Peacehaven Mosque after the arson attack in 2025.

Good day, spectators,

And, let’s start with a piece of data that should be front-page news but isn’t. According to the 2025 annual report from the Collectif Contre l’Islamophobie en Europe, anti-Muslim hatred is not just rising in Europe but being actively normalised. The organisation documents a surge in physical violence and an institutionalisation of discrimination across the continent, and its introduction states that never have racist and discriminatory discourses seemed so banalised, spreading through political, media, and institutional spheres alike.

key stats from the report which you can find here: https://ccieurope.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/CCIE-report-2025.pdf

The report documents 686 cases of discrimination and 178 physical assaults across Europe in 2025, with 80% of victims being women and 41% of cases linked to the wearing of the headscarf. France alone accounted for 85% of the 876 recorded incidents. A French Muslim man named Aboubakar Cissé was killed on 27 April 2025 while praying in a mosque in the Gard region, and the report calls his murder part of a broader climate of stigmatisation.

But I want to focus on Britain and Ireland, the countries I know best, and the countries where the scapegoating of Muslims for the failures of the ruling class has become most brazen.

the attacks they don’t cover.

Consider just the past week. On the 7th of May, a swastika was painted on the wall of the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre.

the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre with graffiti.

The local councillor called it a ‘gut punch,’ noting the bitter irony that Muslim history is full of soldiers who wore a British uniform and gave their lives in the war against the Nazis. On the 8th of April, just last month, four men were remanded in custody over an alleged plot to attack a mosque in County Galway in Ireland, facing charges including an attempt to engage in terrorist-linked activity, with two also charged with possession of weapons and an explosive substance. And an arson attack on the Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex, which took place in October 2025, only led to counterterrorism arrests in March 2026, many months after the fact and with little to no coverage.

These are not hypotheticals. They are real, recent, and happening with a frequency that any honest observer would call a crisis. Yet, they are not being treated as one.

Last week, news broke of an attack on an Islamic centre in Britain, the ‘Somali Muslim Organisation’ which was recently purchased. The media covered it, briefly, but the coverage was telling. The reporting focused on what the building used to be: a synagogue. The fact that it was attacked months after being purchased by Muslims was secondary, almost incidental. The implied message was clear enough though, that being that the building’s current owners are less legitimate than its former ones.

This, spectators, is the insidious nature of British Islamophobia.

It is not always violent. Often it is a thousand small degradations, a thousand subtle erasures, a thousand quiet reminders that Muslims are guests in their own country, tolerated but never fully belonging.

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the structural bias.

A study by the Centre for Media Monitoring examined 40,913 articles published across 30 major UK news outlets in 2025. The finding was damning but won’t be surprising for many of us: nearly 50% of all articles about Muslims contained some form of bias, and 70% connected Muslims or Islam with negative behaviours or issues. Right-wing outlets were the primary offenders, with The Spectator — after which this magazine is definitely not named — recording the highest proportion of very biased articles, followed closely by GB News, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Sun, and The Times. Rizwana Hamid, director of the Centre for Media Monitoring, called it ‘the largest study of its kind ever conducted in the UK’ and described it as presenting ‘deeply concerning evidence of structural bias in how Muslims are portrayed in the UK press.’

data from the Centre for Medias Monitoring/

We’re not talking about a few rogue journalists with bad opinions but complete structural bias. That is a system, and it has consequences. An academic study published in 2026 in the International Journal of Intercultural Relations found that when major events involving Muslims occur such as terror attacks, the backlash against ordinary Muslims increases measurably. They are held collectively responsible for the actions of individuals they have never met, in countries they have never visited, for causes they do not endorse. This is not speculation but peer-reviewed findings.

the Butcher’s Apron.

And then there is the electoral picture. In the recent local and regional elections, Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s party built on a platform of anti-immigration rhetoric that is functionally anti-Muslim, gained over 1,400 seats and took control of 14 councils. Labour lost almost 1,500 seats. The far right is no longer on the fringe. It is winning council seats in Britain, topping polls in Germany, governing in Italy, and challenging established parties across the continent.

What does this resurgence look like on the streets though? It looks like aggressive marches with the Union Jack (the Butcher’s Apron) on full display, crowds chanting about taking their country back, and crusader motifs deployed with no apparent irony whatsoever. And here is what gives the game away: these people are not worried about all immigrants. They are not marching against Canadian software engineers or Polish builders. They care about brown Muslim immigrants, and the distinction is not subtle. It is painted on walls, broadcast on GB News, and voted into council chambers up and down the country.

And they’re growing more violent by the day.

Watch: ‘Demonstrators’ in Manchester, UK, beat up a brown man amidst a sea of Union Jacks.

This is the scapegoat mechanism in operation though. The cost of living crisis, housing shortages, pressure on healthcare systems, stagnant wages, a generation locked out of home ownership…we can blame all of these on an ‘other’ instead of on the decades of mismanagement by the Epstein class that caused them. Muslims are convenient. They are visible everywhere. They are already stigmatised by the media. And so they become the explanation for everything that has gone wrong, rather than the people who are, in fact, suffering most from it.

the double standard

Now compare the treatment of Muslims to the treatment of another, much smaller minority group in Europe.

Is there antisemitism? Yes. Is it a problem? Yes. I am not minimising that.

But here is the difference. When a Jewish person is attacked, the media covers it, the prime minister comments, and the government announces funding. The response to antisemitism is swift, public, and political. The UK government has committed £73.4 million for protective security at places of worship, including £28.4 million specifically for Jewish institutions and £40 million for mosques. When a Muslim is attacked, the story is buried. The victim is buried. The prime minister does not comment. Any funding that follows comes years too late, framed as a ‘protect all faiths’ initiative rather than a response to a specific, documented, ongoing crisis.

The scale of the persecution faced by Muslims is orders of magnitude larger than the coverage would suggest. The Centre for Media Monitoring study covers over 40,000 articles. The European data covers thousands of documented incidents. The academic research confirms systemic exclusion. And yet the narrative pushed by politicians and media remains that Muslims are the problem, not the victims.

This feeds directly into what happened with the Golders Green stabbing I wrote about recently. Essa Suleiman, a mentally ill man recently discharged from psychiatric care, stabbed three people, two Jewish men and a Muslim man named Ishmail Hussein, attacked in his own flat in a personal dispute. The media focused exclusively on the Jewish victims. The government used the attack to justify raising the terror threat level and cracking down on pro-Palestine protests. Ishmail Hussein, the Muslim victim, was effectively erased from the official story, his suffering treated as a complication rather than a fact. That erasure is not incidental. It is the pattern, made visible.

Muslims are the most persecuted religious group in Europe. The data is clear, the attacks are documented, and the media bias is structural and deliberate. European Muslims, the vast majority of whom are peaceful citizens contributing to the societies they live in, are being punished for the actions of a tiny minority of extremists, for the foreign policy failures of Western governments that have destabilised the Muslim world for decades, and for the anxieties of an electorate that has been abandoned by the same ruling class now courting their votes with anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The next time you see a story about a ‘rise in antisemitism’ or ‘far-right extremism,’ ask yourself: who is being attacked more? Who is being covered less? And why is the answer to both questions the same group of people?

Muslims are the most persecuted group in Europe. It is not even close. But you would never know that from reading the news, and that, in itself, tells you everything.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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