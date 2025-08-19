Good day, spectators,

And when we last discussed Mo Chara's farcical terrorism charge and trial, the British state was busy doing two things at once: firstly, it was prosecuting an Irish rapper for holding a flag and secondly, it was arming the Israeli warplanes bombing Rafah. Tomorrow, Mo Chara will stand in Westminster Magistrates Court for his second hearing, yet nothing has changed but the scale of the slaughter, the brazenness of Israel's genocidal rhetoric and the UK's utter desperation to silence dissent in whichever form.

the 'terrorism' trial is ever more more absurd.

Let's recap. The so-called 'crime' is that Mo Chara briefly held a Hezbollah flag thrown on stage at a 2024 gig. Hezbollah is a group the UK banned in 2019…and that was only at the behest of their good friend and ally Israel.

Months later, Kneecap loudly denounced Israel's genocide at Coachella with a message that swept the world:

kneecap’s message at Coachella.

This sparked a vicious smear campaign by Zionists and pro-Israel voices. Immediately after, charges were filed and all this happened on the exact same day the UK refused, in Parliament, to halt arms sales to Israel. For me, this is definitive proof this was always about punishing Palestinian solidarity.

Now, tomorrow the trial will resume, and the prosecution will still have no evidence of Mo Chara endorsing violence or anything of that description. His only crime from what I can decipher is ‘not immediately discarding a flag’. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, it’s patently clear all they want to do is convict him in a show trial to restrict Kneecap's travel. If he’s convicted on terrorism, this will prevent him from travelling to most countries, sabotaging their tours, and sending a message that criticising Israel will cost you your freedom.

Israel's escalation: Smotrich calls to 'burn Gaza' whilst Britain's remains silent.

Since May, Israel's mask has fully slipped, and I mean fully. There is a plethora of obscene war crimes, lies, statements and actions from Israel to choose from in the past few months. Each more evil than the last.

But I want to draw particular attention to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who has called to 'burn Gaza' and praised the destruction as some kind of 'biblical justice.'

More than 60,000 Palestinians are dead, including 15,000 children, many of whom have been starved under a UK-funded blockade. UK arms exports continue flowing, with BAE and Elbit supplying parts used in the Genocide.

Yet the only 'terrorism' Westminster sees is a flag at a gig. The cognitive dissonance that we are witnessing here is not funny or silly or anything like that, it's downright grotesque and concerning to the highest degree because these are the people that are supposed to be leading the UK.

the unwanted crackdown: how Palestine Action exposed Britain's police state.

Whilst Mo Chara faces trial, the UK has unleashed its terror laws on peaceful dissent with surgical precision. Last week, at Parliament Square, 466 people were arrested for holding signs reading 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action'. This was the largest mass arrest at a protest in the UK in decades.

Among those charged under terrorism laws were an 81-year-old former magistrate, an 83-year-old retired priest, and a 67-year-old retired headteacher. Multiple nurses and a blind chap in a wheelchair…

Their weapon? Cardboard signs.

I would just like to use this opportunity to point out that, on the very same day, anti-immigrant protesters were throwing Nazi salutes next to police officers who did absolutely nothing. Not only that, but they were holding grotesque signs calling for the killing of immigrants. I can only deduce one thing from this: certain forms of hatred are perfectly acceptable.

a far-right radical extremist holds a flag calling for the killing/death of immigrants in the UK last weekend when demonstrators were arrested for holding signs saying they oppose genocide.

From an Irish perspective, the double standard is even more nauseating. Loyalist paramilitaries like the Ulster Volunteer Force, which is 100% a proscribed terrorist organisation and which was responsible for more than 500 deaths in British-occupied Ireland, march freely through the North waving their flags freely every July without a single arrest. Meanwhile, an Irish rapper faces terrorism charges for briefly holding fabric thrown by someone else. This is madness.

The message from the UK is now this: terrorism isn’t violence but defiance. The real crime isn't holding a flag, it is the refusal to stay silent whilst your government funds genocide. Fuck them all.

the toothpaste is out of the bottle.

Listen Keir, listen Yvette, listen Lammy, you can prosecute Kneecap, but it will never, ever undo the damage you have done to your own credibility. It is over. The Labour Party is, sadly, over. You killed it. You’re not workers, you’re stooges and your time is coming.

Public opinion has shifted dramatically, 80+% of Britons now support a ceasefire and the new, real left-wing party, led by Corbyn, is growing beyond comprehension.

Kneecap's album Fine Art went global despite the legal harassment, they are still selling out venues and growing which proves that censorship often backfires spectacularly. And Ireland's fury over this colonial-style persecution is exposing Britain's hypocrisy to a generation that still remembers the ‘Troubles’.

If you haven’t copped on yet, the prosecution of Mo Chara is all about fear. Fear of voices that refuse to play along with the fantasy that Britain is a neutral observer rather than an active participant in genocide. Fear of artists who remind the world that the same empire that once starved Ireland now arms the starvation of Gaza. And instilling fear in anyone who wishes to go against the UK’s increasing authoritarian government.

Tomorrow, Mo Chara’s court visit will be telling, but the real judgment has already been passed. The world is watching, and it knows exactly who the real terrorists are…and it’s not Kneecap.

Note: if you live in London, then it is your duty to get down to the Westminster magistrates court tomorrow and demonstrate alongside a massive crowd of other people. The Irish will be there just like we were last time and it will be good fun!

And on that, I’ll let you go,

