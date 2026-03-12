one of the ships that was struck by Iran after repeatedly being warned not to sail through the Strait of Hormuz.

Good day, spectators,

And let me say something that might sound strange coming from someone who was already complaining about the frighteningly expensive energy bills he got this winter: I am not angry at Iran.

I am angry at my own leaders. I am angry at a European Union that has spent years perfecting the art of selective outrage. And I am absolutely livid at the spineless, servile politicians who have brought us to this point.

But Iran? Not a bit.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz. That means about 14 million barrels of oil per day and one-fifth of global LNG trade have been halted. Nearly one-third of global seaborne supply. Brent crude is spiking toward $100 a barrel. European gas prices have jumped over 50% since the unprovoked war began and the unelected Ursula von der Leyen announced this week that 10 days of war have already cost European taxpayers an additional €3 billion in fossil fuel imports.

And my response?

Bring it on.

the price of complicity.

Let’s be crystal clear about what happened here. The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran in the middle of active negotiations. They assassinated its Supreme Leader. They bombed a sovereign nation. And now Iran, exercising the only leverage it has, is hitting back where it hurts: the global energy supply that the West depends on.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman put it perfectly this week: the EU is now punishing Tehran ‘for exercising its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and for resisting the brutal and unlawful aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime’. He called the European position ‘active complicity in international lawlessness and heinous atrocity crimes’.

He’s right.

Where were the EU’s sanctions when the US kidnapped Venezuela’s president in January? Where were the condemnations when Israel bombed Gaza into rubble and murdered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians?

Instead, what do we get? Ursula von der Leyen calling for ‘regime change’ in Iran whilst gas prices soar. Germany’s Chancellor Merz admitting the US-Israeli strikes have ‘legal ambiguity’ but arguing there’s ‘little point in lecturing allies’.

The pattern is now so explicit it’s almost parody and sometimes I do wonder if all of this is real: when Russia acts, endless sanctions. When the US bombs, ‘this is not the moment to lecture partners.’

So the EU chose complicity. It chose silence. It chose to protect its alliance with the failing and flailing Empire over the welfare of its own citizens. And now we’re paying the price—quite bloody literally.

The thing that really irks me though, is that I believe Iran probably wouldn’t have closed the Strait if Europe had spoken up. If the EU had condemned the US-Israeli strikes. If they had imposed sanctions on the aggressors instead of the victim. If they had shown even a fraction of the moral outrage toward Washington that they show toward Moscow.

They didn’t. So Iran did what any nation under attack would do: it used the only weapon it has.

the unelected aristocracy lectures the freezing masses.

But let's look at who’s making these decisions. Ursula von der Leyen stands in Strasbourg and lectures us about energy independence. She tells us there will be ‘no return to Russian energy’, rejecting what was actually a rather benevolent offer from Moscow to resume deliveries. She argues this would make us ‘more dependent, more vulnerable, weaker’.

Easy for her to say as an unelected millionaire, possibly billionaire, of the Epstein class.

She is rich. Most EU officials are rich. When they talk about ‘sacrifice’ and ‘principles’, they’re not the ones choosing between heating and eating. They’re not the ones whose purchasing power is being crushed whilst energy bills consume ever-larger chunks of wages that don't go up.

In Romania for example, electricity now costs the equivalent of 49 eurocents per kilowatt-hour when measured against purchasing power. This is the highest burden in Europe in a country that doesn't need any more economic pressure. That’s not just a statistic. That’s families shivering through icy winters so their kids can eat.

And yet von der Leyen tells us the solution is more renewables, more nuclear, more ‘strategic autonomy’. All whilst her American masters bomb the Strait of Hormuz and make the problem worse.

Russia, for all its faults, has never had a problem with most of Europe. The problem is with the EU leadership, with the unelected bureaucrats in Brussels who have hitched their wagon so tightly to Washington that they can no longer act in their own citizens’ interests. It's disgraceful.

When Russia recently offered to resume gas deliveries and help ease the energy crisis that their own sanctions helped create, the EU promptly rejected it. Out of ‘principle’. Out of ‘solidarity with Ukraine’.

Never mind that ordinary Europeans are freezing. Never mind that our industries are struggling to compete. Never mind that China is racing ahead whilst we tie ourselves in knots to prove our moral superiority to an administration that couldn’t give less of a shit about us.

The EU is heading for irrelevancy. It’s becoming what the Middle East has been for decades: a buffer zone for American power, a place where wars are fought and resources are extracted whilst the local populations bear the cost.

why I’m still saying bring it on.

Watch: the moment Iran disabled one of the ships transporting fuel through the Strait of Hormuz. Ships which Donald Trump irresponsibly said ‘should sail’ and ‘would be safe.’

So no, I’m not angry at Iran. I’m not angry at a nation using the only leverage it has to defend itself against a genocidal assault. I’m not angry at people who watched their leader assassinated, their children bombed, their sovereignty violated, and decided to hit back.

Yes, my energy bill is going up. Yes, there’s uncertainty and economic pressure. And yes, I’m still saying: bring it on.

If this is what it takes for Iran to bloody the nose of the Empire, for the cost of war to finally be felt by the populations whose governments enable it, then so be it. I genuinely believe that if enough people feel the pain, they’ll start asking the right questions.

Why do we sanction Russia but not the US? Why do we condemn Iran for defending itself whilst arming Israel’s genocide? Why do we let unelected bureaucrats make life-or-death decisions on behalf of working people who had no say in electing them?

This is the fundamental truth that gets lost in all the diplomatic statements and think-tank analyses: the working class pays for these wars. We pay with our taxes, which fund the weapons. We pay with our energy bills, which spike every time the empire decides to bomb someone. We pay with our futures, as our economies stagnate and our living standards decline.

The von der Leyens of the world will be fine. They’ll attend their conferences, give their speeches, and retire to comfortable villas. Their children won’t be the ones shivering in winter. Their cars and jets will still have fuel.

Meanwhile, we’re told to tighten our belts. To accept higher prices. To ‘stand with our allies’ whilst our allies bomb countries into rubble and call it self-defence.

The EU has brought this on itself. Its complicity, its silence, its grotesque double standards have led to this moment. Iran is not the problem. Iran is responding to a problem created by our own leaders.

I’m not angry at Tehran. I’m angry at Brussels. I’m angry at Berlin. London. I’m angry at every European politician who nodded along whilst their American ‘ally’ bombed another country into chaos, then acted surprised when the consequences came home.

We told you this would happen. We’ve been telling you for years. You didn’t listen.

Now we all pay the price. And honestly? A part of me is glad. Because maybe people will start to see. Finally.

And on that note, I’ll let you go for today.

