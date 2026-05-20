an image from Bolivia’s 2019 demonstrations.

Good day, spectators,

And today, I’d like to talk about a story that should be plastered across every front page in the world but isn’t. A story about a leaked document, a targeted former president, a US military operation, and a working-class people who are refusing to let it happen.

A few days ago, a document surfaced online. It was a leaked police memo outlining a joint operation between the Bolivian police and the United States military to capture former president Evo Morales and, according to multiple reports, massacre the villagers who stood in their way. The response from the Bolivian people was immediate and defiant. Indigenous rural communities surrounded Morales’ residence to protect him. Workers seized Chimoré airport near his home, blocking the runway to prevent American planes or helicopters from landing. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a people fighting for their lives and the Western media is barely whispering about it.

what happened.

On the 16th of May, last week as of writing, a leaked document was published showing that United States armed forces and Bolivian police were preparing a joint operation to capture Evo Morales. The plan was reportedly coordinated, the target was clear, and the goal was to remove the country’s most influential indigenous leader in history. This is a man who, despite no longer being president, still commands the loyalty of millions of poor and indigenous Bolivians.

The document sparked immediate action. Rural indigenous communities, the same ones that have been the backbone of Bolivia’s resistance to imperialism for five centuries, surrounded Morales’ residence. Workers at Chimoré airport, located near his home in the Tropics of Cochabamba, took control of the facility and blocked the runway to prevent US planes or helicopters from landing.

Watch: Bolivian workers have occupy the airport closest to former president Evo Morales’ home in order to prevent US and Bolivian police forces from landing to kidnap him.

The airport has been shuttered since then, with flights suspended and workers standing guard. These are not armed militants. These are peasants, farmers, and many of them union members too. The salt of the earth people who understand that if the Empire takes their leader, it takes their future.

For over two weeks now, Bolivia has been paralysed by road blockades organised by campesino and indigenous groups. There are currently 22 blockades across the country, most concentrated in the department of La Paz, and what began as sectoral complaints about fuel quality, wages, and economic policy has become a unified call for the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, a US-friendly, Israel-friendly, business-friendly centrist who took office six months ago. On the 18th of May, a massive march of Morales supporters arrived in La Paz after six days of walking from the highlands. More than 10,000 people converged on the plaza outside government headquarters where clashes erupted with police, dynamite blasts rumbled through the capital, and protesters chanted ‘Homeland or death, we will win.’ The government announced 90 arrests. The airport in La Paz was militarised and the blockade continues.

the history.

To understand why Bolivia is burning, you must first understand what happened in 2019, because this is not a new story. This is the same story, repeating itself.

Evo Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, was elected in 2006. Over nearly 14 years in office, his Movement Towards Socialism reduced poverty by 42% and extreme poverty by 60%, cut unemployment by 50%, and nearly tripled per-capita GDP. Even the Washington Post admitted it was ‘indisputable that Bolivians are healthier, wealthier, better educated, living longer and more equal than at any time in this South American nation’s history.’

Words straight from the Empire’s maw.

In October of 2019, Morales won re-election with 10% more votes than his closest competitor, observed by international monitors. The US-funded Organisation of American States, which was established during the Cold War to prevent the spread of leftist governments in Latin America, then issued a statement expressing ‘deep concern and surprise’ at the results without producing a single piece of evidence of fraud. The Centre for Economic and Policy Research conducted a comprehensive statistical analysis and found none. But the OAS had already dutifully fulfilled its purpose: cast doubt on a legitimate election and provide diplomatic cover for what came next. Classic US.

Because what came next was a military coup. The Bolivian army forced Morales to resign on the 10th of November, 2019. Right-wing politician Jeanine Áñez declared herself interim president, and Donald Trump immediately recognised her illegitimate claim.

Watch: Evo Morales explains what he thinks the US coup is about.

Áñez issued a decree immunising the military from criminal liability for ‘carrying out necessary actions in their legitimate defence’. In other words, she gave carte blanche to shoot demonstrators, which is precisely what happened. At least 32 people were killed and hundreds injured in the weeks that followed. Morales fled to Mexico. His MAS did return to power in the 2020 elections, but the Empire had shown its hand: it would never tolerate a successful socialist project on its doorstep.

the lithium connection.

But why does the United States care so much about Bolivia anyway? If you watched the video above, you might already know.

One word: lithium. Bolivia sits on approximately 70% of the world’s supply, the mineral essential for electric car batteries, electronic devices, and weapons systems. In the months before the 2019 coup, Bolivia had concluded a $2.3 billion deal with a Chinese consortium to mine its lithium reserves. US and Canadian companies had sought to make a lithium agreement with Bolivia but could not meet Morales’ conditions — he insisted on terms that would benefit the Bolivian people rather than foreign corporations. As analyst Vijay Prashad put it at the time:

‘The idea that there might be a new social compact for the lithium was unacceptable to the main transnational mining companies. Morales himself was a direct impediment to the takeover of the lithium fields by the non-Chinese transnational firms. He had to go.’

He had to go.

That is the logic of the Empire: a democratically elected leader must be removed because he stands in the way of corporate profits.

the criminal case and the Ponchos Rojos.

Today, Evo Morales is a wanted man. A Bolivian court has issued an arrest warrant on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, stemming from an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl, with the prosecutor seeking a 20-year prison sentence. Morales has been in hiding in the Tropics of Cochabamba for over 18 months, protected by his supporters, and rejects the process as a ‘media conviction’ and political persecution. ‘I do not seek impunity,’ he wrote on 11 May. ‘I only demand a fair, legal process in accordance with the Constitution and Procedural Law. No citizen can be condemned legally and mediatically without respect for Due Process and the Presumption of Innocence.’

Are the charges real? Perhaps. But I find it difficult to separate them from the political context. The timing is too perfect; a criminal case against the country’s most popular leftist leader, coinciding with a US-backed effort to capture him, unfolding during a period of intense political unrest. I feel we have seen this playbook before, in country after country: accuse the leftist leader of personal misconduct, issue an arrest warrant, remove him from the political stage.

The communities defending him are not passive bystanders though. Among the most visible are the Ponchos Rojos, an Aymara indigenous group from the highlands of La Paz . They are radical campesino activists who traditionally wear red ponchos, carry ancient weapons as symbols of resistance, and maintain a military-style organisation rooted in centuries of anti-colonial struggle.

Pretty cool to be quite honest.

Watch: Ponchos Rojos take to the streets to announce their readiness.

The government accuses them of fomenting civil war. But the other framing is the more honest one: the Ponchos Rojos are defending their communities, their lands, and their leader against a US-backed campaign of state terror. They are not the aggressors. They are the resisters, and they come from a tradition of resistance that predates the United States by centuries.

Watch: The indigenous Ponchos Rojos movement threatens an armed uprising against President Rodrigo Paz.

The Western response, however, has been exactly what you would expect. The United States has expressed support for President Paz’s efforts ‘to restore order’ and called for ‘peace, security and stability.’ Eight Latin American governments issued a joint statement rejecting ‘any action aimed at destabilising the democratic order’ falling short of naming the United States nor condemning the leaked document, and without calling for an investigation into the planned kidnapping. The EU, the same EU that sanctions Russia within hours of any provocation, has nothing to say about a US-backed plot to capture a former head of state in Latin America. The Western media is barely paying attention. Bolivia is poor. Bolivia is indigenous. Bolivia is not ‘one of us’.

So that’s where we’re at. The people of Bolivia are fighting for their lives, for their leader, and against an empire that has never accepted their right to self-determination, their right to socialism, or their right to exist on their own terms. They seized an airport with their bare hands to stop an American kidnapping. Tens of thousands walked for six days through the highlands to reach the capital. The country is paralysed by blockades, and they are not stopping.

So the next time you see a headline about an ‘economic crisis’ in Bolivia or a former president facing criminal charges, ask yourself: who created the crisis, and who is behind the prosecution? The Empire is not subtle. It never has been. It tried to kidnap Evo Morales. The Bolivian people stopped it. But the fight is not over.

And on that thought, I’ll let you go,

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