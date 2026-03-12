the spectacle

Tricia Cassel-Gerard
2h

Is this the time to talk about breaking eggs?

I don’t want higher prices I’m strapped enough already. Is it a reasonable thing for Iran to do? Hell yes.

I’m disappointed that Israel still has enough power to be massacring people in Lebanon, still has enough soldiers to attack Palestinians and steal their homes as well as carpet bombing Iranian apartment blocks. Can’t they just roll over?

I’m furious that the US still has the power to attract support from its vassals. That no one has the balls to put Trump in a padded cell and get the grown ups in the room. They need to cut their losses now.

So much injustice and suffering dished out by wealthy entitled “politicians “ and greedy corporations.

I’m staying with my people where I feel seen. Spain, Ireland, Colombia, the British Greens, Your Party.

🥳

It’s going to be summer soon right? Xxxxxxxxxx

Kater Hannovoi
2h

fortunately this is not a problem I have to worry about but this is a great outlook Deaglan

