This week will see the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly take place, as per every year, in New York—the belly of the beast. The event is always a grand and geopolitically relevant affair where countries make their moves on the international chessboard, but this year the atmosphere is more tense than usual.

General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, New York City.

Amidst Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people and attempts to annex Gaza, many Western countries are finally discovering the courage to recognise Palestine as a state. Canada, Australia, the UK, Belgium which just announced its intention this morning and a handful of others have all stated they will recognise Palestine as a state, and that is a welcome development. But what does it mean? Materially?

At first I thought this was just another way for Western leaders to make it look like they're doing something without really doing anything. But after doing some research, I realised the implications of this are very positive for Palestine and the Palestinian people. The only question is whether there will be a Palestinian people left by the time they have the opportunity to feel these benefits.

You see, when a country recognises the state of Palestine, it isn't just issuing a sympathetic press release. It is making a binding declaration under international law that acknowledges Palestine's sovereignty within, and this is the important part, its pre-1967 borders. That is: all of Gaza, all of the occupied West Bank, and all of East Jerusalem. This changes everything, and Israel knows it.

So what happens after the flags are raised and the ambassadors are exchanged?

legal obligations.

Recognition isn't symbolic and this is exactly why western countries have been dragging their feet on this issue. Recognition triggers concrete duties under the Vienna Convention and UN Charter. Embassies must be established and this grants Palestine full diplomatic immunity and protocol. Borders must be respected, meaning countries can no longer turn a blind eye to Israel's settlements or annexations.

After that, security guarantees will also apply and attacking Palestine will become an act of aggression against all recognising states.

Note: I need to explain the above a little for anyone who is confused about what ‘attacking Palestine will become an act of aggression against all recognising states’ means.

It isn’t like Article 5 of NATO but when a country recognises Palestine, it's making a legal declaration that Israel's occupation is now an invasion of a sovereign state and this transforms everything. Bombing Gaza becomes an act of war as opposed to 'counter-terrorism.' Recognising states are legally obliged to respond with sanctions and arms embargoes. It forces the 'rules-based order' to finally enforce its own rules against Israel.

I know that it is tough for us to understand why countries have not acted sooner and more aggressively but this nonsensical bureaucracy of their own creation is what has been holding them back.

This is why Western countries have delayed it. They don’t want to have to act against their good friend and ally Israel. This is also why Netanyahu is lobbying France and Germany so desperately. Once recognition spreads, Israel's occupation becomes an illegal invasion in the eyes of the world.

Israeli Genocide Forces (IGF) during the invasion of the Gaza Strip.

the 'two-state solution' and the Hamas dilemma.

France and Saudi Arabia's upcoming proposed 'declaration on the two-state solution' might look like a reasonable peace plan to the untrained eye but it's not. It’s a containment strategy whose real aim is to force Hamas into dismantling by tying recognition to demilitarisation, legitimise a Palestinian Authority that collaborates with Israeli security, and isolate Iran and Hezbollah by folding Palestine into a US-Saudi security architecture.

The West's demand to dismantle Hamas is quite frankly delusional. Hamas was elected to govern Gaza in 2006 and remains the only major force that has resisted Israel's total occupation. Is anybody really so naïve as to think that if this group were dissolved, resistance would not continue? Where there is oppression, there will be resistance, history has taught us this time and time again. Hamas is just the latest manifestation of Palestinian resistance. The real issue isn't Hamas; it's Israel's refusal to end the occupation.

The Palestinian people have the right to armed resistance against ethnic cleansing and genocide. All people on the planet have this right and hopefully, this is not a controversial take.

a Hamas soldier makes a rare appearance at a captive swap months ago.

the tangible benefits of recognition.

Recognition provides Palestine with ICC and ICJ access to expedite cases against Israeli officials for war crimes. Recognising states can then freeze Israeli assets and restrict arms sales quickly within the establishment’s own legal framework. Boycotts begin to gain real, legal footing as protests against an occupying power, not a ‘friendly’ state.

And all of this is why, in some ways, Israel fears recognition more than bombs. The battle begins to shift from the military field into the legal and economic arena, and this arena is where Israel is at its weakest.

But recognition alone is not going to resolve the core issue that six million Palestinian have been expelled since 1948. UN Resolution 194 guarantees their return, a right Israel will never voluntarily accept. Without justice for those refugees, no solution (one-state, two-state, six-state or otherwise) will last. This mountain of justice is high and we’re only beginning our ascent.

I suppose what I wanted to say in today’s post is this: recognition is a vital step, but it is nowhere near the endgame. It is the key that unlocks the tools of diplomatic, legal, and economic pressure needed to force Israel to comply with international law. The goal, from my perspective, is not a two-state solution negotiated by the likes of the US and sycophantic friends. It is decolonisation: the end of Israel's apartheid system and the full return of Palestinian sovereignty…from the river to the sea.

And on that note…I'll let you go for the day,

