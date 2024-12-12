This post is part of our weekly microscope series. In this series, we take a deep dive into the topics shaping our world, looking critically past the headlines to uncover the truth. Become a paid subscriber below to support my work breaking through the narratives. 🔬

As the celebratory gunfire fades across Syria, and people grow more conservative with their dwindling ammunition, the vultures circling above are now swooping in to pick apart what remains of this jubilant yet fractured nation. On one side, you have Türkiye, using the SDF and PKK as justification to expand its aerial and territorial influence via the Syrian National Army (SNA). On the other, you have Israel, chomping at the bit to edge closer to Damascus. As I write this, they are just 10 kilometres from the capital.

Meanwhile, Syrians, caught between factions and foreign powers, are distracted—some scouring for what they believe to be a massive underground prison capable of holding 150,000 people, others simply searching for food or safety.

Consider this a part two to last week’s microscope. If you read that, you probably saw this situation coming. Without further ado, let’s dive into just how fractured Syria has become. Is there any chance at recuperation?

a fractured battlefield

In the immediate aftermath of Assad’s downfall, Syria’s initial euphoria has given way to uncertainty, fear, and chaos. Thousands of political prisoners, including children, have been released, reuniting with their families. Yet this glimmer of humanity is overshadowed by the reality of a nation tearing itself apart. What once seemed like the dawn of a new era is quickly devolving into a battle royale of factions, ideologies, and opportunistic power grabs.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant force in the new "government," is keen to rebrand itself as a pragmatic and progressive leadership. Their official statements emphasise unity and disdain for the cult of personality that defined Assad’s regime. Yet the cracks are already showing. A BBC reporter recently recounted being forced to wear a headscarf while covering HTS-controlled Damascus, a chilling reminder of the group’s theocratic tendencies. The newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, posed for his first public address flanked by the new Syrian flag—and notably, a Shahada flag proclaiming Islamic rule.

Interim Syrian Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir.

For all their efforts to mask their authoritarian past, HTS appears poised to impose an Islamic government by stealth. One Syrian I chatted to said:

"I am really happy we are liberated from a dictatorship, but I woke up today realising what lies ahead of us.”

The Euphrates River has become a flashpoint between Türkiye-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who envision a secular, inclusive Syria. The Tishrin Dam, a critical crossing point, has become a battlefield, with both sides vying for control. The SDF recently reported repelling an SNA attack on the dam, destroying vehicles and killing several attackers. This skirmish not simply a territorial dispute but a proxy war between Türkiye and the vision of a democratic, Kurdish-influenced Syria.

In stark contrast to HTS’s propaganda of benevolence and stability, the SNA’s war crimes are blatant and horrifying.

⚠️Viewer discretion is heavily advised, videos of war crimes follow for the next section:

Videos have surfaced showing Turkish-backed fighters hunting Kurds in the streets:

Videos of SNA mercenaries raiding a hospital and shooting Kurdish men, in their sick beds: