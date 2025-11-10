scenes from Jamaq, Southern Lebanon today (10.11.25)

Good day, spectators,

And a year ago, the headlines were eerily similar to those we’re seeing now. A ‘ceasefire’ was signed. Western diplomats patted themselves on the back. President Biden hailed a ‘permanent cessation of hostilities’. But for the residents of Lebanon, it was supposed to mean a return to life, a chance to rebuild and a bit of a respite from the constant threat of death from above.

a street in Beirut after an Israeli airstrike, 2024.

Despite all that, in the year since that agreement was created, a different, more truthful headline has written itself in bomb craters and body counts: Israel has broken the ceasefire virtually every single day. The ‘cessation of hostilities’ has been, in reality and as always with Israel, a permission slip for one side to continue hostilities whilst the West pretends everything is fine.

Share

This is a good time to remind people what the ceasefire deal contained. The November 2024 deal, a temporary 60-day arrangement, was meant to implement the long-ignored UN Resolution 1701. Its terms were simple: Israel would withdraw its forces from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would pull its fighters north of the Litani River. A five-country monitoring panel, led by the ever-complicit US, would oversee it all. Clean, straightforward, achievable.

Sixty days came and went. Israel did not budge. The deadline was extended again. Then lapsed. And what happened? Israel withdrew from some populated areas but declared it would ‘temporarily’ remain in five ‘strategic’ Lebanese positions along the border. Temporarily, of course. Just like the occupation of Palestine is temporary. Just like the ‘settlements’ are temporary. Temporary measures that have lasted decades.

Because the truth is none of this is temporary, it’s all essential to the establishment of Greater Israel. I wrote about this when I first started the spectacle a year ago:

the daily grind of violation.

So, what does a violated ceasefire look like for the Lebanese people?

Authorities in Lebanon reported that by late January 2025—just two months in by the way—Israel had committed nearly 660 violations. This included attacks that killed 24 people and injured scores of others in a single day as displaced civilians tried desperately to return to their homes they’d been ousted from. These were farmers, families, children and real people who believed the promises of peace and paid for that belief with their lives.

The UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, keeps its own grim tally too. As of late August 2025, they had recorded a staggering 5,095 Israeli airspace violations and 2,011 ground activities in Lebanese territory since the truce began. This puts us at an average of over 15 violations per day. Every single day. For an entire year.

The targets tell their own story. The strikes have hit towns like Marjayoun and Nabatieh, far from any heated battle lines. They’ve killed a member of Lebanon’s state security force whilst on duty, a man who had nothing to do with Hezb and in a non-combat role. They’ve even targeted and destroyed a compound housing journalists, in an attack Lebanon’s Information Minister labelled a premeditated ‘assassination’.

Because ‘self-defence’ means you get to bomb the press, of course.

These things are happening every day and the attacks are only intensifying and spreading out across the country. Just this morning there was a big attack which targeted a number of highways:

Watch: The first moments after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the public road in Al-Baysariyah, southern Lebanon.

This is the reality. Not a peace process, but a pacification process. A daily reminder from the empire that its rules are the only ones that matter, and even those are negotiable when it comes to Israel.

the provocation is the point.

So, why? You might be wondering. If Hezbollah has largely stuck to the terms which UN monitors confirm they have, why does Israel continue to hammer Lebanon? Why risk reigniting a full-scale conflict that neither side can truly afford?

The answer is clear: Israel needs the conflict. It needs the provocation. It requires the perpetual state of emergency to continue.

With the world’s attention on its genocide in Gaza, kind of, Israel requires a perpetual state of ‘self-defence’ to justify its regional aggression. By continuously striking inside Lebanon, it’s poking the bear, trying to elicit a response from Hezbollah that it can then use to scream to its Western patrons: ‘See! We are the victims of unprovoked terrorism! We need more weapons, more money, more diplomatic cover!’

Benjamin Netanyahu explaining to Donald Trump why he needs another billion dollars after executing a terrorist attack on the people of Lebanon.

It’s a classic tactic which has been refined over decades. First, you create the conditions for your own violence, then you run off crying when the violence escalates or bites back. Violate the ceasefire so regularly that when Hezbollah inevitably responds, Israel can point to that single retaliatory strike as justification for a full-scale assault. And Hezbollah will respond eventually, it’s not unreasonable to think the Lebanese Armed Forces might help as the people of Lebanon are becoming increasingly and understandably angry. No country can watch its people bombed indefinitely without acting.

The goal is to never let the tension dissipate, to ensure the ‘threat’ remains palpable enough to justify billions in arms sales and unwavering diplomatic cover. A quiet border doesn’t serve the agenda of the Empire, which is built on perpetual war. Peace is Israel’s existential threat, because peace would expose the occupation, the settlements, the endless violence etc. None of it was ever about security. It was always about expansion. From day one.

