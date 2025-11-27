the spectacle

Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan
5h

Deaglan O Mulrooney, in writing about the six members of Palestine Action who are on hunger strike to protest their detention without trial, you stated:

"They’re people like you and me, imprisoned for over a year without trial, denied bail repeatedly, their entire lives put on hold for the crime of protesting a genocide;" and… "The standard pre-trial custody limit is 182 days yet they have been held for over a year, with trials scheduled as far away as 2027. This is not justice; it’s a punishment without trial".

What leaps out at me is that the UK government clearly dare not bring these cases to trial, because they obviously understand that they don't have a case against these detainees. They have accused them of being terrorists, but, since the detainees simply protested against genocide, not only would the UK government's claims of terrorism fall apart in court, but the government's own criminal actions of state terrorism in support of the ethnosupremacist State of Israel's ongoing genocide of the Palestinians would be exposed at trial.

The UK government dare not bring these cases to trial. So, the government chooses to violate the state’s own long-standing law of Habeas Corpus, and it detains the Palestine Action members indefinitely, and defers their trials years into the future... a future that the UK government hopes never comes.

By going on hunger strike now, however, the Palestinian Action members are refusing the government’s attempted deferral of justice for years into the future, and, by putting their own their own lives at risk, they are dragging that deferred future into this present moment, and they are putting the British government on trial now, before the nation, and the entire world!

Pam Lake's avatar
Pam Lake
7h

This is the most ridiculous waste of time and money putting people in prison for airing their views, starmers worst mistake

