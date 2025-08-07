the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
3d

Not to be all conspiracy- minded, but this does recall the instant clean-up of the World Trade Center...3 days after 9/11 Giuliani had everything trucked away. No one was permitted to look at the debris, and the destination was undisclosed "for security reasons"...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
3d

And yet . . . The very absence of a people attest to the reality of ethnic cleansing. Example: First Nations populations in the Americas . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture