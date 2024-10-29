now is America's moment of truth.
with Israel banning UNRWA, the US has the chance to do the right thing...but will it?
Israel’s decision to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)—Gaza’s only stable source of humanitarian support—has been condemned by leaders from almost all major powers, including China and Russia, In no uncertain terms, they’ve called it a humanitarian overstep with far-reaching consequences for the civilian population of Gaza.
UNRWA has long been the primary agency providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, not only in Gaza but also across the West Bank and other parts of the region. This agency is a crucial lifeline which offers education, healthcare, and emergency assistance to millions. To expel this organisation at a time when Gaza is facing never before seen hardship spits, once again, aggressively in the face of international law and human rights that the UN was founded to uphold.
the party line
Over and over, we’ve seen the United States either defend, quietly ignore, or blatantly support Israel’s aggressive actions against Palestinian territories and the agencies trying to assist. Whether through diplomatic shielding or simply footing the bill, America has become a reliable enabler of Israel’s actions, even when those actions conflict with the values America pretends to stand for. Israel’s ban on UNRWA marks another attempt to silence international oversight and humanitarian intervention, and it has crossed a line that the global community cannot ignore. In the video above, the tone from the Russian and Chinese ambassadors had clearly shifted to something more ominous, but what will Uncle Sam do?
a question of alignment
In this moment, the whole world should be watching. America has the choice to stand with the UN and uphold international law or to signal that Israel’s actions are far out of line. If the U.S. remains silent or issues yet another vague statement, it will confirm what many have already concluded: that its allegiance to Israel supersedes its commitment to helping keep the global community together and our humanitarian principles. Condemning this ban would show that the U.S. values the principles of human rights that it is constantly professing to champion. But if the U.S. chooses silence, well…
the cold reality
Not condemning this ban would be more than passive approval. It would signal a dangerous precedent for expelling humanitarian agencies. To remain silent means that even in the face of clear humanitarian need and international consensus, the U.S. will always turn a blind eye to its colonial ‘ally’ in the Middle East. Given that America’s election is just a week away, the likely scenario is that U.S. leaders will opt for political convenience, doing sweet f*ck all to jeopardise the status quo.
This would confirm a chilling reality that I think we all know already: the U.S. will compromise its principles when they conflict with alliances, even if it means tolerating actions amounting to genocide.
So, will America seize this moment to demonstrate its commitment to the UN and to justice, or will it once again choose the dark side, this time, in a way that could have terrifying ramifications?
Thanks for reading as always,
It's the next step in making Gaza unlivable so that whoever's somehow survived the past year's depravity is left with two choices - stay and starve or pack up and leave. They tried the 'UNRWA is Hamas' ruse by extracting confessions by the 'most moral' of means (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/13/after-the-unrwa-report-more-accounts-of-israels-torture-in-gaza) but since that hasn't entirely worked, they've now gone for the outright ban.
Over the past few weeks, the General's Plan is being carried out into full effect to further 'thin out' the population and drive more Palestinians out of Northern Gaza. My hunch is they'll go on a few more rampages to drive the Palestinians into the southern half of Gaza below the Netzarim Corridor (massacring as many as they can in the process). The IGF already has control of the Philadelphi corridor and has built so called 'buffer zones' along the eastern wall of the Gaza concentration camp. They'll cage all of the remaining Palestinians in this area and surround them and then really turn on the screws. No food, no water, no electricity, no medicine, no nothing. They'll probably stop firing/bombarding this area as frequently so the world starts looking away. Then they'll turn up the pressure on Sisi (dangling huge bribes in the process) to accept some 'refugees' while letting the rest languish and die from hunger over a few months to a year from a full blown famine. For this to work, removing UNRWA is crucial as they are the only ones with the means to bring in and deliver aid across Gaza.
To expect the callous West and it's despotic Arab partners to do anything is futile (deep down, many of them want the Palestinians gone too). Although I reckon this is is highly unlikely, it would be quite a statement if a powerful country from the global south, say China, pulls together a 'coalition of the willing' to deliver massive quantities of aid to the Gaza coast in large convoys escorted and protected by the navies of all participating countries for a sustained period of time. Done with the all the PR and publicity, it'd be such a big middle finger to the Western 'rules based order' and all of its institutions. The soft power dividend that it'll gain throughout much of the world would be massive (showing global leadership and the likes). And would the US really risk a direct confrontation with China in the Mediterranean over aid delivery? And if the US stays on the sidelines, can the genocidal apartheid regime do anything about it?
Nonetheless, I concede this is far fetched. I think most countries in the global south are content with watching the 'civilised' West lose its credibility and standing by its own doing without having to lift a finger.