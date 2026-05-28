the spectacle

the spectacle

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Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
16h

Mericans really really need to take note but I fear they are still a long way off

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1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
14h

GO Bolivia and hope other S. American countries will watch.

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