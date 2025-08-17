Good day, spectators,

Or good evening if you’re in the same region as I am. And I’d like to welcome you to another quarterly recap where we go over the biggest and most important (but least talked about) articles and topics from the spectacle we call ‘life on planet Earth’ over the past few months.

it’s 14 days until the Freedom Fleet leaves for Gaza.

I thought I'd start with some good news because there’s not much of that these days. Whilst we all know what's happening with the genocide in Palestine, there’s hope on the horizon. You might remember when I told you about the very under-reported Freedom Fleet (that’s what I call it) mission that plans to break the siege on Gaza. Led by the same people who organised the original Freedom Flotilla, in just two weeks they'll be sailing to Gaza with what I expect to be hundreds of ships and people from more than 50 countries around the globe. If you have no idea what I am talking about, catch up with it here:

Since then, they have put out a call for people to sign up and join and thousands have responded including, and I am really proud to say this, people from the spectacle community. I'm genuinely happy to say that our readers are amongst those willing to put their bodies on the line when it matters most. It says a lot about our community and I hope to speak to them when they’re back. It looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of people and ships.

you’ll never beat the Irish.

So, this next one definitely ruffled some feathers. When Israel decided to pick a fight with Ireland, it made a spectacular miscalculation. Turns out attacking the people who invented the anti-colonial struggle is not the smartest strategy when you're committing genocide. With 100 million Irish scattered globally and a cultural tradition of standing with the underdog, Israel's tantrum only accelerated its own isolation. Have a read:

what’s happening in Ukraine?

Sometimes the truth isn't what we want to hear, but it's important nonetheless. the spectacle isn't here to feed you comfortable propaganda, it’s here to tell you what’s going on, however ugly.

Whilst Western media some how still fantasies about 'imminent Russian collapse', Ukraine's frontline brigades operate at 30-60% strength with conscription targets missed by 40% monthly. The fall of Pokrovsk—a supposed 'fortress city'—shows how quickly defensive lines crumble against Russia's grinding advance. Get up to speed with the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

president macron is worried.

In a stunning display of self-obliviousness, Emmanuel Macron finally noticed that the Western emperor has no clothes. The French president now warns that the West risks losing its 'credibility' over Ukraine and Gaza.

This concern arrives painfully long after normal people stopped pretending the 'rules-based order' was anything but imperial impunity. Learn what he was so worried about above.

the forgotten genocide.

Sudan remains one of the most under-reported catastrophes on the planet . There is another genocide raging in North-Eastern Africa with rarely a whisper of coverage. The Rapid Support Forces, who are descendants of the genocidal Janjaweed militias, are once again systematically terrorising black Sudanese communities with mass rape, murder, and displacement. Meanwhile their Gulf backers, particularly the UAE, pour weapons and funding into this army that fights not for ideology but for the ones with the fattest pockets.

Learn how colonial borders and foreign interference can turn an entire nation into a proxy battleground whilst the world looks away in this microscope deep dive.

I launched the spectacle a year ago and it started as an outlet for everything that pissed me off; the lies, the half-truths, the buried stories that mainstream outlets sacrificed for 'balance' and government-friendly narratives. But now it has grown into something bigger. Something 5,200 of you actually read.

Currently, it’s just me, my laptop, and whatever hours I can get done between working towards becoming a nurse and family life. And because of that, I am always aware of all the stories we're not covering, all the perspectives we're missing and all the ways I could be doing this better.

I want this magazine to grow. I want to bring on regular contributors from parts of the world mainstream media ignores. It’s my dream to build a proper, decentralised global video and audio storytelling network because the spectacle is part of what I call the 'new news'. This is, this developing network of truth seekers bringing real, human news to other humans.

If you've ever read one of my pieces and thought: 'Why doesn’t the mainstream media cover this?', well, here's your chance to help make sure more of that work happens. Consider it adding your brick to the spectacle’s fortress and help turn this part-time project into something robust enough to break through the narratives that keep the world in the dark.

Become a paid subscriber or buy me a sandwich for just 3 euro below! If just 10% of the 5000+ spectacle readers ‘bought me a sandwich’ just one time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time, bringing you even more unfiltered, independent news and analysis.

Thanks for reading and have a great evening (or day)!