So, Emmanuel Macron (this is the man who once warned NATO was suffering ‘brain death’ before dutifully falling back in line) has finally noticed that the Western emperor has no clothes. In a stunning display of self-obliviousness (dressed up as concern), the French president now warns that the West risks losing its ‘credibility’ over its handling of Ukraine and Gaza.

For most of us, this is funny. Tragic, but funny, as this concern arrives painfully long after the rest of us normal people stopped pretending the ‘rules-based order’ was anything but a euphemism for imperial impunity.

Mr. President, allow me to break the news gently.

You might want to sit down:

That so-called credibility? It's gone. Long gone.

And the truth is, the West's moral authority didn't erode overnight either. For many of us it was always fiction. The so-called rules were never universal nor did they ever apply to all, equally. They were a luxury reserved for the powerful, a license to invade, sanction, and bomb and burn and destroy with no consequences. Now, as the Global South watches the US and Europe flail between crocodile tears for Ukrainian sovereignty and full-throttle complicity in Gaza's annihilation, even the thinnest pretense of principle has collapsed entirely. It’s sickening really.

Germany's war criminal welcome party.

While Macron wrings his hands, his European allies are busy rolling out the red carpet for actual war criminals. Germany's new leader, Friedrich Merz, is still considering (as of June 2025) an invitation for Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Berlin.

This comes after he said he would, immediately after taking the election months ago:

This is the same Germany that polices pro-Palestine protests with batons and handcuffs screeching about ‘anti-Semitism’ while entertaining a leader who is literally enforcing a famine on the people of Gaza and has just approved 33 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

It’s unfathomable to me.

The hypocrisy has become pathological. It's the natural endpoint of a system that long ago abandoned any claim to consistency, where the only real crime is being on the losing side of Western patronage.

Let that sink in: the ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, and Germany debates honouring him. Germany pushes to deport pro-Palestine protesters for ‘anti-Semitism’ while actual genocidaires get VIP treatment.

This isn't hypocrisy though really. It's the natural state of Western ‘values’ where the only real crime is being on the wrong side of the Empire.

And the Empire is evil…

the death of Western soft power.

And why wouldn't the Global South collectively laugh at Macron's sudden panic? For decades, the US and Europe have demanded blind allegiance to their narratives, as if the world owes them deference by default. But the façade is cracking and the mask has fallen.

Recent polls confirm what anyone outside the Atlantic bubble already knows and has known for ages: US approval ratings across the globe have plummeted, with over 80% in countries like Turkey and Egypt viewing America as a destabilising force. China's influence, on the other hand, is rising. And it’s not because Beijing is saintly, but because it doesn't lecture the Global South while arming their oppressors.

China has not dropped a bomb in about 50 years, the US has dropped one on average every four minutes for the past 50 years. Is anyone surprised?

The irony? Washington and Brussels are shocked that their ‘with us or against us’ ultimatums no longer work. After decades of illegal invasions, drone strikes, and vetoes shielding Israel, did they honestly expect the world to keep buying their moral posturing?

the double standard.

Macron's real fear isn't losing credibility, he’s terrified of being forced to admit the quiet part aloud: unlimited weapons and sanctimonious speeches about ‘sovereignty’ for Ukraine, while arms sales continue to Israel and children are buried in mass graves in Gaza whilst thousands of babies starve.

The Global South isn't having it though. When South Africa drags Israel to the ICJ, when Brazil compares Gaza to the Holocaust, when Indonesia tears up arms deals with the US, when Ireland openly calls it a genocide, it's not because of ‘Russian propaganda.’ It's because the mask has slipped and they are scrambling to pick it up but we’re done watching the show.

The double standards are too blatant, the body counts too grotesque, the arrogance too insufferable.

I’m sorry to say it, but the neoliberal establishment in the US and EU does not really care about Ukraine or Palestine. They may pretend to and they may in some twisted way but rest assured it’s not about principle. It’s about restoring the West's divine right to dictate terms. But the game is up. The ‘rules-based order’ was never rules at all. It’s over, it was always just a club for the privileged to break those rules at will.

Now the club is losing members, and no amount of hand-wringing will change that.

Sorry, Emmanuel. That ship has sailed.

The old order is dead. The West's crisis isn't rhetorical anymore; it's existential. The only question now is whether the West will cling to the corpse—or finally admit it was always a lie and try something better.

Perhaps he should ask the hundreds of thousands killed or maimed in Palestine how much they care about Western norms.

