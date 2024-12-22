This post is part of our weekly microscope series. In this series, we take a deep dive into the topics shaping our world, looking critically past the headlines to uncover the truth. Become a paid subscriber below to support my work breaking through the narratives. 🔬

The inaugural microscope post was and still is free, giving everyone a taste of the depth, detail, and substance this series offers. Moving forward, these posts are for paid subscribers, who make it possible for me to continue producing the spectacle. Join me and help support independent journalism.

(From now until the 25th of December anybody who purchases a yearly subscription to the magazine will be automatically upgraded to a lifetime subscription completely free. Pay once, read forever!🎄)

Good day, spectators,

And today’s microscope deep dive takes us to a part of the world which I believe to be criminally overlooked by Western media—the Sahel. Despite its absence from headlines, the region has been undergoing a seismic shift that deserves everyone’s attention. This is a region once tethered tightly to Western influence, but the nations are now saying ‘No’ and trying to break free, casting off decades of neo-colonial exploitation and forging a new path. What’s happening in the Sahel is more than a political shake-up; it’s a story of revolution, and the dream of economic sovereignty.

This isn’t just another tale of chaos on the African continent. It’s a narrative of hope. And, among the dust and turmoil of transformation, one nation is emerging as a beacon of potential: Burkina Faso, under the leadership of Ibrahim Traoré. With a bold vision and policies steeped in self-reliance, Traoré is inspiring not only a country but a region to dream of independence and dignity—concepts long denied by foreign powers.

So, spectators, grab a coffee or another cosy beverage, settle in, and together, we’ll unravel the story of the Sahel, its history, its upheavals, and the leaders who are shaping its future.

what is the Sahel?

For many of us, the word Sahel might be completely unfamiliar. It refers to a region stretching across the African continent just south of the Sahara Desert, and it is one of stark contrasts. The name comes from the Arabic word sahil, meaning 'coast' or 'shore,' which I think really captures its role as the edge where the sands of the Sahara meet the savannah. The region spans countries like Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Sudan, each facing unique but interconnected challenges of poverty, instability, and the lingering shadows of colonialism which has ravaged them.

The Sahel has long been synonymous with crises: climate change, food insecurity, and violent extremism. The region has seen a plethora of foreign powers come and go, each one claiming to bring stability but leaving behind little more than scars, disillusionment and promises left unkept. It’s a land where normal folks have grown weary of being treated as pawns in a geopolitical chess game, their resources exploited and futures mortgaged by former colonial rulers.

But as always, the wheel of time moves ever on and the tides begin to turn. Recent years have seen a wave of revolutions sweep through the region, toppling Western-backed regimes and replacing them with leaders intent on forging a new path. Frustrated by decades of poverty and exploitation, the people of the Sahel demand change—and, for the first time in a long time, it seems they are getting it.

The people of Burkina Faso celebrate the ousting of the Western-backed government in 2022.

As we delve deeper into this story, we’ll learn how these nations are breaking free from the chains of neo-colonialism and carving out a future on their own terms. But first, let’s set the stage with a closer look at the historical forces that brought the Sahel to this pivotal moment. The Sahel is at a crossroads, and what happens next will redefine its future—and possibly inspire other regions of the world to follow suit.