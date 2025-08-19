the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
5h

I wish I could be there but I know there will be hundreds of people turning out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
3h

This is absolutely insane.! WTF this world has gone MAD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture