https://www.republic.org.uk/royals_cost_over_half_a_billion_pounds_a_year_and_the_cost_keeps_rising

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Laura Randle's avatar
Laura Randle
1d

Such a powerful commentary.

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