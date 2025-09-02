the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
13h

I understand why people are cynical but they should put it away and take every win they can get, tbh I was too, I didn't know about the 'legal' obligations or implications that you talk about here

This is good but it's only the start

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roberto Filacchione's avatar
Roberto Filacchione
13h

What needs to be recognized by the likes of the UK, France, et al, is the apartheid and genocidal state that is and has been Israel, the right of return of all Palestinians, the end of occupation, and of course, Palestinian’s right to self-determination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture