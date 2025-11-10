the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
8h

They call it beating the donkey.

Remember human animals?

Moaning the loan is not the real reason, israel needs to generate the excuse to justify its real purpose.

Years ago I met a psychopathic zionist high officer which explained to me that this is what they call, beating the donkey.

In his words,- “ the master needs to beat his donkey to remind him who is in control, if you stop beating it, the donkey will stop obeying”.

The racist and hateful reasons behind Israel’s actions are so vile that they need to find a justification for it, moaning the loan is the only one they can paddle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12h

"The machine doesn’t just operate in UN chambers; it operates in our local councils, our sports fields, our media, working tirelessly to sweep up the apartheid state’s shit."

An excellent but disgusting illustration is the ease with which not only state but city governments in the US are ready and eager to scoop up Israeli JUNK bonds with their employee pension funds. This outrage of monumental proportions deserves not only scorn but a damned revolution, except that feckless American "Christians" are too bloody dumb and lazy to recognize how deeply Zionism has infected their world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture