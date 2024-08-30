I just read a thread on Twitter which made me cringe so hard, my arse took a bite out of the chair.

The interaction was between two fake accounts posing as real people, generic enough to see that they were clearly not real and with profile photos almost certainly created with thispersondoesnotexist.com.

The reason why I am telling you this is because it’s a trend which is becoming more prolific by the day. People, in order perhaps to grow their following or convince others they are smart, will spend days on social media platforms offering their two cents on hot topics. Only, it’s not their two cents at all but the two cents of an AI language model like ChatGPT.

The result is, funny, to say the least. That is, when they are not tragically cringe such as this failure underneath an AP tweet regarding the sad passing of a Māori leader in New Zealand:

At this point, many of us but not all, can recognise AI-assisted text and for me as a writer that is fantastic news. I wanted to include an example, to show those of you who might be unfamiliar with the topic what I am talking about. So…

The reply to AJ’s tweet is clearly AI. As a writer, I can spot it immediately, it’s boring, voiceless and flaccid, it’s the opposite of creativity. Admittedly, there’s little need for creativity in a comment section like this but the most important point I want to make here is that it’s void of original thought.

original thought

In a world that is completely awash with artificial intelligence I believe that working our brains and coming up with original thought is more important than ever. If all we ever do all the time is lean on AI for every single thought that we have then there will be no new thoughts there will be no developments. We will put ourselves in some kind of efficient dark age where we are able to work twice as fast but don’t evolve as a species. I am obviously being melodramatic and I am certainly not a Luddite, I use AI everyday to improve my efficiency but I do not let it take my voice or personality away. Whenever an artificial intelligence language model ‘suggests’ improvements to my text, I tell it no. My voice is mine and I don’t prefer your washed out beige, vanilla version—thank you.

what’s my problem with AI?

I don’t have a problem with AI at all. In fact, I love it because it helps me get more done every day. My problem is with people who use AI as if it can do their entire job for them, stripping away any semblance of uniqueness.

As a writer, I know that to grab attention and achieve even a little bit of success, I need my own voice. I need to think abstractly, dream up crazy ideas, and write sentences that grip you and make you want to keep reading. People crave a bit of spice in their reading; otherwise, it’s just bland. That’s something language models can’t deliver. They can’t think abstractly or go off the rails, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. So, I urge all writers: use AI as little as possible when creating your content. At the same time, harness it to boost your productivity, but never let it take away your voice—your voice is all you have.

it’s great for creatives though

More and more people turning to artificial intelligence to create content, and for people like myself who thrive thinking outside of the box, that’s great. The demand for unique, human-made work is only going to skyrocket. It's the difference between mass-produced clothing and a high-quality, bespoke trousers. Sure, both will cover your ass, but only one is tailored to emphasise your natural curves, with all the little details that make them yours.

It’s ok to make use of technology but it’s vital to remember that our creativity is our greatest asset. We need to exercise that creativity if we’re going to make any real progress as a species. Because at the end of the day, it’s our original thoughts, our wild ideas, and our unique voices that have always pushed us forward. So let’s not lose sight of that.

Use AI to help you, sure, but never let it replace the one thing that makes you, you.