This is why Israeli politicians speak openly of ‘mowing the lawn’ and establishing Greater Israel. Not to end it, mind you. To manage it. To keep it simmering at just the right temperature, hot enough to justify the military budget but not so hot that it boils over into something that might actually force a political resolution.

the intolerable hypocrisy.

And my, what cover it is. The West’s coddling of Israel is a masterclass in pathological hypocrisy that would be almost admirable if it weren’t so deadly.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, they could not have responded faster. Sanctions packages rolled out monthly, assets were frozen, oligarchs found their yachts impounded, and Russia was kicked out of everything from European football to the Eurovision Song Contest. The ‘rules-based order’ was invoked like a mantra. International law was sacred. Sovereignty was inviolable. Aggression would not stand.

Yet, when Israel not only invades but remains in sovereign Lebanese territory, in direct violation of a UN-brokered ceasefire it signed, the response is a collective, cowardly shrug. The European Union, so bold in its sanctions on Moscow, finds itself suddenly impotent when it comes to Tel Aviv. This was on perfect display in this interaction between a journalist and EU official:

(This journalist has since been fired from his position.)

The double standard isn’t even subtle anymore. It’s brazen, performed in broad daylight with barely a pretence of consistency. When Russia violates a ceasefire in Ukraine, the condemnations are immediate and severe. When Israel violates a ceasefire 5,000 times in a single year, the same powers that sanctioned Russia fall silent, or worse, actively provide the bombs for the next violation.

The rules-based order is a club for the powerful to discipline their adversaries. For its clients, for its chosen few, the empire grants a licence to kill, to occupy, to violate international law with abandon.

Share

We saw this hypocrisy play out recently in Little England with the Maccabi Tel Aviv fiasco in Birmingham. Politicians from both major (are they even major anymore?) parties fell over themselves to create a narrative of victimhood, to transform violent football hooligans into innocent victims of antisemitism. Never mind that West Midlands Police, in their own security assessment with Amsterdam Police, had documented genuine concerns about the fans’ behaviour. Never mind the reality. The machine doesn’t just operate in UN chambers; it operates in our local councils, our sports fields, our media, working tirelessly to sweep up the apartheid state’s shit.

the anatomy of impunity.

But let’s zoom out for a moment and examine what this pattern of violations actually reveals about the structure of power in our world. Ultimately, that is what this publication is about, power, and how that power operates behind the scenes.

Every single one of those 5,095 airspace violations in Lebanon was detected. Logged. Reported to the UN. Documented. The information exists. The evidence is overwhelming. The violations are not disputed and how could they be? They’re recorded by international monitors.

And yet, nothing happens.

No sanctions. No arms embargoes. No international outcry. Not even a strongly worded letter. The machinery of accountability, which springs into action so readily for designated enemies of the West, grinds to a halt when confronted with Israeli aggression.

This is what impunity looks like in practice. It’s not the absence of evidence or the fog of war. It’s the presence of overwhelming evidence met with deliberate inaction. It’s a system designed to protect certain actors whilst punishing others, all whilst maintaining the fiction of universal rules.

As for the Lebanese people? They’re just collateral damage in this grand performance. Their homes are bombed, their sovereignty violated, their dead counted and filed away in UN reports that no one with power will ever act upon. They’re props in the theatre of Western hypocrisy, their suffering deemed necessary to maintain the illusion that Israel is always the victim, always acting in self-defence, always justified.

looking behind the curtain.

At this point, you’d have to be wilfully blind or just a Zionist to doubt what’s happening. There is a system. It is operating in back rooms and gleaming diplomatic halls. It ensures Israel remains the West’s favourite spoiled, psychopathic child. A child that can murder with impunity, that can violate international law thousands of times and receive not punishment but praise, not sanctions but supplies and subsidies.

The ‘ceasefire’ with Lebanon was never, ever designed to bring peace. It was designed to manage violence and to provide just enough diplomatic cover for the slow, grinding aggression to continue.

And here’s the truly sinister part: this isn’t a bug in the system but a feature. The ceasefire exists precisely so it can be violated. It creates the illusion of rules, of order, of international law mattering, whilst simultaneously demonstrating that for the Empire’s chosen few, those rules are merely suggestions. It’s a performance designed to exhaust us, to make us believe that diplomatic processes matter, that UN resolutions have teeth, that international law means something.

But the bombs falling on southern Lebanon every single day tell a different story.

They tell us that Western solidarity is extended selectively, reserved for those who serve imperial interests. They tell us that a thousand dead Lebanese civilians matter less than a single Israeli in the calculus of Western foreign policy.

The dying old order is not just hypocritical; it’s morally bankrupt.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider leaving a tip below to support the magazine. If even just 10% of people reading this post tipped just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand to bring you even more unfiltered, independent stories, every single day.

Leave a small tip 🪙

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as we reach 10,000 subscribers by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: