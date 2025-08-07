Good day, spectators,

And Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a sudden push to occupy all of Gaza citing 'security' and the need to 'finish the job'. The job—which is genocide—is virtually almost done. When you’ve killed hundreds of thousands, maimed hundreds of thousands more and completely flattened a whole region…

Watch: A Jordanian aid worker released images of Gaza from above during an aid dropping mission, despite Israel ‘forbidding’ this. The scenes of devastation are unfathomable.

…all that’s left is to clean up the mess.

Israel isn't just dropping the mask here. It's scrambling to incinerate it before the world's courts and historians ever have the chance to examine the stitching.

the maths of erasure.

The evidence for genocide that we have is overwhelming and damning. As of August 2025, over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed, with at least tens of thousands more believed to be buried under rubble. When looking at the video above, that’s very easy to believe.

Ninety-two percent of homes in Gaza have been destroyed, along with hospitals, universities, and urgently-needed infrastructure like water. Mass graves containing the bound corpses of men, women and children have been unearthed in Khan Younis and starvation has been weaponised as policy. So far the starvation has left 188 dead, amongst those are 94 children.

The whole of Gaza is a forensic crime scene, that’s how we need to be looking at it in my opinion. It’s a crime scene that Netanyahu now wants to bulldoze under the guise of 'administration'.

The scale of destruction is so systematic, so complete, that it speaks to intent. You don't accidentally destroy 92% of a territory's housing. You don't accidentally create mass graves. You don't accidentally starve nearly 200 people to death. This level of devastation requires planning, coordination, and a deliberate policy of erasure.

And now, with the evidence scattered across Gaza's ruins, Netanyahu wants to control the cleanup.

the Hague looms and Israel knows it.

The International Court of Justice has already ruled Israel's actions plausibly genocidal and ordered it to halt attacks and allow aid. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. The legal walls are closing in, and Netanyahu knows it.

The crucial detail here is that complete occupation means complete control over evidence. Mass graves can be reburied as 'construction sites'. Starved children can be reclassified as 'Hamas collateral'. Destroyed hospitals can be labelled 'military infrastructure'.

This is all part of the dodgy playbook perfected over decades: ethnically cleanse, rewrite the facts, rewrite the terrain. Nothing new really.

It worked in 1948 when entire Palestinian villages were erased from maps and history and it seems to be working in the occupied West Bank as settlements grew and grow over demolished homes.

And it'll work again in Gaza unless the world intervenes now.

Every day that passes with Gaza under complete Israeli military control is another day for mass graves to be disturbed, for documentation to be destroyed, for witnesses to be silenced or displaced beyond reach. This worries me to no end.

the American green light.

Don't miss the timing here. Netanyahu's push comes just as Trump shrugs off any American restraint with his characteristic indifference:

Emperor Trump takes questions regarding Israel’s plans to occupy all of Gaza.

‘That's going to be pretty much up to Israel,’ he said.

And with Washington's tacit approval secured, the bulldozers can roll in under the pretence of 'reconstruction' which will actually just be them erasing the scope of destruction and likely stealing corpses to dispose of quietly.

All of this is not coincidence, though. It's all coordinated. The moment American pressure dissipates, Israel moves to permanent occupation. The moment international attention shifts elsewhere, the evidence disappears under concrete and Israeli administration. And that is what will happen if we don’t act now.

what this means.

It’s not just land theft. It's memory theft. Israel doesn’t have any plans to occupy Gaza and rule it. They want to enter and make it disappear forever. To ensure that when historians and prosecutors come looking for evidence of what happened in Gaza between October 2023 and August 2025, they'll find Israeli-controlled narrative instead of Palestinian testimony and the remains of the genocide.

The occupation of Gaza really is the final phase of genocide: the erasure of evidence.

Physical elimination followed by historical elimination. First you kill the people, then you kill the memory of what you did to them. Where have we seen this attempt before, hmm?

And that’s why the current moment is so critical. Every single day that passes without international intervention is another day for more people to be killed and more evidence to be buried, literally and figuratively. Every mass grave that goes unprotected is another piece of truth that vanishes forever.

Be very aware that what we’re witnessing here is not solely the annexation of Gaza, but the attempted murder of history itself, something Israel would love to do.

