Israel’s decision to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)—Gaza’s only stable source of humanitarian support—has been condemned by leaders from almost all major powers, including China and Russia, In no uncertain terms, they’ve called it a humanitarian overstep with far-reaching consequences for the civilian population of Gaza.

UNRWA has long been the primary agency providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, not only in Gaza but also across the West Bank and other parts of the region. This agency is a crucial lifeline which offers education, healthcare, and emergency assistance to millions. To expel this organisation at a time when Gaza is facing never before seen hardship spits, once again, aggressively in the face of international law and human rights that the UN was founded to uphold.

the party line

Over and over, we’ve seen the United States either defend, quietly ignore, or blatantly support Israel’s aggressive actions against Palestinian territories and the agencies trying to assist. Whether through diplomatic shielding or simply footing the bill, America has become a reliable enabler of Israel’s actions, even when those actions conflict with the values America pretends to stand for. Israel’s ban on UNRWA marks another attempt to silence international oversight and humanitarian intervention, and it has crossed a line that the global community cannot ignore. In the video above, the tone from the Russian and Chinese ambassadors had clearly shifted to something more ominous, but what will Uncle Sam do?

a question of alignment

In this moment, the whole world should be watching. America has the choice to stand with the UN and uphold international law or to signal that Israel’s actions are far out of line. If the U.S. remains silent or issues yet another vague statement, it will confirm what many have already concluded: that its allegiance to Israel supersedes its commitment to helping keep the global community together and our humanitarian principles. Condemning this ban would show that the U.S. values the principles of human rights that it is constantly professing to champion. But if the U.S. chooses silence, well…

the cold reality

Not condemning this ban would be more than passive approval. It would signal a dangerous precedent for expelling humanitarian agencies. To remain silent means that even in the face of clear humanitarian need and international consensus, the U.S. will always turn a blind eye to its colonial ‘ally’ in the Middle East. Given that America’s election is just a week away, the likely scenario is that U.S. leaders will opt for political convenience, doing sweet f*ck all to jeopardise the status quo.

This would confirm a chilling reality that I think we all know already: the U.S. will compromise its principles when they conflict with alliances, even if it means tolerating actions amounting to genocide.

So, will America seize this moment to demonstrate its commitment to the UN and to justice, or will it once again choose the dark side, this time, in a way that could have terrifying ramifications?

