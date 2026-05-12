the spectacle

the spectacle

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Chill The Monk Out's avatar
Chill The Monk Out
3d

Thank you as always. Bibi has been quite clear on the need to turn the people of the west against Islam…. Its helps with the cover up and I think is also playing a role in everything you describe

https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/how-netanyahus-war-islam-fuels-antisemitism-europe

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AJ's avatar
AJ
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Muslims still like to migrate to Europe and US because what the west has done in their countries.

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