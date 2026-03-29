the spectacle

the spectacle

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
1d

All my homies stand with Lebanon! And Iran and Yemen

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The Annihilated Truth's avatar
The Annihilated Truth
19h

I saw footage of Israel deliberately bombing a Lebanese ambulance. Like you said, Deaglan, same old. Yet it touched me like nothing else. They are disgusting terrorists. More and more I realise that Israel does not have a right to exist at all. The USA should give the Zionists a piece of Nebraska or something and let the Middle East be. But like always, there is too much money involved in killing brown people.

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