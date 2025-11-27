Good day, spectators,

And yesterday, I told you about a stitch-up in the Royal Courts of Justice. Today, I need to talk about the consequences of such nonsense unfolding in a prison hospital wing.

Whilst a newly installed panel of judges with deeply troubling conflicts of interest begins its deliberation on the government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group, the human cost of that same political vendetta is being counted in the collapsing body of Kamran Ahmed who on Tuesday, the 25th of November, after over two weeks on hunger strike, was hospitalised.

And he’s not alone. He’s one of, as far as I know, six ‘Prisoners for Palestine’ currently starving themselves in a desperate and heroic protest against a state that would likely rather see them break than change its ways. Their names are:

Kamran Ahmed, HMP Pentonville, on strike since 10th November. Hospitalised. Sole carer for his elderly parents.

Qesser Zuhrah, HMP Bronzefield, on strike since 2nd November. 20 years old.

Amu Gib, HMP Bronzefield, on strike since 2nd November.

Heba Muraisi, HMP New Hall, on strike since 5th November.

Jon Cink, HMP Bronzefield, on strike since 6th November.

Teuta ‘T’ Hoxha, HMP Peterborough, on strike since 9th November. This is her second hunger strike in three months and my understanding is that her health is deteriorating rapidly.

Now, I need us all to just remember these aren’t some abstract figures. They’re people like you and me, imprisoned for over a year without trial, denied bail repeatedly, their entire lives put on hold for the crime of protesting a genocide. Now, they’re putting their lives on the line with five simple demands: an end to censorship, immediate bail, a fair trial, the de-proscription of Palestine Action, and the closure of Elbit’s UK factories. All very reasonable considering the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

Yet, the British state has seen this before. It knows the script word for word.

the ghost of Long Kesh.

Recognise these fellas?

Many of you will. Because in 1981, Bobby Sands (centre top) and his comrades starved themselves to death in what were known as the ‘H-Blocks’ of Long Kesh to resist the British government’s attempt to criminalise their political struggle. They were, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, lowly ‘criminals’ whose choice to die was a ‘choice that their organisation did not allow to many of their victims’.

Today, the parallels are eerily familiar. The British state brands Palestine Action as terrorists. It then uses terrorism laws to arrest thousands of people and when the legal legitimacy of draconian fuckery is challenged in court, a judge is mysteriously swapped out for a panel with a history of ruling in the government’s favour and family links to the pro-Israel lobby.

Hmm.

That being said, it’s not like the Brits invented this, the game plan is centuries old; frame a political conflict as a law-and-order issue, isolate the resistors and then break their public support. And if they choose to use their bodies as the final site of protest, so be it. The calculation is that the public, comfortable and distant, will see only criminals, not a cause.

Thatcher tried this with us in Ireland. She lost. Ten of our men died on hunger strike, and their deaths didn’t break the movement at all, on the contrary, they galvanised it. Bobby Sands was elected to Parliament whilst dying in a prison cell. A more damning indictment of British justice I can not imagine and it was seen and heard around the world. From Latin America to Tehran, you’ll see streets named ‘Bobby Sands’.

The hunger strikes didn’t end the struggle but +they exposed the brutality of the state and won international sympathy for the cause.

The British establishment has evidently learned nothing from this defeat except, perhaps, to be quieter about it? The same tactics, the same dehumanisation, the same bet that they can outlast the strikers before public opinion turns. But I don’t think they can.

a system working exactly as intended.

What’s happening to the hunger strikers isn’t a failure of the system. It’s the system working exactly as designed. Punitive remand.

These individuals we’re talking about today are part of the wider ‘Filton 24’, arrested in connection with a protest at an Elbit factory, the ones making parts to decapitate, eviscerate and generally blow up Palestinian children. The standard pre-trial custody limit is 182 days yet they have been held for over a year, with trials scheduled as far away as 2027. This is not justice; it’s a punishment without trial. Kamran is the sole carer for his elderly parents and yet he has been denied bail to see them for over a year. This is the state weaponising time itself, making the process the punishment.

If you hold them long enough, you’ll grind them down and maybe then they’ll plead guilty just to end the whole ordeal. Or maybe their families will suffer enough that others think twice before protesting. Maybe the public will forget about them entirely, buried under a year of bureaucratic delays and legal technicalities.

Their supporters, marching peacefully from Pentonville to the Ministry of Justice, were met with heavy-handed policing, including the arrest of an old woman on crutches who was reportedly tackled to the ground. The message is clear: dissent, in any form, will be met with overwhelming force.

Even solidarity is criminalised. Even bearing witness to it all is treated as a threat.

what’s going on!?

A judge with the pro-Israel lobbyist brother sits in judgement on a case about banning protest against Israel and six people, including a 20-year-old, are starving themselves in cells in British prisons because it’s the only form of power they have left.

Before I get too pessimistic remember, the British state is betting that you won’t care.

It’s betting that the legacy of Bobby Sands can be contained but his legacy revolutionised a whole political landscape. It’s betting that it can outlast them, that public attention will wane before their bodies give out, that the machinery of state repression can grind through this challenge as it has ground through so many others.

But here’s what Britain seems to be forgetting: hunger strikes work not because they convince the state to show mercy, but because they expose its cruelty to everyone watching. Every day Kamran Ahmed remains hospitalised, every week these six prisoners continue to starve, is another day the government’s claims about justice and human rights are revealed as hollow propaganda.

As Kamran Ahmed fights for his life in a hospital bed, I am wondering what it will take for the public to see the truth: that the real crime isn’t property damage, but a government that would rather let its citizens starve than admit it’s wrong.

So on brand for Keir Starmer though.

On that note, I’ll let you go,

